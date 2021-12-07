THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Purdue (61) 8-0 1,525 2
2. Baylor 8-0 1,421 4
3. Duke 7-1 1,390 1
4. UCLA 8-1 1,293 5
5. Gonzaga 7-2 1,240 3
6. Villanova 6-2 1,175 6
7. Texas 6-1 1,101 7
8. Kansas 6-1 1,068 8
9. Alabama 7-1 1,029 16
10. Kentucky 6-1 972 9
11. Arizona 7-0 919 11
12. Arkansas 8-0 905 10
13. Tennessee 6-1 762 13
14. Houston 8-1 686 15
15. Connecticut 8-1 527 17
16. Southern Cal 8-0 510 20
17. Iowa State 8-0 499 19
18. Auburn 7-1 419 21
19. Michigan State 7-2 405 22
20. Florida 6-2 386 14
21. Ohio State 6-2 370 NR
22. Wisconsin 7-1 338 23
23. Seton Hall 7-1 177 25
24. BYU 7-1 157 12
25. LSU 8-0 135 NR
Others receiving votes: Colorado State 90, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Purdue 3
2. Baylor 4
3. Duke 1
4. Alabama 18
5. Gonzaga 2
6. UCLA 5
7. Texas 6
8. Arizona 7
9. Kansas 9
10. Kentucky 8
11. Arkansas 10
12. Villanova 12
13. Iowa State 13
14. Tennessee 14
15. Wisconsin 16
16. Houston 20
17. Connecticut 21
18. Xavier 24
19. Florida 15
20. Ohio State NR
21. Seton Hall 17
22. Auburn 22
23. BYU 11
24. Southern Cal NR
25. St. Bonaventure 25
WHO’S UP
Purdue claimed the top position in the AP Top 25 for the first time in program history Monday. It wasn’t a big move — just a single spot — but the Boilermakers should still probably send a thank you card to Big Ten rivals Ohio State for knocking off Duke. Purdue has the top offense in the country and perhaps three legitimate stars (at least so far) in big men Zach Edey and Trevion Williams and sophomore guard Jaden Ivey. Add in an OK defense that’s ranked in the top 30, and the Boilermakers are a title contender.
WHO’S DOWN
Wins against San Diego State, Oregon and Utah in the first month of the season sent BYU racing up the poll. One loss was enough to send the Cougars tumbling back down. That it was a 72-65 overtime loss at Utah Valley was enough for BYU to drop from 12th to 24th this week. Another in-state matchup at home against Utah State on Wednesday will likely determine the Cougars’ top 25 fate. Beat Justin Bean and the Aggies and stay ranked. Lose and fall out of the poll completely.
WHO TO WATCH
The Big East-Big 12 Battle actually spans an 18-day stretch in December, and it’s been a split so far with wins for Providence and Xavier from the Big East and Kansas and Iowa State from the Big 12. The marquee matchup is still about a week away when Villanova plays at Baylor, but just one step down is Thursday’s game with No. 7 Texas traveling to New Jersey to play No. 23 Seton Hall. It’s a chance for the Longhorns, who haven’t played anyone of note since losing at Gonzaga, to notch a signature victory.