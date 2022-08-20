CHAMPAIGN — Cliff Hastings has built a juggernaut in northwest Champaign.
Since Hastings took the helm of the volleyball program at Parkland College in 2009, the Cobras have won 634 matches and three NJCAA Division II national championships, including last season after going 56-3.
Back-to-back championships aren’t unprecedented for Hastings’ squad: The Cobras won consecutive titles in 2015-16 and amassed a combined record of 109-2 in those two seasons. They’ll chase that same feat with a roster composed of four sophomores and 14 freshmen this fall.
“The talent in the freshman class is huge,” Hastings said. “Usually freshmen struggle the first weekend or two, just with understanding the speed of the game and the level of competition. And then after that, we start to really get better and better and soar.”
The Cobras hold the top spot in the NJCAA D-II preseason poll to open the 2022 season, which begins this weekend with six matches in Rockford. Among the teams the Cobras will face: No. 3 Johnson County (Kan.) and No. 6 Terra State (Ohio).
Kat attack
Among the four sophomores on the roster is powerful middle hitter Kat Blase, who has attracted the attention of programs at the NCAA Division I level.
An NJCAA D-II First-Team All-American selection last fall, Blase was named an AVCA two-year college player to watch on Friday. She led the nation with 337 blocks last season and was second in the country in points (738.5) and 11th in kills (472).
“Kat struggled only last year in trying to be a good teammate and not thinking that taking over games was the right thing to do,” Hastings said. “Mentally, she no longer has that struggle. So I expect pretty big things from Kat.”
An increase in aggressiveness from Blase is bad news for opposing teams, especially after only two of the Cobras’ 59 matches lasted the full five sets last season.
Blase is expected to take on a leadership role among the Cobras’ young core.
“When you have somebody that you have confidence in every single time and you know where she’s going to be and you know what she’s capable of doing,” Hastings said, “that gives a lot of the freshmen who are a little bit intimidated or lacking confidence at times (some) confidence.”
Learning the ropes
The Cobras’ roster looks quite a bit different than it did during its title run last season, with only four returning players.
Blase is joined by defensive specialist and Champaign native Josie Hess, defensive specialist Kenzie Defosse and outside hitter Elle Schupbach.
Each saw action in at least 28 matches last season and figure to play a key role in leading the team during a potential deep run into the postseason.
“Confidence is a big thing,” Blase said. “Last year, everyone was coming for us, because they know that we’re a strong team. And I feel like we just shouldn’t get in our heads. As long as we like playing together and having fun, we should be good.”
The group has already formed a close bond with the team’s freshmen, an energetic bunch who has proven its willingness to fit in.
“I feel like this group of freshmen, they’re very, like, happy and bubbly,” Schupbach said. “They want to learn a lot. So they’re not afraid of all the feedback, but like, it is overwhelming.”
The Cobras have no setters returning from last season’s team, leaving a newcomer to orchestrate the offense.
“That’s very heavy, to be a high-level team and have freshmen setters,” Hastings said. “But (we’re) really happy (to have) Landry Warfel from Tri-Valley, Avah (Classen) from (Hartsburg-Emden) and (Hannah Fox) from St. Joe, they come from high-level high school programs, and they’ll be ready.”
Fun traditions
The bond that the sophomores and freshmen have formed isn’t surprising given the program’s tight-knit nature.
It becomes especially apparent when the Cobras’ bench celebrates a successful point.
“We have a very orchestrated set of cheers or jeers based on what’s going on at the time,” Hastings said. “So if you come in you know that you’re not only expected to perform on the court, but off the court, too.”
The Cobras spent an entire practice rehearsing their cheers, which should provide an advantage whether at home or on the road.
“I like that because it really is 18 girls versus six on most teams,” Hastings said.
Camaraderie helps to alleviate the pressure within a program for which high expectations have become the norm. Parkland players have gone on to play at various levels of the volleyball ladder, including five players from last season’s team that transferred to compete at the NCAA D-I level.
“I think you’re really like a Cobra for life,” Defosse said. “Because obviously, we all got rings, and a lot of other teams have gotten national runners-up or even (won championships), so I think it’s something that everyone can hold in their hearts.”