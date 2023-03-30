11012022 Brandon Lieb (12) 2

CHAMPAIGN — Backup big man Brandon Lieb has entered the transfer portal.

He is third member of last season's Illini team to do so, following Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps. Coleman Hawkins also has declared for the NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

Lieb, a 7-foot junior from Deerfield, played sparingly last season, providing a spark in a road win at Minnesota. He appeared in 16 games, averaging less than a point.

Brandon Lieb played a career-best 13 minutes off the bench for the Illini during their 78-60 win at Minnesota on Monday night.

