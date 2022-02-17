CHAMPAIGN — Ronald Baker can remember the last time a Champaign Central freshman wrestled at the IHSA state wrestling meet.
Carter Hall made a splash at 113 pounds in the Class 2A state meet in 2019, ultimately leaving State Farm Center with a sixth-place medal after collecting three wins during the three-day event.
“I used to be in the same kids’ club as (Carter and his older brother, Dalton Hall). I see Carter at school all the time. He always wishes me good luck,” Baker said. “I’ve been up in the stands watching. ... I’ve always wanted to be out there.”
Now he will be.
Baker is the latest freshman with the Maroons wrestling program to book a spot at state, something he earned last Saturday by placing second at 126 in the 2A Mahomet-Seymour Sectional.
Boasting a 31-11 record on the season, Baker will open his state run Thursday with a first-round match versus Rockford East freshman Donald Cannon (25-5).
“He’s learned a lot over the season as a freshman,” Central coach Merle Ingersoll said. “He’s not quite as advanced as Carter was, but he’s smooth. He’s quick. Sometimes, he makes things happen.”
Baker’s sectional championship match offers some insight into the improvement Baker has experienced during his inaugural high school campaign.
Baker and Mattoon sophomore Korbin Bateman met two times during the regular season. Bateman scored a first-round pinfall on Baker in the initial confrontation. Then, Bateman recorded a major decision in their second match.
In the third match, Baker kept it much closer before Bateman won by a 10-4 decision.
“We felt like it would be maybe a four-point game,” Ingersoll said. “If (Baker) was shooting from the get-go, he would’ve definitely been closer because that third period he started shooting and he was getting in on Bateman.
“It’s hard to overcome getting beat so badly in the past and trying to beat that guy, but he’ll get there. Bateman’s experienced and a little older than Ronald, so he’s just got to find that confidence level as a freshman.”
Baker isn’t surprised he’s improved his standing on the mat as November and December have transitioned to January and February.
“That’s how it usually goes,” he said. “At the start of the season, I get out of shape. But throughout the season I just build on it and get better and better.”
Though Bateman may have more high school experience, Baker is no novice to the sport. Far from it.
“I’ve got to thank my mom and my dad because when I was little, they started (me in wrestling) when I was like 4,” Baker said. “I always wanted to sort of stop wrestling and do something else, but they kept pushing me and pushing me and now I’ve gotten better over the years.”
What would Baker be doing if he wasn’t involved with wrestling?
“Don’t know,” he admits. “Probably just sitting at home, watching TV.”
Baker was part of the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation through the Champaign Wrestling Club. Among his noteworthy performances with that organization was a third-place finish at 79 pounds in the 2019 IKWF state finals.
“This is really kind of small compared to some of the venues he’s been in, so he doesn’t get caught up in that kind of thing like other kids might,” Ingersoll said while watching Saturday’s sectional tournament. “It’s just going up against older, stronger kids that he hasn’t known before, and he realizes it’s not as easy as it used to be.”
Baker feels his shooting ability and quickness are significant factors in his current success. Ingersoll acknowledges he’s seen Baker grow in the former area over the last few months.
“When he first started at the beginning of the season, he was shooting really far away. ... He wasn’t keeping good position,” Ingersoll said. “That’s what we’ve been working on all season is his position and taking the opportunities off the mat.”
What this means for Baker inside State Farm Center remains to be seen. Ingersoll believes the state meet will constitute a crucial learning experience for his young athlete regardless of the outcome.
Whether he defeats Cannon or not, Baker will face a senior in his second match at state. Cary-Grove’s Rannin Gruen and Riverside-Brookfield’s Mateo Costello are next on the 126 bracket alongside Baker and Cannon.
That challenge, as well as any other thrown Baker’s direction, is one he’s looking forward to handling.
“I’ve been up against some seniors and they thought it was going to be a breeze, and I beat them,” Baker said. “I’m looking forward to (state) a lot.”