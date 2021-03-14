INDIANAPOLIS — How’s this for a celebration?
Illinois followed up its Big Ten tournament championship win and No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament with a quick trip back to its Indianapolis hotel and directly into COVID-19 testing protocols and a 24-hour quarantine.
The page turns quickly — and without much fanfare — during a college basketball season in a pandemic. Even when it comes to the sport’s biggest stage.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood also had a file waiting for him at the hotel. His staff spent the past week finalizing some early scouting reports with a fairly good idea of which team it would face in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Drexel could wait, though. At least for a while.
Underwood had at least a little bit of celebrating, NCAA-mandated quarantine and all, planned.
“It might be a steak ordered in with some shrimp cocktail from a certain restaurant,” Underwood said. “It might be more than one shrimp cocktail. And there might be a really, really good glass of red wine somewhere in my plans.”
Illinois’ Big Ten tournament championship and No. 1 seed was certainly worth celebrating. It was a first for both since the 2004-05 season. And a big jump for program given the last time Illinois played in the NCAA was 2013. The jump seems bigger, though, given last year’s NCAA tournament didn't happen. The Illini would have been there save for the pandemic.
“I look at it as last year was an NCAA tournament team,” Underwood said. "We didn’t play the games, but I still see the natural progression. That was an NCAA tournament team. This year we’re better. In my eyes, I don’t see the jump quite that steep as an eight year no tournaments to a one seed. I look at it as a more progressive jump. If you tell me I could be a No. 1 seed every year, I’m in. Sign me up now. It’s a really, really good thing and really hard to do.”
Underwood had experienced the joys of Selection Sunday before. His first four teams as head coach, including three at Stephen F. Austin and one at Oklahoma State, made the NCAA tournament.
Past experience didn’t damper his enthusiasm this time around, though.
“I’ve said that one of the greatest thrills about the NCAA tournament — you can call me old school if you like — but there’s nothing better than hearing your name and see it come across the screen,” Underwood said. “This group has deserved that. They’ve got 19 wins against Big Ten opponents this win. I think we’ve got more Quad I wins than most teams have played Quad I games. To see it up there, especially after such a hard fought game, was a pretty special moment.”
That moment came immediately on the heels of Illinois’ 91-88 overtime victory against Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament championship game. The Illini were still on court celebrating when they were announced in the bracket.
And they’ll keep celebrating, but with an eye toward the future, too.
“This is a great accomplishment,” Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “I would be lying to you if I said it wasn’t. But it’s time to dig deeper. It’s time to focus in a little bit more.
“We’re going to take it one game at a time. That's all we can do. Our coaching staff is going to do a great job to prepare for Drexel. That’s all we can do. It’s win or go home. You can’t really look ahead or look at any other rounds."