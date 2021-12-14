THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Baylor (61) 9-0 1,525 2
2. Duke 7-1 1,429 3
3. Purdue 9-1 1,319 1
4. UCLA 9-1 1,312 4
5. Gonzaga 8-2 1,291 5
6. Alabama 8-1 1,202 9
7. Kansas 8-1 1,181 8
8. Arizona 9-0 1,172 11
9. Villanova 7-3 924 6
10. Southern Cal 10-0 810 16
11. Iowa State 10-0 798 17
12. Michigan State 9-2 707 19
13. Auburn 8-1 693 18
14. Houston 8-2 683 14
15. Ohio State 8-2 656 21
16. Seton Hall 9-1 635 23
17. Texas 6-2 583 7
18. Tennessee 7-2 390 13
19. LSU 9-0 376 26
20. Connecticut 9-2 360 15
21. Kentucky 7-2 345 10
22. Xavier 9-1 301 NR
23. Colorado State 10-0 251 NR
24. Arkansas 9-1 241 12
25. Texas Tech 7-1 164 NR
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Baylor 2
2. Alabama 4
3. Purdue 1
4. Arizona 8
5. Duke 3
6. Gonzaga 5
7. UCLA 6
8. Kansas 9
9. Iowa State 13
10. Xavier 18
11. Ohio State 20
12. Seton Hall 21
13. Southern Cal 24
14. Auburn 22
15. San Francisco NR
16. Colorado State NR
17. LSU NR
18. Michigan State NR
19. Texas 7
20. Kentucky 10
21. Arkansas 11
22. Houston 16
23. UConn 17
24. Villanova 12
25. Tennessee 14
WHO’S UP
Turns out Scott Drew is, in fact, a good coach. And if last year’s national championship didn’t answer that question, what Drew has done at Baylor this season should. The Bears are the new No. 1 — a fourth different team atop the rankings since the season started — and have claimed that spot despite losing Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell, MaCio Teague and Mark Vital from the title-winning team.
WHO’S DOWN
Does Kentucky still have a talented team? Sure. Big man Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 16.3 points and 14.4 rebounds, and freshman guard TyTy Washington is showing why he emerged as a five-star recruit as a high school senior. A loss to Notre Dame on Saturday, however, sent the Wildcats tumbling 11 spots.
WHO TO WATCH
The Alabama-Memphis and Tennessee-Memphis games lost their luster with the Tigers going in the tank. Thankfully, Saturday still gives Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech, UCLA vs. North Carolina and Ohio State vs. Kentucky with noon, 2 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. tip times on CBS to make a day of it.