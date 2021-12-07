Listen to this article

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.

1. Purdue (61) 8-0 1,525 2

2. Baylor 8-0 1,421 4

3. Duke 7-1 1,390 1

4. UCLA 8-1 1,293 5

5. Gonzaga 7-2 1,240 3

6. Villanova 6-2 1,175 6

7. Texas 6-1 1,101 7

8. Kansas 6-1 1,068 8

9. Alabama 7-1 1,029 16

10. Kentucky 6-1 972 9

11. Arizona 7-0 919 11

12. Arkansas 8-0 905 10

13. Tennessee 6-1 762 13

14. Houston 8-1 686 15

15. Connecticut 8-1 527 17

16. Southern Cal 8-0 510 20

17. Iowa State 8-0 499 19

18. Auburn 7-1 419 21

19. Michigan State 7-2 405 22

20. Florida 6-2 386 14

21. Ohio State 6-2 370 NR

22. Wisconsin 7-1 338 23

23. Seton Hall 7-1 177 25

24. BYU 7-1 157 12

25. LSU 8-0 135 NR

Others receiving votes: Colorado State 90, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Purdue 3

2. Baylor 4

3. Duke 1

4. Alabama 18

5. Gonzaga 2

6. UCLA 5

7. Texas 6

8. Arizona 7

9. Kansas 9

10. Kentucky 8

11. Arkansas 10

12. Villanova 12

13. Iowa State 13

14. Tennessee 14

15. Wisconsin 16

16. Houston 20

17. Connecticut 21

18. Xavier 24

19. Florida 15

20. Ohio State NR

21. Seton Hall 17

22. Auburn 22

23. BYU 11

24. Southern Cal NR

25. St. Bonaventure 25

WHO’S UP

Purdue claimed the top position in the AP Top 25 for the first time in program history Monday. It wasn’t a big move — just a single spot — but the Boilermakers should still probably send a thank you card to Big Ten rivals Ohio State for knocking off Duke. Purdue has the top offense in the country and perhaps three legitimate stars (at least so far) in big men Zach Edey and Trevion Williams and sophomore guard Jaden Ivey. Add in an OK defense that’s ranked in the top 30, and the Boilermakers are a title contender.

WHO’S DOWN

Wins against San Diego State, Oregon and Utah in the first month of the season sent BYU racing up the poll. One loss was enough to send the Cougars tumbling back down. That it was a 72-65 overtime loss at Utah Valley was enough for BYU to drop from 12th to 24th this week. Another in-state matchup at home against Utah State on Wednesday will likely determine the Cougars’ top 25 fate. Beat Justin Bean and the Aggies and stay ranked. Lose and fall out of the poll completely.

WHO TO WATCH

The Big East-Big 12 Battle actually spans an 18-day stretch in December, and it’s been a split so far with wins for Providence and Xavier from the Big East and Kansas and Iowa State from the Big 12. The marquee matchup is still about a week away when Villanova plays at Baylor, but just one step down is Thursday’s game with No. 7 Texas traveling to New Jersey to play No. 23 Seton Hall. It’s a chance for the Longhorns, who haven’t played anyone of note since losing at Gonzaga, to notch a signature victory.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

