CHAMPAIGN — Mike Small didn’t make his first trip to Europe until well after he began recruiting international players with regularity.
Nearly a decade passed between the time Thomas Pieters chose Illinois and Small visited Belgium.
Pieters’ recruitment was the jumping-off point. The beginning of what’s turned into 12 consecutive seasons with at least one Belgian on the Illinois men’s golf roster. A streak that will at least hit 13 with reigning Big Ten Golfer of the Year Adrien Dumont de Chassart set to return for a bonus fifth season in the 2022-23 school year.
Thomas Detry had started and finished his Illini career by the time of Small’s trip in the summer of 2019, and Giovanni Tadiotto was halfway through his own time in Champaign. Even Dumont de Chassart had already started his Illinois career by the time Small made it across the Atlantic Ocean to what has become a fertile recruiting ground for his program.
Small acknowledges he was behind the curve when it came to recruiting internationally.
The European vacation for the Illini men’s golf coach included stops in England and Germany. The side trip to Germany was for recruiting purposes — an amateur event that also included some of the top juniors in Europe.
“I was amazed at how many college golf bags were at this amateur event in the middle of Germany,” Small said. “It just showed how many international kids are in school in the U.S. It blows you away how many there are.”
Twelve of the top-30 players in the World Amateur Golf Ranking are from outside the United States. Six of them play college golf, including Dumont de Chassart, who is ranked 27th. That group also includes four of the top-nine juniors in the world — Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg (Texas Tech), Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Chacarra (Spain), Wake Forest’s Alex Fitzpatrick (England) and Arizona State’s David Puig (Spain).
Six of the top-10 college programs in the U.S. have also leaned in to international recruiting. While No. 7 Texas has just one, No. 4 Arizona State has four, No. 10 Florida boasts six and No. 2 Oklahoma State, No. 8 Texas Tech and No. 9 Washington have seven apiece.
Pieters was Small’s first foray into that recruiting space. And it all started with a single email.
World wide web
The internet shrank the golf world. Small’s first communication with Pieters came via an email the Nijlen, Belgium, native sent to multiple college golf coaches. It was simply some basic information and some swing videos.
The latter was important. It was all Small had to go on before Pieters came to the U.S. in 2009 for several junior events.
“I saw his swing on video, and it looked awfully dang good,” Small said. “He didn’t have much of a record, but I went down to Houston to watch him play and, man, was he impressive. Just a prototypical, modern, big, strong bomber.”
Illinois ultimately wound up in a recruiting battle with Texas and Florida State for Pieters. What put the Illini over the top was how good the team already was with Luke Guthrie and Scott Langley.
“We were No. 5 in the country at that time without him,” Small said. “He didn’t really know where Illinois was, but he knew we were No. 5. That was a big deal.”
Starting point
Landing Pieters turned out to be a big deal, too. It opened the door for Illinois to pursue Detry, who was one of the top juniors in Europe, and then Tadiotto and Dumont de Chassart, not to mention Italian Edoardo Lipparelli and Dutch standout Jerry Ji.
Land one, land another. Put Illinois on the map — particularly in Belgium.
“In Europe, we don’t really know much about what’s going on with the colleges and the teams — which team is which,” Tadiotto said. “We’re not even really good with geography. We don’t really even know the different states. Before (Pieters and Detry), we didn’t have an idea of Illinois at all.”
That’s all changed in the last decade.
“Back home, Illinois is the school,” Dumont de Chassart said.
The success of Illinois’ international players, of course, has made that possible. Pieters was the 2012 NCAA champion. Detry (2015) and Dumont de Chassart (2021, 2022) earned Big Ten Golfer of the Year honors.
All of them, the non-Belgians included, were on multiple Big Ten champion teams.
“If they had come over and not had success, I don’t think we’d be that well known,” Small said. “I decided to keep looking at it and keep doing it. These guys that are on the team now are young and not having the success the guys before them did, but there’s still time. It’s like anything else in recruiting. You hit it good sometimes, and sometimes you don’t. Bottom line is, though, if I hit it good or bad with these recruits, every one of these international guys has been a good kid, a good student.”
Run of success
The real bottom line is Small’s international recruiting efforts have all basically been a hit. The success his teams have had, though, has his players pointing to his influence on their games. The success of Pieters and Detry was an important selling point, but Small’s teaching and coaching has been a real difference-maker.
“(Pieters and Detry) trusted in Coach Small and his process and everything he does,” Ji said. “That’s why I chose to come here. My last couple years, it definitely reached up to the expectations that I had. He’s an amazing coach, and that’s why this program has been great the last 15-20 years.”
Small stresses the usual elements he wants to see out of a player.
A strong short game. Smart course management. But there’s also some intense practice sessions meant to replicate the type of pressure the players will experience on the course in tournament play.
“I think I’ve just learned how to play the game of golf thanks to Coach Small,” Dumont de Chassart said. “How to perform when you’re not swinging it well. Most juniors think they have to swing it perfect to shoot low. What I’ve learned here is the importance of the short game and being on the right side of the hole — especially when you’re not swinging it well. If you can do those, your chance of winning goes way up.”
Belgium roots
That Pieters and Detry both put together standout college golf careers didn’t mean Illinois was going to be the right fit for any more Belgians.
Tadiotto heard plenty of good things about the program from Detry — and certainly had Illinois at the top of his list — but he was pragmatic in his approach. Multiple conversations with Small were necessary to make sure Illinois was the right fit for him, too.
“Pieters and Detry going there and both being from Belgium doesn’t mean I’d be the same kind of player,” Tadiotto said. “Coach Small wanted to make sure he knew what he was getting into, I bet. … It was important to talk with him and have a conversation and getting to know each other and see what vision we both had before committing to each other.”
Tadiotto is also certain there have been more Belgians than the four that landed in Champaign that were interested in Illinois. They weren’t necessarily the right fit. The quartet that ultimately became Illini were.
“We all are very competitive,” Tadiotto said. “When I look back at Pieters and Detry and then me and Adrien, I see something very common where we all hate to lose and love to compete. When we face failure, we all want to get better. There’s been other people, I bet, who were interested and contacted Coach Small, but Coach Small saw something in these four Belgians and thought he could really do something with us.”
That’s exactly what Small has learned after coaching at least one Belgian every season for the last decade-plus.
“They’re sportsmen,” Small said. “They love the competition. They love athletics. They’re all good students. They’re really good in class. They come prepared academically. The maturity of the international kids really stands out, too, just in the way they go about their business and handle adversity and handle all their time commitments. There’s not much of a learning curve there when it comes to those guys.”
The latest sensation
Dumont de Chassart didn’t have much of a learning curve. The latest in Illinois’ unbroken string of Belgians won twice as a freshman in the 2018-19 season, including the Big Ten championship. That level of play didn’t follow in a COVID-interrupted 2019-20 season, but Dumont de Chassart got back on track as a junior with seven top-10 finishes in 10 events and is on pace to break Michael Feagles’ single-season stroke average record this year with six more top-10 finishes and another win.
“He was already a very good junior player, but he’s growing so much as a player,” Tadiotto said of his countryman and former teammate. “He’s getting smarter and maturing a lot. I think that’s what Coach Small is a massive part of. … The biggest difference is always how you come out as an athlete and your mindset and mentality you develop on the course.
“Coach Small has got so much knowledge. It’s basically we’re all students in a classroom learning so many different things and piling on experience, as well. Adrien has done a good job of staying a very competitive and confident player. It’s a perfect combination.”
It’s a combination Dumont de Chassart will continue to tweak in 2022-23 when he takes advantage of his bonus year of eligibility because of the pandemic. The Villers la Ville, Belgium, native said he could have opted to turn pro after the conclusion of the current season, but taking advantage of Illinois’ facilities and one more year of Small’s coaching would only help his professional pursuits.
Dumont de Chassart has his eyes set on the PGA Tour U rankings and the full status on the Korn Ferry Tour that would be his should he finish in the top five after next season.
“I think Adrien realized that through COVID and where he was in the rankings, he’d have a better chance next year,” Small said. “Why not stay around another year? Take the year that the NCAA is giving him and continue to grow his game and have a better chance next year. I think it would have been hard to get in the top five this year based on his world amateur ranking, but now he’s in the top 30. Next year, he’ll start that list higher than he did this year.”
Another potential success story for Small to sell as he recruits more international golfers to Illinois.