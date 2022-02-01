Listen to this article

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Auburn (49) 20-1 1,508 1

2. Gonzaga (12) 17-2 1,475 2

3. UCLA 16-2 1,338 7

4. Purdue 18-3 1,282 6

5. Kentucky 17-4 1,195 12

6. Houston 18-2 1,164 7

7. Arizona 17-2 1,159 3

8. Baylor 19-3 1,141 4

9. Duke 18-3 1,107 9

10. Kansas 17-3 1,014 5

11. Wisconsin 17-3 938 11

12. Villanova 16-5 807 14

13. Michigan State 16-4 751 10

14. Texas Tech 16-5 741 13

15. Providence 18-2 709 17

16. Ohio State 13-5 548 16

17. Connecticut 15-4 483 20

18. Illinois 15-5 445 24

19. Southern Cal 18-3 337 15

20. Iowa State 16-5 324 23

21. Xavier 15-5 255 21

22. Tennessee 14-6 234 18

23. Texas 16-5 203 23

24. Marquette 15-7 188 22

25. LSU 16-5 180 19

Others receiving votes: Alabama 97, Murray State 42, Boise State 32, Saint Mary’s 32, Miami 29, Indiana 22, Davidson 10, Arkansas 7, Iowa 6, Iona 6, Notre Dame 4, Loyola Chicago 4, TCU 4, Colorado State 3, Toledo 1.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Auburn 1

2. Gonzaga 2

3. Purdue 9

4. UCLA 6

5. Houston 7

6. Arizona 4

7. Baylor 3

8. Kentucky 12

9. Kansas 5

10. Duke 10

11. Wisconsin 11

12. Providence 14

13. Michigan State 8

14. Texas Tech 13

15. Connecticut 18

16. Iowa State 23

17. Marquette 20

18. Villanova 21

19. Xavier 22

20. Illinois NR

21. Ohio State 17

22. Boise State 25

23. Texas NR

24. Southern Cal 16

25. Murray State NR

WHO’S UPIllinois’ drop to No. 24 in last week’s poll was met with a bounce back up Monday after a two-win week that featured an upset of a a then top 10 Michigan State. Still holding the Illini back, though, is the top of its season résumé. Beating the Spartans garnered Illinois a much-needed signature victory, but it only marginally improved the team’s standing. The Illini remain just 2-3 this season against Quad I opponents.

WHO’S DOWNA Saturday loss to TCU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge certainly contributed to LSU’s plummet down the AP Top 25. The Tigers had the biggest fall of the week, dropping six spots to No. 25. It wasn’t about just that one loss, though. LSU has lost four of its last five games after a 15-1 start to the season, which erased all of the positive momentum the Tigers had built by beating Kentucky and Tennessee in the same week in early January.

WHO TO WATCHThis week has nine top-25 matchups on the schedule, including No. 18 Illinois’ Wednesday showdown with No. 11 Wisconsin (8 p.m., BTN) for solo first place in the Big Ten. It’s a pair of top 10 games, though, that top the list. The first is Thursday’s rematch between No. 3 UCLA and No. 7 Arizona (7 p.m., ESPN) in Tucson, Ariz., and a Big 12 battle in Lawrence, Kan., between No. 8 Baylor and No. 10 Kansas (3 p.m., ESPN) on Saturday.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

