Illinois men’s basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey breaks down this week’s poll:
The Associated Press Top 25
TEAM REC. PTS PREV
1. Gonzaga (59) 24-0 1,571 1
2. Michigan (4) 18-1 1,512 3
3. Baylor 18-1 1,450 2
4. Illinois 18-6 1,350 5
5. Iowa 18-7 1,266 9
6. West Virginia 17-6 1,210 10
7. Ohio State 18-7 1,163 4
8. Alabama 19-6 1,130 6
9. Houston 20-3 1,109 12
10. Villanova 15-4 942 8
11. Florida State 14-4 897 11
12. Arkansas 19-5 847 20
13. Kansas 18-8 785 17
14. Creighton 17-6 669 13
15. Texas 14-7 650 14
16. Oklahoma 14-7 584 7
17. Oklahoma State 16-6 553 NR
18. Texas Tech 15-8 494 18
19. San Diego State 19-4 406 22
20. Loyola Chicago 21-4 367 21
21. Virginia 15-6 362 15
22. Virginia Tech 15-5 335 16
23. Purdue 16-8 192 NR
24. Colorado 19-7 150 NR
25. Wisconsin 16-9 106 23
Others receiving votes: BYU 101, USC 88, Clemson 47, Florida 24, Tennessee 19, St. Bonaventure 16, Oregon 15, Missouri 13, Wichita State 11, Maryland 9, Toledo 8, UConn 5, Belmont 5, Winthrop 4, North Carolina 4, UCLA 2, Louisville 2, UC Santa Barbara 1, Drake 1.
Scott Richey's Top 25
TEAM PREV
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Michigan 3
3. Baylor 2
4. Illinois 5
5. Iowa 12
6. Ohio State 4
7. West Virginia 10
8. Arkansas 13
9. Alabama 7
10. Oklahoma State NR
11. Florida State 11
12. Kansas 15
13. Houston 17
14. Texas Tech 18
15. Texas 14
16. Creighton 8
17. Villanova 9
18. Loyola Chicago 23
19. San Diego State 22
20. Oklahoma 6
21. USC 16
22. Oregon 25
23. Virginia Tech 19
24. Virginia 20
25. Tennessee 21
➜ Who’s up: Michigan’s move to No. 2 was nearly unanimous (including me). Only three voters still had the Wolverines ranked No. 3. Four voters, three of which had Gonzaga at No. 1 last week, actually bumped Juwan Howard’s team to the top spot on their ballot. Beating Indiana and Iowa by a combined 38 points was apparently enough to pull that trigger.
➜ Who’s down: Oklahoma’s tumble wasn’t quite as severe in this week’s official poll compared to my ballot, but it was deserved. The Sooners didn’t just lose two games last week. They lost to a pair of unranked teams. Oklahoma State is one thing (i.e. not a bad loss), but losing to Kansas State qualifies as the worst loss possible to another power conference program.
➜ Who to watch: Illinois-Michigan is the best game of the week. Odds are you already know to tune in at 6 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN. Think about tuning in at 4 p.m., too. The opening act for the battle between the Big Ten’s best is a Big 12 showdown between Baylor and West Virginia, with the Bears trying to regain their form.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).