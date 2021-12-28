The Associated Press Top 25
Rk., Team Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. South Carolina (30) 12-0 750 1
2. Stanford 8-3 688 2
3. Louisville 10-1 676 3
4. Arizona 10-0 671 4
5. N.C. State 11-2 637 5
6. Maryland 10-3 545 6
7. Tennessee 11-1 534 7
8. Indiana 10-2 525 8
9. Michigan 11-1 517 9
10. Baylor 9-2 485 10
11. Connecticut 6-3 463 11
12. Texas 9-1 453 12
13. Georgia 11-1 402 13
14. Iowa State 11-1 391 13
15. Duke 9-1 303 16
16. Georgia Tech 10-2 262 17
17. Notre Dame 11-2 197 20
18. BYU 10-1 180 19
19. LSU 12-1 170 21
20. Kentucky 7-3 127 22
21. Iowa 6-3 121 15
22. South Florida 9-4 117 18
23. Texas A&M 10-2 103 23
24. North Carolina 11-0 85 25
25. Ohio State 9-2 84 24
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 78, Colorado 59, Florida Gulf Coast 55, Nebraska 45, DePaul 22, Missouri State 2
Joe Vozzelli Jr’s Top 25
Rk., Team Prev.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Stanford 2
3. Arizona 3
4. Louisville 4
5. North Carolina State 5
6. Michigan 6
7. Baylor 7
8. Tennessee 8
9. Maryland 11
10. Indiana 10
11. Connecticut 9
12. Georgia 12
13. Iowa State 13
14. Texas 14
15. Duke 17
16. Georgia Tech 18
17. Kentucky 19
18. Ohio State 20
19. Notre Dame 21
20. Texas A&M 22
21. South Florida 16
22. BYU 23
23. LSU 24
24. North Carolina 25
25. Colorado NR
Who’s up
Through the first two months of the season, the ACC and SEC have been the best two conferences, with both leagues having six teams placed inside the Top 25 on Monday. The ACC is represented by Louisville, North Carolina State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame and North Carolina, while the SEC has top-ranked South Carolina followed by Tennessee, Georgia, LSU, Kentucky and Texas A&M. The Gamecocks are building quite the impressive resume with five wins over teams currently ranked in the Top 25, including beating No. 2 Stanford 65-61 last week in Columbia, S.C.
Who’s down
Iowa. Lisa Bluder’s Hawkeyes have had a hard time getting into a rhythm this season. That was evident again with a 74-73 loss to IUPUI last week when Iowa squandered an 18-point second-half in a home loss to an average Jaguars team. Caitlin Clark, who burst onto the scene as a freshman and especially during the Hawkeyes’ Sweet 16 run in the NCAA tournament, has been productive through Iowa’s first nine games, although that has come at the cost of efficiency. Clark is averaging 22 points per game, but she is shooting 38.3 percent from the field, which is a sizable drop from the 47.2 she shot as a freshman.
Who to watch
The Big Ten has two marquee matchups. Friday’s showdown between No. 25 Ohio State and No. 9 Michigan at 11 a.m in Ann Arbor, Mich., is one. The Wolverines will not have played since their Dec. 19 win over then-No. 5 Baylor in Uncasville, Conn. Michigan’s Dec. 22 home game against Eastern Michigan was canceled amid COVID-19 concerns. Sunday will also feature No. 6 Maryland traveling to Bloomington, Ind., to take on No. 8 Indiana at 2 p.m. on ESPN2.