The Associated Press Top 25

Rk., Team Rec. Pts. Prev.

1. South Carolina (30) 12-0 750 1

2. Stanford 8-3 688 2

3. Louisville 10-1 676 3

4. Arizona 10-0 671 4

5. N.C. State 11-2 637 5

6. Maryland 10-3 545 6

7. Tennessee 11-1 534 7

8. Indiana 10-2 525 8

9. Michigan 11-1 517 9

10. Baylor 9-2 485 10

11. Connecticut 6-3 463 11

12. Texas 9-1 453 12

13. Georgia 11-1 402 13

14. Iowa State 11-1 391 13

15. Duke 9-1 303 16

16. Georgia Tech 10-2 262 17

17. Notre Dame 11-2 197 20

18. BYU 10-1 180 19

19. LSU 12-1 170 21

20. Kentucky 7-3 127 22

21. Iowa 6-3 121 15

22. South Florida 9-4 117 18

23. Texas A&M 10-2 103 23

24. North Carolina 11-0 85 25

25. Ohio State 9-2 84 24

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 78, Colorado 59, Florida Gulf Coast 55, Nebraska 45, DePaul 22, Missouri State 2

Joe Vozzelli Jr’s Top 25

Rk., Team Prev.

1. South Carolina 1

2. Stanford 2

3. Arizona 3

4. Louisville 4

5. North Carolina State 5

6. Michigan 6

7. Baylor 7

8. Tennessee 8

9. Maryland 11

10. Indiana 10

11. Connecticut 9

12. Georgia 12

13. Iowa State 13

14. Texas 14

15. Duke 17

16. Georgia Tech 18

17. Kentucky 19

18. Ohio State 20

19. Notre Dame 21

20. Texas A&M 22

21. South Florida 16

22. BYU 23

23. LSU 24

24. North Carolina 25

25. Colorado NR

Who’s up

Through the first two months of the season, the ACC and SEC have been the best two conferences, with both leagues having six teams placed inside the Top 25 on Monday. The ACC is represented by Louisville, North Carolina State, Duke, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame and North Carolina, while the SEC has top-ranked South Carolina followed by Tennessee, Georgia, LSU, Kentucky and Texas A&M. The Gamecocks are building quite the impressive resume with five wins over teams currently ranked in the Top 25, including beating No. 2 Stanford 65-61 last week in Columbia, S.C.

Who’s down

Iowa. Lisa Bluder’s Hawkeyes have had a hard time getting into a rhythm this season. That was evident again with a 74-73 loss to IUPUI last week when Iowa squandered an 18-point second-half in a home loss to an average Jaguars team. Caitlin Clark, who burst onto the scene as a freshman and especially during the Hawkeyes’ Sweet 16 run in the NCAA tournament, has been productive through Iowa’s first nine games, although that has come at the cost of efficiency. Clark is averaging 22 points per game, but she is shooting 38.3 percent from the field, which is a sizable drop from the 47.2 she shot as a freshman.

Who to watch

The Big Ten has two marquee matchups. Friday’s showdown between No. 25 Ohio State and No. 9 Michigan at 11 a.m in Ann Arbor, Mich., is one. The Wolverines will not have played since their Dec. 19 win over then-No. 5 Baylor in Uncasville, Conn. Michigan’s Dec. 22 home game against Eastern Michigan was canceled amid COVID-19 concerns. Sunday will also feature No. 6 Maryland traveling to Bloomington, Ind., to take on No. 8 Indiana at 2 p.m. on ESPN2.

Joe Vozzelli

Sports Copy Editor

Joe Vozzelli Jr. is a sports copy editor at The News-Gazette. His email is jvozzelli@news-gazette.com.

