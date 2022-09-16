ST. JOSEPH — Taylor Hug and her St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball teammates don’t take success against St. Thomas More for granted.
Set wins within a match versus the Sabers have proven hard to come during recent seasons, regardless of who is trying to earn them.
So the Spartans were sure to savor what transpired Thursday evening inside their gymnasium.
SJ-O used a balanced attack — fueled by Hug’s setting — and relentless defensive pressure to knock off Illini Prairie Conference rival STM 25-22, 25-20.
It marks the first win for the Spartans (11-4, 1-0 Illini Prairie) against the Sabers (8-3, 0-2) since September 2018.
“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised, but I’m very proud of our team,” said the senior Hug, who compiled 12 assists along with eight digs and three kills. “They’re reigning (Class 1A) state champs, so obviously they were going to be very good. We knew we needed to play our game, play to the best of our abilities to win this game, and I think we executed on that.”
SJ-O coach Abby McDonald is accustomed to seeing SJ-O versus STM turn into a heavyweight boxing match, more often than not.
What she witnessed Thursday was the Spartans rarely trailing in either set. They pulled ahead 8-7 in the opening game on a Sabers attack error, and they scored the first eight points of the second set amid a clear advantage in offensive and defensive tempo.
“Our kids, they’ve been fighting each week to improve,” McDonald said. “We had a rough start to our season mentally with some injuries to our program, so they had a lot to overcome from the beginning. We just told them, ‘Trust the process.’ Our team quote is, ‘More is possible.’ They’ve bought into that, and we were just really excited to play (Thursday).”
Hug showed a consistent set-to-kill connection with junior Peyton Williams (seven kills) and senior Shayne Immke (six kills). Junior Addie Roesch chipped in two kills, as well.
“I try to do whatever I can to better them as a player,” Hug said. “I’ll sacrifice some extra time after a practice just to help work with them, just so we can be the best team we can be.”
SJ-O was especially strong in its defensive blocking.
The Spartans were credited with a robust 11 blocks as a group — five from junior Helene Jones, three apiece from Immke and Roesch and two from senior Josey Frerichs. That paired nicely with eight digs each from Hug and Immke, four from Roesch and three from senior Emma Ward.
SJ-O shut down any Sabers hopes of a first-set rally when Jones and Immke combined on three blocks across the final four points, including two on standout freshman outside hitter Cassidy Monahan.
“We’ve been working hard on that,” McDonald said. “It helps us get in system offensively, when everything is consistent across the board. ... They’ve bought into the process, and (Thursday) it started clicking.”
Clicking is not how one might describe coach Evan Hook’s STM outfit in this match.
The Sabers accumulated eight service errors and 10 attack errors for the contest. And while SJ-O also struggled serving the ball (nine errors), STM never found a steady groove for either its offense or defense.
“I told them, ‘It’s a long season. We play in a tournament this weekend, but don’t forget this game so that when we go into practice next week, we can use it as a positive for the things we need to work on,’” Hook said. “I felt the first game we were hitting pretty well, and the second game, just the rhythm (was off).”
Sophomore Shannon Monahan led the Sabers’ offense with five kills to go with four kills from senior Erin Henkel, three kills from sophomore Addie Kerr and 14 assists from junior Julia Johnson.
None of STM’s athletes produced more than four digs or 1 1/2 blocks, though.
“Biggest issue, I’d say, was a lot of us just making serves,” Hook said. “We have a big block, too, but we’re not able to utilize it if we don’t make our serve. ... That was like the most serves our team’s ever missed, so we’ll be working on that a lot next week.”
The Sabers transition to this weekend’s Mt. Pulaski Tournament, a two-day event that begins Friday.
The Spartans, meanwhile, have extended their win streak to six and have prevailed in nine of their last 10 matches overall following a 2-3 start.
That included three-set losses to Maroa-Forsyth and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, as well as the loss of junior Rachel Divan to an injury.
“It’s huge for our confidence,” Hug said of Thursday’s win. “We needed that from the beginning of the season, losing some close matches that we shouldn’t have lost. Starting out with a losing record isn’t something we’re used to, and we had to make a change.”