CHAMPAIGN — Illinois volleyball's opening weekend of the 2019 season is just the start of the challenging schedule coach Chris Tamas put together for last year's Final Four team.
The Illini will open the 2019 season on Aug. 30 at Tennessee the return to Champaign and play the Volunteers again on Sept. 1. Tennessee is one of 13 NCAA tournament teams on the Illinois schedule this fall, including six of the next seven teams it will face.
The annual Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge will pit Illinois against Washington and Colorado in Iowa City on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7, respectively, before the Illini return to Illinois the next weekend for the Redbird Classic at Illinois State. The Illini will play the host Redbirds on Sept. 13 and then both Central Florida and Marquette on Sept. 14.
The Bulldog Brawl at Butler will provide the final nonconference matchups for Illinois. The Illini will face Pacific (Tamas' alma mater) on Sept. 20 and then play Loyola Marymount on Sept. 21. Pacific is the Illini's only nonconference opponent that didn't play in the NCAA tournament last season.
Illinois will open Big Ten play at home in a rematch of its national semifinal with a Sept. 27 match against Nebraska. Per usual, the Illini's Big Ten slate will provide matches against a half dozen NCAA tournament teams. Illinois will play Penn State and Minnesota twice each in league play.