Maryland's Diamond Miller drives past Indiana's Grace Berger during a game at Xfinity Center on Monday night.

 Kevin Richardson/ Baltimore Sun
Illinois women’s basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr. breaks down this week’s poll:

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Team Rec. Pts. Prev.

1. Louisville (20) 12-0 710 2

2. N.C. State (5) 10-0 680 3

3. Connecticut (1) 7-0 659 4

4. South Carolina (2) 9-1 650 5

5. Stanford (1) 11-1 632 1

6. UCLA 8-2 545 8

7. Maryland 11-1 533 9

8. Texas A&M 13-1 515 7

9. Baylor 8-2 499 6

10. Arizona 10-2 474 11

11. Michigan 10-0 443 13

12. Kentucky 10-3 420 12

13. Oregon 9-3 378 10

14. South Florida 10-1 310 16

15. Arkansas 11-4 266 17

16. Indiana 8-3 226 18

17. Ohio State 7-1 218 15

18. DePaul 8-3 217 19

19. Mississippi State 8-4 198 14

20. Gonzaga 12-2 162 20

21. Northwestern 7-2 115 22

22. Georgia 12-1 113 NR

23. Syracuse 6-1 111 24

24. Iowa State 9-4 65 NR

25. Tennessee 9-2 61 23

Others receiving votes: South Dakota State 52, Texas 49, Missouri State 43, West Virginia 34, Washington State 14, Alabama 10, Nebraska 9, Rice 6, Arizona State 6, IUPUI 2.

JOE VOZZELLI JR.'S TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette women’s college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:

TEAM PREV.

1. Louisville 2

2. North Carolina State 3

3. South Carolina 5

4. Connecticut 4

5. Stanford 1

6. Maryland 10

7. Arizona 13

8. UCLA 8

9. Texas A&M 7

10. Michigan 11

11. Baylor 6

12. Oregon 9

13. Kentucky 12

14. Arkansas 14

15. South Florida 18

16. Indiana 17

17. DePaul 21

18. Mississippi State 15

19. Ohio State 16

20. Gonzaga 19

21. Northwestern 22

22. Syracuse 23

23. Texas 20

24. Iowa State NR

25. Tennessee 25

Who’s up: The ACC. The conference held down the top 2 spots in Monday’s AP poll as Louisville was ranked No. 1 for the first time in school history while North Carolina State was ranked second — its highest such ranking since 1990. The Cardinals (12-0) and Wolfpack (10-0) were supposed to play Sunday, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19. N.C. State, after all, remains in the ACC’s COVID protocol and hasn’t played since Jan. 3.

Who’s down: Texas. After seven consecutive weeks in the AP Top 25, the Longhorns dropped out of Monday’s poll. Texas climbed as high as No. 17 during that seven-week run, but the Longhorns have lost two of their past three games, including a 74-66 defeat to Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, on Sunday.

Who to watch: Maryland. The Terrapins have moved up seven spots in the past three weeks to a season-high ranking of No. 7 on Monday, thanks to a 10-game winning streak.

