Ballot breakdown | A new/old No. 1
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Houston (48) 25-2 1,534 2
2. Alabama (7) 23-4 1,448 1
3. Kansas (7) 22-5 1,409 5
4. UCLA 23-4 1,363 4
5. Purdue 24-4 1,294 3
6. Virginia 21-4 1,228 7
7. Arizona 24-4 1,213 8
8. Texas 21-6 1,083 6
9. Baylor 20-7 1,013 9
10. Marquette 21-6 968 11
11. Tennessee 20-7 887 10
12. Gonzaga 23-5 856 13
13. Miami 22-5 833 15
14. Kansas State 20-7 666 12
15. Saint Mary’s 24-5 650 17
16. Xavier 20-7 563 16
17. Indiana 19-8 539 14
18. Connecticut 20-7 440 20
19. Creighton 18-9 361 18
20. Providence 20-7 350 24
21. Northwestern 20-7 349 NR
22. San Diego State 21-5 336 23
23. Iowa State 17-9 309 19
24. TCU 18-9 162 22
25. Texas A&M 20-7 125 NR
Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 54, Pittsburgh 34, Maryland 14, Oral Roberts 14, Kentucky 12, Boise State 12, Arkansas 6, Florida Atlantic 6, Charleston 4, Missouri 3, Duke 3, Illinois 2, Kent State 2, Nevada 1, Oklahoma State 1.
THE NEWS-GAZETTE’S TOP 25
Rankings from The News-Gazette’s Scott Richey, with previous rankings listed:
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Houston 2
2. Kansas 4
3. Purdue 1
4. Alabama 3
5. UCLA 7
6. Virginia 5
7. Marquette 11
8. Texas 6
9. Arizona 8
10. Baylor 9
11. Miami 16
12. Tennessee 15
13. Kansas State 10
14. Saint Mary’s 18
15. Gonzaga 19
16. Northwestern 23
17. Xavier 13
18. Indiana 14
19. Providence NR
20. Creighton 12
21. Connecticut 17
22. Iowa State 21
23. San Diego State NR
24. North Carolina State NR
25. TCU 22
WHO’S UPFour different teams have been ranked as the No. 1 team in the country in the 16 different polls this season. Houston, who spent four previous weeks at No. 1, is back at the top again this week. Partly because the Cougars have only lost twice and not since Jan. 22 at home against Temple. Partly because they rank at the top of most predictive metrics with the No. 1 defense in terms of adjusted efficiency, per Bart Torvik. And partly because Purdue lost twice last week and has dropped three of four games.
WHO’S DOWNIowa State took the most precipitous drop of any ranked team from last week when it fell four spots to No. 23 even after a ranked-on-ranked win against TCU. It wasn’t so much that the Cyclones also lost to Kansas State, but that it was a ninth loss of the season. Plus, other teams won, so somebody had to drop. Iowa State just has the benefit of eight of its nine losses qualifying as “good,” and then ninth at home to Oklahoma State wasn’t exactly a travesty. What Iowa State has proven is that rebuilds can be quick in the transfer era. T.J. Otzelberger inherited a team that went 2-22 and has since posted a 39-22 record in nearly two full seasons.
WHO TO WATCH
A pair of Saturday games could have real conference championship implications. While the Big 12 title might not be decided until the second-to-last day of the regular season when Kansas plays at Texas, Baylor remains a challenger. The No. 9 Bears have to play at No. 14 Kansas State at 6 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN), but their Saturday home game is equally — if not more so— important with a 1 p.m. showdown with No. 8 Texas airing on ESPN. The West Coast Conference championship almost assuredly will be decided when No. 15 Saint Mary’s plays at No. 12 Gonzaga at 9 p.m. Saturday (ESPN). A win for Gaels means an outright title as long as they don’t slip up Thursday against Pacific. A win for the Bulldogs means a shared title as long as they don’t lose Thursday against San Diego.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).