THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Auburn (49) 20-1 1,508 1
2. Gonzaga (12) 17-2 1,475 2
3. UCLA 16-2 1,338 7
4. Purdue 18-3 1,282 6
5. Kentucky 17-4 1,195 12
6. Houston 18-2 1,164 7
7. Arizona 17-2 1,159 3
8. Baylor 19-3 1,141 4
9. Duke 18-3 1,107 9
10. Kansas 17-3 1,014 5
11. Wisconsin 17-3 938 11
12. Villanova 16-5 807 14
13. Michigan State 16-4 751 10
14. Texas Tech 16-5 741 13
15. Providence 18-2 709 17
16. Ohio State 13-5 548 16
17. Connecticut 15-4 483 20
18. Illinois 15-5 445 24
19. Southern Cal 18-3 337 15
20. Iowa State 16-5 324 23
21. Xavier 15-5 255 21
22. Tennessee 14-6 234 18
23. Texas 16-5 203 23
24. Marquette 15-7 188 22
25. LSU 16-5 180 19
Others receiving votes: Alabama 97, Murray State 42, Boise State 32, Saint Mary’s 32, Miami 29, Indiana 22, Davidson 10, Arkansas 7, Iowa 6, Iona 6, Notre Dame 4, Loyola Chicago 4, TCU 4, Colorado State 3, Toledo 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Auburn 1
2. Gonzaga 2
3. Purdue 9
4. UCLA 6
5. Houston 7
6. Arizona 4
7. Baylor 3
8. Kentucky 12
9. Kansas 5
10. Duke 10
11. Wisconsin 11
12. Providence 14
13. Michigan State 8
14. Texas Tech 13
15. Connecticut 18
16. Iowa State 23
17. Marquette 20
18. Villanova 21
19. Xavier 22
20. Illinois NR
21. Ohio State 17
22. Boise State 25
23. Texas NR
24. Southern Cal 16
25. Murray State NR
WHO’S UPIllinois’ drop to No. 24 in last week’s poll was met with a bounce back up Monday after a two-win week that featured an upset of a a then top 10 Michigan State. Still holding the Illini back, though, is the top of its season résumé. Beating the Spartans garnered Illinois a much-needed signature victory, but it only marginally improved the team’s standing. The Illini remain just 2-3 this season against Quad I opponents.
WHO’S DOWNA Saturday loss to TCU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge certainly contributed to LSU’s plummet down the AP Top 25. The Tigers had the biggest fall of the week, dropping six spots to No. 25. It wasn’t about just that one loss, though. LSU has lost four of its last five games after a 15-1 start to the season, which erased all of the positive momentum the Tigers had built by beating Kentucky and Tennessee in the same week in early January.
WHO TO WATCHThis week has nine top-25 matchups on the schedule, including No. 18 Illinois’ Wednesday showdown with No. 11 Wisconsin (8 p.m., BTN) for solo first place in the Big Ten. It’s a pair of top 10 games, though, that top the list. The first is Thursday’s rematch between No. 3 UCLA and No. 7 Arizona (7 p.m., ESPN) in Tucson, Ariz., and a Big 12 battle in Lawrence, Kan., between No. 8 Baylor and No. 10 Kansas (3 p.m., ESPN) on Saturday.