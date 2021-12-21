Illinois women’s basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr. breaks down this week’s rankings — and shares his ballot:
The Associated Press Top 25
Rk., Team Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. South Carolina (29) 11-0 725 1
2. Stanford 8-2 678 3
3. Louisville 10-1 643 6
4. Arizona 10-0 642 4
5. North Carolina State 11-2 616 2
6. Maryland 9-3 517 9
7. Tennessee 9-1 504 7
8. Indiana 9-2 500 10
9. Michigan 11-1 498 13
10. Baylor 9-2 487 5
11. Connecticut 6-3 457 7
12. Texas 8-1 435 11
13. Georgia 10-1 381 17
13. Iowa State 11-1 381 12
15. Iowa 6-2 273 14
16. Duke 9-1 270 15
17. Georgia Tech 9-2 225 18
18. South Florida 8-3 219 16
19. BYU 9-1 152 20
20. Notre Dame 10-2 137 21
21. LSU 9-1 130 22
22. Kentucky 7-3 127 19
23. Texas A&M 9-2 82 23
24. Ohio State 8-2 68 24
25. North Carolina 10-0 66 25
Others receiving votes: Colorado 52, Oklahoma 45, DePaul 43, Florida Gulf Coast 42, Nebraska 30.
Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s Top 25
Rk., Team Prev.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Stanford 3
3. Arizona 4
4. Louisville 5
5. North Carolina State 2
6. Michigan 14
7. Baylor 7
8. Tennessee 8
9. Connecticut 6
10. Indiana 9
11. Maryland 10
12. Georgia 20
13. Iowa State 12
14. Texas 11
15. Iowa 13
16. South Florida 15
17. Duke 16
18. Georgia Tech 19
19. Kentucky 17
20. Ohio State 18
21. Notre Dame 21
22. Texas A&M 22
23. BYU 23
24. LSU 24
25. North Carolina NR
Who’s up
Michigan. The Big Ten’s lack of noteworthy nonconference wins has hurt the league’s reputation. A 4-10 showing in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge didn’t help, either. That meant Sunday’s 74-68 overtime victory for the Wolverines over then-No. 5 Baylor in Uncasville, Conn., was a huge shot in the arm for the Big Ten, and, of course, Michigan, as well. Not only was it the Wolverines’ five-ever win against a top-five opponent, but on Monday, Michigan was ranked inside the AP Top 10 for the first time in program history. That 70-48 loss at Louisville on Dec. 2 seems like a distant memory for Kim Barnes Arico’s team.
Who’s down
Connecticut. Seeing the Huskies outside the top 10 might have prompted a double take. For good reason. After falling four spots in Monday’s rankings to No. 11 following a loss to Louisville a day earlier, Geno Auriemma’s UConn program ended a 16-year run of being ranked inside the top 10 dating back to March 7, 2005. The Huskies have dropped two of their past three games and face the prospect of playing without defending National Player of the Year Paige Bueckers until mid-to-late February. With UConn’s demise, No. 10 Baylor now has the longest active streak, with 136 consecutive top-10 appearances.
Who to watch
This one’s easy. Tune in Tuesday night for another No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown, as top-ranked South Carolina (11-0) hosts second-ranked Stanford (8-2) at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. The Gamecocks have three wins against teams currently ranked in the top 11, including N.C. State, Maryland and UConn, while the Cardinal also have three such wins, the most recent of which was a 74-63 win at Tennessee on Saturday night.