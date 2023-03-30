CHAMPAIGN — Backup big man Brandon Lieb has entered the transfer portal.
He is third member of last season's Illini team to do so, following Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps. Coleman Hawkins also has declared for the NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility.
Next chapter… pic.twitter.com/1q5jlzX4lW— Brandon Lieb (@brandonlieb12) March 30, 2023
Lieb, a 7-foot junior from Deerfield, played sparingly last season, providing a spark in a road win at Minnesota. He appeared in 16 games, averaging less than a point.