Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Illinois men’s basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey breaks down this week’s poll:

The Associated Press Top 25

TEAM REC. PTS PREV

1. Gonzaga (59) 24-0 1,571 1

2. Michigan (4) 18-1 1,512 3

3. Baylor 18-1 1,450 2

4. Illinois 18-6 1,350 5

5. Iowa 18-7 1,266 9

6. West Virginia 17-6 1,210 10

7. Ohio State 18-7 1,163 4

8. Alabama 19-6 1,130 6

9. Houston 20-3 1,109 12

10. Villanova 15-4 942 8

11. Florida State 14-4 897 11

12. Arkansas 19-5 847 20

13. Kansas 18-8 785 17

14. Creighton 17-6 669 13

15. Texas 14-7 650 14

16. Oklahoma 14-7 584 7

17. Oklahoma State 16-6 553 NR

18. Texas Tech 15-8 494 18

19. San Diego State 19-4 406 22

20. Loyola Chicago 21-4 367 21

21. Virginia 15-6 362 15

22. Virginia Tech 15-5 335 16

23. Purdue 16-8 192 NR

24. Colorado 19-7 150 NR

25. Wisconsin 16-9 106 23

Others receiving votes: BYU 101, USC 88, Clemson 47, Florida 24, Tennessee 19, St. Bonaventure 16, Oregon 15, Missouri 13, Wichita State 11, Maryland 9, Toledo 8, UConn 5, Belmont 5, Winthrop 4, North Carolina 4, UCLA 2, Louisville 2, UC Santa Barbara 1, Drake 1.

Scott Richey's Top 25

TEAM PREV

1. Gonzaga 1

2. Michigan 3

3. Baylor 2

4. Illinois 5

5. Iowa 12

6. Ohio State 4

7. West Virginia 10

8. Arkansas 13

9. Alabama 7

10. Oklahoma State NR

11. Florida State 11

12. Kansas 15

13. Houston 17

14. Texas Tech 18

15. Texas 14

16. Creighton 8

17. Villanova 9

18. Loyola Chicago 23

19. San Diego State 22

20. Oklahoma 6

21. USC 16

22. Oregon 25

23. Virginia Tech 19

24. Virginia 20

25. Tennessee 21

Who’s up: Michigan’s move to No. 2 was nearly unanimous (including me). Only three voters still had the Wolverines ranked No. 3. Four voters, three of which had Gonzaga at No. 1 last week, actually bumped Juwan Howard’s team to the top spot on their ballot. Beating Indiana and Iowa by a combined 38 points was apparently enough to pull that trigger.

Who’s down: Oklahoma’s tumble wasn’t quite as severe in this week’s official poll compared to my ballot, but it was deserved. The Sooners didn’t just lose two games last week. They lost to a pair of unranked teams. Oklahoma State is one thing (i.e. not a bad loss), but losing to Kansas State qualifies as the worst loss possible to another power conference program.

Who to watch: Illinois-Michigan is the best game of the week. Odds are you already know to tune in at 6 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN. Think about tuning in at 4 p.m., too. The opening act for the battle between the Big Ten’s best is a Big 12 showdown between Baylor and West Virginia, with the Bears trying to regain their form.

