CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema first mentioned Matthew Bailey during the first week of training camp.
That the freshman safety had impressed him with his maturity and football IQ.
The Illinois coach has a habit of name-dropping players ahead of when they might make a breakthrough on the field. A hint of something to come.
It was certainly the case for Bailey.
The Moline native made his college football debut in the season opener against Wyoming and had two tackles and a pass breakup (should have been an interception) in the 38-6 win against the Cowboys on Aug. 27.
Bailey is long past a redshirt now. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound freshman has appeared in all seven games this season for No. 17 Illinois (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) and will be in that same backup safety and special teams role for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Nebraska.
And he’s still drawing praise from the Illinois coaching staff leading into the matchup with the Cornhuskers (3-4, 2-2).
“Obviously, it’s great to hear, but I feel like I have to humble myself,” Bailey said Wednesday after practice. “I really haven’t done anything yet in my eyes. Where I want to get to is a lot greater than where I’m at now. For them to talk about me is great, but I still feel like I have to put in a lot more work for what I want to become reality.”
Bailey hasn’t played quite as much in the Illinois secondary since extended minutes in the 32-point win against Wyoming, but he’s still made plays. He had an interception in the 9-6 home win against Iowa on Oct. 8 and both an interception and a special teams fumble return for a touchdown in the Illini’s 24-3 home win against Virginia on Sept. 10. The latter combination was the first for a true freshman since Bowling Green’s Jerrett Sanderson pulled off the feat in 2006.
When Bailey does get in for the Illinois defense, he’s played more free safety. He’s versatile enough, though, to play either safety spot.
“From a physical standpoint, he is big enough, strong enough, aggressive enough to play sort of where Sydney (Brown) plays around the line of scrimmage,” Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “But he’s still rangy enough and has a good knack of being able to identify what type of angles the ball is in the air, reading the quarterback at the top of the drop (at free safety). He’s got some savviness there. Definitely has some position flexibility in the safety room.”
Bailey has tried to pick up something from all three safeties that are regularly in the lineup.
Brown’s physicality is something Bailey has tried to match.
His film study dives into what Quan Martin does in man coverage.
He’s also studied both Kendall Smith and last year’s starting free safety Kerby Joseph to figure out how to be a playmaker in that spot.
“I like hitting people,” Bailey said. “That strong safety kind of fits my personality, I guess, but where Coach Walt has put me I feel like I can excel. He’s put me in a position to do well. I think I can rotate between both. Just a little tweak.”
Bailey spent part of Illinois’ recent bye week back home in Moline. It was the last week of the IHSA regular season. The 8-1 Maroons could make a deep Class 7A playoff run when they begin the postseason with a Friday night home first-round playoff game against DeKalb, but Bailey knows he’s got at least six more opportunities to prove himself on the field for Illinois and continue to refine his craft off it this season.
“It’s all mental,” Bailey said. “Knowing what to do in what situations and knowing your responsibility helps a lot. That’s the biggest difference from high school and college. Making that transition is hard, but the quicker you get used to it, the better you’ll be.
“We’ll see things in film — see tendencies — and as the game goes on, you’ll just get a feel for the routes they’re going to run and where you need to be. It allows us to put ourselves in positions to make the play.”