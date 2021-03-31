Who better to sum up one of the best seasons in Illinois basketball history the de facto Illini mom? So we asked Jamarra Dosunmu to pen an open letter.
Mama’s Babies,
Proud is an understatement. I cannot express the happiness I feel for this team and all that they were able to accomplish this year under these circumstances. Simply put, Mama’s Babies did the darn thang! This year threw just about everything it had at you: a pandemic, no fans, no family, no socializing, daily testing, isolation, injuries, schedule changes, canceled games, make-up games … you name it. Yet, not only did you survive, you thrived — all while staying on top of your academic obligations.
In the 2018-19 season (Ayo’s freshman year), we finished 12-21, won only one game in the Big Ten tournament and did not qualify for the NCAA tournament. This season, we finished 24-7 (… yes, TWENTY-FOUR and SEVEN), had the BEST overall record in the Big Ten, played more games than any program in the conference, WON the Big Ten tournament and advanced to the second round in March Madness. That’s what I call locking in and turning a program around, and it took each and every one of you contributing your individual talents by bringing them all together to accomplish what you all accomplished this year.
Indeed, “All in on me, all in on three,” the hashtag “#roadkill” and even the giant “BOOM!” became common phrases in our and other true Illini fan households across the country. We are forever grateful for your sacrifices and dedication to not only complete the season, but to do it with style (the gear always on point), great sportsmanship and immense pride for the names on both the front and back of your respective jerseys.
This team will never be forgotten. You all will go down as one of the greatest teams in the history of the Illinois men’s basketball program, and I am so glad that I was able to witness and be a part of the journey as it unfolded.
Continue to be great. Continue to leave a legacy that can’t be erased, forgotten or ignored. Wherever your future takes each of you, Mama Dos will be watching and cheering you on, as each and every one of you will forever hold a special place in my heart.
Until our next TikTok: continue to be safe, and I-L-L …
With Love,
Mama Dos