DECATUR — The Unity softball team waited almost a year for this moment.
Waited through offseason workouts. Waited through the cold and downright unpleasant weather the first few weeks a spring season can bring for teams in Illinois.
Waited through the rigors of playing in the Illini Prairie Conference. Waited through four postseason triumphs in the past two weeks.
Then, on Monday, the Rockets’ hitters had to wait on getting their timing down against Macomb right-handed pitcher Kaitlyn Robinson. Had to wait through some baserunning mistakes and some defensive miscues.
All for senior standout pitcher Taylor Henry to rock back one more time and deliver another patented pitch that an opponent couldn’t hit.
Once Henry struck out Macomb center fielder Natalie Nicholson for the final out of Monday’s Class 2A super-sectional game to give Unity a 3-1 win, well, the Rockets didn’t have to wait anymore.
They poured out of the third-base dugout at the Workman Family Softball Field on a warm, sunny and breezy day on the Millikin University campus, letting out shouts of joy followed swiftly by quick, meaningful embraces with teammates and family members.
Because they’re going back to state.
“It’s just so amazing,” Henry said. “The best feeling ever. I thought the first time was so great, but going back-to-back feels so much better.”
Unity (26-8) assured itself a spot in this weekend’s 2A state tournament for the second straight season thanks to a patient approach — finally — in the batter’s box from the bottom of the Rockets’ lineup and another sterling display of pitching prowess by Henry.
The Rockets will play Freeburg (32-1) at 5:30 p.m. Friday in a state semifinal game at the Louisville Sluggers Sports Complex in Peoria.
“Experience is huge in the postseason,” said Aimee Davis, the Unity coach who recorded her 150th win in charge of the Rockets on Monday. “If you can get consistency from the senior leaders, that’s the first key. These girls have brought it consistently since their freshman year, and they haven’t given up on that idea.
“Again, we set goals at the beginning of the season, and it seems like every day, we’re reaching those goals.”
Unity’s offense woke up later than Davis or any of the Rockets’ faithful wanted it to on Monday, but it came through with more than enough hits considering the roll Henry is on this postseason.
Unity trailed 1-0 after two innings as Macomb (21-7) scored its lone run in the top of the second. Macomb right fielder Ellie Duncan came around to score after drawing a leadoff walk from Henry, advancing to third on a dropped pop-up by Unity shortstop Elise Swanstrom that the wind played havoc with and then sliding home on a successful double steal with two outs.
The Rockets, however, didn’t let the second-inning woes in the field affect them at the plate. Senior left fielder Gracie Renfrow pulled a solo home run over the left-center field fence with one out in the bottom of the third to tie the game at 1.
“I like high pitches, and she was throwing me up a lot,” Renfrow said. “I just kind of took my pitch, and I drilled it.”
It was the first Unity hit of the game, but certainly not the last. The Rockets started taking more pitches and working Robinson into deeper counts, with Macomb’s pitcher only needing 34 pitches to get through the first three innings before she tossed 59 in the next three innings.
“She was a little bit slower pitcher than we’ve seen, and we have a little bit of a difficulty with slower pitches, so we all had to remind ourselves to wait back,” said Henry, who went 1 for 2 with a single in the fifth inning after getting hit by a pitch in the first. “The first time we saw her, we were out in front on it. And by the second time we saw her, we were like, ‘All right, we’ve got this.’ I knew once we had seen her a couple times, it would help.”
Unity junior catcher Reece Sarver proved why in the fourth inning. After striking out against Robinson in the second, Sarver took an 0-2 pitch from Robinson in her second at-bat and lined a double into the left-center field gap. Senior center fielder Maddie Reed scored all the way from first base, giving Unity a 2-1 lead it would not relinquish.
“I get in the box, and I kind of just black out sometimes,” Sarver said with a laugh. “I knew we had a runner on, and we had to be aggressive. I found my pitch and just went with it.”
So did freshman Jenna Adkins in the next at-bat for Unity. The Rockets’ right fielder pulled a 2-2 pitch from Robinson into left field for a clean single, with Sarver scoring from second to give Unity a 3-1 lead.
“I saw a few inside pitches, so I was expecting it,” Adkins said. “I knew (Sarver) was on second and I thought, ‘OK, I’m going to take this to left-center to score her.’”
Unity collected eight hits in the game, with Renfrow going 2 for 2 and reaching base in all three of her plate appearances to lead the way. Senior designated player Hailey Flesch went 2 for 3, while freshman second baseman Lindy Bates was 1 for 2 with a double out of the No. 9 spot.
The balance the Rockets provided offensively throughout their lineup on Monday was a sight Davis enjoyed seeing.
“We want our lineup, top to bottom, to hit,” Davis said. “That’s what they’re in there for. I know a lot of teams put their lower hitters at the bottom, but that’s not the case for us. When we can get it all going at the same time, we’re going to be pretty good.”
Of course, it helps having a pitcher like Henry. The right-hander finished with a complete game three-hitter, striking out 12. Unity’s defense stayed consistent after the second inning, with Reed, Swanstrom and even Henry in the pitcher’s circle all catching line drives hit by Macomb for important outs.
The importance of Unity’s next game isn’t lost on the Rockets, who started eight players on Monday that were in the starting lineup during last season’s state semifinal loss to Joliet Catholic.
Experience, like Davis said, has helped guide the Rockets along in the past year.
Now, they’ll rely on it once again this upcoming weekend in trying to bring home Unity’s first softball state championship.
“Last year going into state, I think we were a little star-struck,” Davis said. “We were nervous, even though the girls have played in Peoria for travel ball. It’s just different playing for your hometown with your friends from school. We’re still going to be excited to be there. This is the ultimate goal to get back to where we wanted to, and here we are.”