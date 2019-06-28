650495_1209_spor_wisconsin_illin-5.jpg
Buy Now

Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Illinois teammates celebrate after defeating Wisconsin in the Elite 8 match of the NCAA 2018 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship at Huff Hall Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.

 By The News-Gazette
Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois volleyball's opening weekend of the 2019 season is just the start of the challenging schedule coach Chris Tamas put together for last year's Final Four team.

The Illini will open the 2019 season on Aug. 30 at Tennessee the return to Champaign and play the Volunteers again on Sept. 1. Tennessee is one of 13 NCAA tournament teams on the Illinois schedule this fall, including six of the next seven teams it will face.

The annual Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge will pit Illinois against Washington and Colorado in Iowa City on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7, respectively, before the Illini return to Illinois the next weekend for the Redbird Classic at Illinois State. The Illini will play the host Redbirds on Sept. 13 and then both Central Florida and Marquette on Sept. 14.

The Bulldog Brawl at Butler will provide the final nonconference matchups for Illinois. The Illini will face Pacific (Tamas' alma mater) on Sept. 20 and then play Loyola Marymount on Sept. 21. Pacific is the Illini's only nonconference opponent that didn't play in the NCAA tournament last season.

Illinois will open Big Ten play at home in a rematch of its national semifinal with a Sept. 27 match against Nebraska. Per usual, the Illini's Big Ten slate will provide matches against a half dozen NCAA tournament teams. Illinois will play Penn State and Minnesota twice each in league play.

Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).