Listen to this article

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.

1. Baylor (61) 9-0 1,525 2

2. Duke 7-1 1,429 3

3. Purdue 9-1 1,319 1

4. UCLA 9-1 1,312 4

5. Gonzaga 8-2 1,291 5

6. Alabama 8-1 1,202 9

7. Kansas 8-1 1,181 8

8. Arizona 9-0 1,172 11

9. Villanova 7-3 924 6

10. Southern Cal 10-0 810 16

11. Iowa State 10-0 798 17

12. Michigan State 9-2 707 19

13. Auburn 8-1 693 18

14. Houston 8-2 683 14

15. Ohio State 8-2 656 21

16. Seton Hall 9-1 635 23

17. Texas 6-2 583 7

18. Tennessee 7-2 390 13

19. LSU 9-0 376 26

20. Connecticut 9-2 360 15

21. Kentucky 7-2 345 10

22. Xavier 9-1 301 NR

23. Colorado State 10-0 251 NR

24. Arkansas 9-1 241 12

25. Texas Tech 7-1 164 NR

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Baylor 2

2. Alabama 4

3. Purdue 1

4. Arizona 8

5. Duke 3

6. Gonzaga 5

7. UCLA 6

8. Kansas 9

9. Iowa State 13

10. Xavier 18

11. Ohio State 20

12. Seton Hall 21

13. Southern Cal 24

14. Auburn 22

15. San Francisco NR

16. Colorado State NR

17. LSU NR

18. Michigan State NR

19. Texas 7

20. Kentucky 10

21. Arkansas 11

22. Houston 16

23. UConn 17

24. Villanova 12

25. Tennessee 14

WHO’S UP

Turns out Scott Drew is, in fact, a good coach. And if last year’s national championship didn’t answer that question, what Drew has done at Baylor this season should. The Bears are the new No. 1 — a fourth different team atop the rankings since the season started — and have claimed that spot despite losing Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell, MaCio Teague and Mark Vital from the title-winning team.

WHO’S DOWN

Does Kentucky still have a talented team? Sure. Big man Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 16.3 points and 14.4 rebounds, and freshman guard TyTy Washington is showing why he emerged as a five-star recruit as a high school senior. A loss to Notre Dame on Saturday, however, sent the Wildcats tumbling 11 spots.

WHO TO WATCH

The Alabama-Memphis and Tennessee-Memphis games lost their luster with the Tigers going in the tank. Thankfully, Saturday still gives Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech, UCLA vs. North Carolina and Ohio State vs. Kentucky with noon, 2 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. tip times on CBS to make a day of it.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Trending Videos