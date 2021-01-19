Illinois women’s basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr. breaks down this week’s poll:
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Team Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. Louisville (20) 12-0 710 2
2. N.C. State (5) 10-0 680 3
3. Connecticut (1) 7-0 659 4
4. South Carolina (2) 9-1 650 5
5. Stanford (1) 11-1 632 1
6. UCLA 8-2 545 8
7. Maryland 11-1 533 9
8. Texas A&M 13-1 515 7
9. Baylor 8-2 499 6
10. Arizona 10-2 474 11
11. Michigan 10-0 443 13
12. Kentucky 10-3 420 12
13. Oregon 9-3 378 10
14. South Florida 10-1 310 16
15. Arkansas 11-4 266 17
16. Indiana 8-3 226 18
17. Ohio State 7-1 218 15
18. DePaul 8-3 217 19
19. Mississippi State 8-4 198 14
20. Gonzaga 12-2 162 20
21. Northwestern 7-2 115 22
22. Georgia 12-1 113 NR
23. Syracuse 6-1 111 24
24. Iowa State 9-4 65 NR
25. Tennessee 9-2 61 23
Others receiving votes: South Dakota State 52, Texas 49, Missouri State 43, West Virginia 34, Washington State 14, Alabama 10, Nebraska 9, Rice 6, Arizona State 6, IUPUI 2.
JOE VOZZELLI JR.'S TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette women’s college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:
TEAM PREV.
1. Louisville 2
2. North Carolina State 3
3. South Carolina 5
4. Connecticut 4
5. Stanford 1
6. Maryland 10
7. Arizona 13
8. UCLA 8
9. Texas A&M 7
10. Michigan 11
11. Baylor 6
12. Oregon 9
13. Kentucky 12
14. Arkansas 14
15. South Florida 18
16. Indiana 17
17. DePaul 21
18. Mississippi State 15
19. Ohio State 16
20. Gonzaga 19
21. Northwestern 22
22. Syracuse 23
23. Texas 20
24. Iowa State NR
25. Tennessee 25
Who’s up: The ACC. The conference held down the top 2 spots in Monday’s AP poll as Louisville was ranked No. 1 for the first time in school history while North Carolina State was ranked second — its highest such ranking since 1990. The Cardinals (12-0) and Wolfpack (10-0) were supposed to play Sunday, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19. N.C. State, after all, remains in the ACC’s COVID protocol and hasn’t played since Jan. 3.
Who’s down: Texas. After seven consecutive weeks in the AP Top 25, the Longhorns dropped out of Monday’s poll. Texas climbed as high as No. 17 during that seven-week run, but the Longhorns have lost two of their past three games, including a 74-66 defeat to Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, on Sunday.
Who to watch: Maryland. The Terrapins have moved up seven spots in the past three weeks to a season-high ranking of No. 7 on Monday, thanks to a 10-game winning streak.