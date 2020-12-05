CHAMPAIGN — Tony Adams and his Illinois football teammates occupied the Hyatt Place hotel in downtown Champaign last Friday night.
Like they would before any home game. Something else accompanied Lovie Smith’s Illini on that night, however: A sense of uncertainty about whether their game against No. 3 Ohio State would actually take place.
Ultimately, it did not because of COVID-19 cases at Ohio State.
“Things were kind of weird ... that day,” Adams said. “We were in a hotel, and we got a text for a team meeting. And when we got down there, Coach Smith was telling us the game’s canceled.
“Some guys were pretty upset. Other guys were, I wouldn’t say happy but they weren’t as upset. It was a lot of emotions, a lot of different vibes from different guys.”
Illinois wasn’t in the market for similar bad news this Friday night, leading up to a 2:30 p.m. homecoming day kickoff between the Illini (2-3) and No. 24 Iowa (4-2) at Memorial Stadium.
No reports of positive COVID-19 tests came out from the Hawkeyes on Wednesday, as happened with the Buckeyes one week prior.
Illinois’ typical pandemic-era home game Friday preparation — COVID-19 testing starting at 6 a.m., walkthrough at 8 a.m., special teams, offense and defense meetings between 4:30 and 5 p.m. followed by a team dinner and a 10 p.m. curfew — went off without a hitch this time around.
The only difference is the Illini’s final pregame COVID-19 testing session happening at 9 a.m. Saturday instead of Friday evening, a change made in response to the 2:30 p.m. start versus an 11 a.m. kickoff.
That Friday evening testing is what convinced Ohio State leaders to pull the team out of its date with Illinois. The Buckeyes are facing Michigan State as scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“As we went into this football season, we knew we were going to need to be flexible and that things could change quickly, and that’s exactly what happened for us last week,” Smith said. “Once the decision was made by (Ohio State), we moved on quickly to Iowa.”
That was the talk from Smith and the rest of the Illini in the immediate aftermath of the Ohio State cancellation: extra prep for Iowa.
It’s a preferred feeling for Adams and his teammates over constantly checking social media for the latest updates on an opponent that might not arrive in Champaign-Urbana.
“We were hearing guys from Ohio State calling guys on the team, telling them, like, ‘It’s crazy,’” Adams said. “(A cancellation) creeped in my mind like on Wednesday, the first time I heard they had some positives. ... Then you hear something else on Twitter, talking about they’re not going to come until gameday. I’m like, ‘OK, that’s a little weird.’”
Indeed, flight records posted on Twitter showed the Buckeyes at one point were planning to touch down in Illinois around 8 a.m. Saturday, just hours before a scheduled 11 a.m. kickoff, as they attempted to spend Friday evening testing as thoroughly as possible.
That, of course, was before the game was scuttled altogether.
“A lot of crazy things have happened this year,” Adams said, “so expect anything.”
When Iowa arrives at Memorial Stadium, it’ll bring the Illini back to 2020’s version of normal after a tumultuous previous week.
“It’s been hard, but at the same time you know adversity is always going to strike,” Adams said. “Playing football with a pandemic, we knew what came along with it. We signed up for it. But I think, for me, it’s just the love of the guys, love of the teammates. I think that’s what keeps me going.”