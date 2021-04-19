CHAMPAIGN — Shortly after the clock struck 6 p.m. on Monday, an unfamiliar feeling began to permeate Memorial Stadium.
Fan support, beyond that of Illinois football players’ immediate family members.
It wasn’t an overwhelming flood of supporters amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Illini coach Bret Bielema estimated around 8,000 attendees for the Orange and Blue Spring Game.
But it was something the returning Illinois players sorely missed after playing in nearly-empty facilities throughout the 2020 season.
“I’m glad we were finally able to have fans come to the game,” running back Chase Brown said. “It was a really cool experience. I loved the atmosphere, and I’m sure it’s only going to get better.”
“Just being in Memorial Stadium past 5 o’clock, lights are on, it’s a great feeling,” outside linebacker Owen Carney Jr. added. “The atmosphere was definitely needed, in my opinion. It’s been a minute since we had fans there. It was great. I loved it out there.”
The Orange team — comprised of the current starters who will likely suit up in meaningful moments this fall — gave fans reasons to cheer.
The Orange team defeated the Blue team 65-15 behind a Brandon Peters-led offense and a defense that allowed no points during the two-hour scrimmage.
All of the Blue team’s scoring was done by kicker Caleb Griffin during a pair of field goal kicking contests with James McCourt.
“I just tell our ones, being a new staff we need to be around and play next to each other,” Bielema said. “I like, really, how the guys efficiently operated on the Orange unit.”
Six different Illini reached the end zone for the Orange group, kicked off by a Peters 1-yard touchdown run. The senior quarterback finished 12 of 18 for 291 yards and one passing touchdown, connecting with Khmari Thompson in the first quarter.
Brown rushed for 80 yards and two scores, Reggie Love III added 63 rushing yards and one touchdown and transfer addition Chase Hayden dashed for 52 yards and a touchdown. None of the three exceeded 10 carries.
“I know how good we are, and (Monday) was another night to show them what we can do,” Brown said. “It just gets me pumped up for what’s coming in the fall. ... We can only get better from here.”
A receiving game needing to make up for the loss of Josh Imatorbhebhe had plenty of options on Monday. Tight end Luke Ford turned out to be the favorite, with a variety of Illini quarterbacks combining to hit him a team-high five times for 88 yards. Ford capped the night’s scoring with a one-handed, 16-yard catch on the run during the fourth quarter on a toss from Isaiah Williams.
“I appreciate Luke’s effort,” Bielema said. “He’s concentrating on what it takes to be a good football player.”
Donny Navarro added three catches for 131 yards, his shortest reception going for 33 yards. The Orange team’s defense permitted 42 yards of total offense and forced a punt on all but one of the Blue team’s drives, which ended in a missed field goal.
Carney was at the forefront of harassing a Blue offense overseen by Williams for the entire first half and a combination of quarterbacks afterward. Carney finished with a team-high five tackles, two sacks — recorded without hitting the quarterback — 21/2 tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry.
Fellow outside linebacker Isaiah Gay added a sack, defensive tackle Johnny Newton produced five tackles and 11/2 tackles for loss and defensive end Keith Randolph Jr. contributed four tackles and one tackle for loss.
“That was a successful day at the office for us,” Carney said. “Everything’s kind of clicking for us.”
As much as the spring game was about Bielema and his staff assessing their first Illinois talent pool in a competitive setting, it maybe equally was about giving Illini fans something to enjoy. And make sure his team enjoyed it as well.
“It was neat to obviously hear new voices in the stands and see the group out there,” Bielema said. “I’ve only been in this stadium as a visitor. ... It was a great reaction from the crowd and hopefully a great indicator of how much we can grow.”