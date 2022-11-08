TOLONO — After introducing the Unity girls’ cross-country team on Monday afternoon inside Osborn Gymnasium, high school social science teacher Roger Kleiss found a fitting way to kick off a celebratory gathering.
Once waves of applause subsided from the mass of Rockets students, teachers and community members in attendance, Kleiss commented that “we don’t throw around the word ‘dynasty’ very often, but that’s definitely what we have here at Unity High School.”
It’s a more than fair assessment of coach Kara Leaman’s Rockets runners, who captured their second consecutive Class 1A girls’ team state championship on Saturday with a dominant performance at Detweiller Park in Peoria. Their 84 points put them well ahead of runner-up DePaul College Prep’s 185 points.
The state title is Unity’s fourth since 2015, when Leaman took over the program, and also counts as its seventh team state trophy in that timespan.
As both Leaman and junior Olivia Shike described it during Monday’s short after-school assembly, the Rockets bought into a mantra of “start with what’s necessary, work up to what’s possible and achieve the impossible” and rode it to the highest of highs.
“Coming into the season, our goal at the end was to win a state championship,” said sophomore Emily Decker, who placed 19th on Saturday with a 3-mile time of 18 minutes, 19.23 seconds. “I see so many people (at Unity) with so much success, and knowing I’m a part of that is just a crazy feeling.”
Decker is one of four Unity athletes who ran in the state meet both this year and last season, joined by juniors like Shike, Erica Woodard and Raegen Stringer.
Woodard said it doesn’t get old being lauded for an entire school day in the immediate aftermath of earning a state championship, culminating in being at the heart of a vibrant pep rally.
“You can really feel the warmth of the whole school,” said Woodard, who placed 30th at state in 18:44.22. “It’s definitely a surreal experience every single time it happens. It was definitely some nerves, but I try to enjoy it because you can only experience this every so often. So you’ve got to take it in.”
Shike and senior Sophia Stierwalt spoke together to the assembled crowd before Leaman offered some words. Stierwalt’s appreciation for her fellow runners despite not competing at state herself indicates the strength of the Rockets’ team bonds.
“We encouraged each other to not give up,” Stierwalt said, “and I’m inspired each day by my teammates to keep going when the running becomes difficult. After last year’s state championship, we knew that expectations were high coming into this year. ... But we were determined to do it (again).”
Unity’s band played the school song between the celebration of Leaman’s girls and an adjoining acknowledgement of the Rockets’ Future Farmers of America program. That group won a state title and includes Shike, who garnered a national championship for her presentation on “Generation Z Meat Preferences.”
It’s a good time to be a Unity girls’ cross-country athlete. And more fun may be on the horizon, considering all seven of Leaman’s state runners this year were underclassmen.
“It’s going to be real exciting because we’re keeping the same team next year,” said freshman Mackenzie Pound, who led the Rockets at state with an 11th-place time of 18:05.80. “I’m hoping that we can come (up) with three state championships in a row.”