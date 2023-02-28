THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Houston (49) 27-2 1,531 1
2. Alabama (5) 25-4 1,456 2
3. Kansas (8) 24-5 1,445 3
4. UCLA 25-4 1,391 4
5. Purdue 24-5 1,200 5
6. Marquette 23-6 1,173 10
7. Baylor 22-8 1,099 9
8. Arizona 24-5 1,091 7
9. Texas 22-7 1,077 8
10. Gonzaga 25-5 1,026 12
11. Kansas State 22-7 1,002 14
12. Tennessee 21-8 736 11
13. Virginia 21-6 718 6
14. Connecticut 22-7 714 18
15. Indiana 20-9 697 17
16. Miami 23-6 668 13
17. Saint Mary’s 25-6 592 15
18. San Diego State 23-5 552 22
19. Xavier 21-8 505 16
20. Providence 21-8 299 20
21. Maryland 20-9 184 NR
22. TCU 19-10 173 24
23. Kentucky 20-9 162 NR
24. Texas A&M 21-8 161 25
25. Pittsburgh 21-8 140 NR
Others receiving votes: Creighton 87, Duke 78, Oral Roberts 40, Northwestern 39, Florida Atlantic 25, Iowa State 20, Nevada 17, Missouri 16, Arkansas 7, North Carolina State 6, Charleston 6, Clemson 5, Memphis 4, Boise State 3, VCU 1, West Virginia 1.
THE NEWS-GAZETTE’S TOP 25
Rankings from The News-Gazette’s Scott Richey, with previous rankings listed:
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Houston 1
2. Kansas 2
3. Alabama 4
4. UCLA 5
5. Purdue 3
6. Marquette 7
7. Kansas State 13
8. Baylor 19
9. Texas 8
10. Arizona 9
11. Gonzaga 15
12. Saint Mary’s 14
13. Indiana 18
14. Connecticut 21
15. San Diego State 23
16. Virginia 6
17. Tennessee 12
18. Miami 11
19. Xavier 17
20. Providence 19
21. Texas A&M NR
22. Nevada NR
23. TCU 25
24. Northwestern 16
25. Iowa State 22
WHO’S UPSan Diego State climbed four spots to No. 18 in this week’s AP Top 25 to match the moves No. 6 Marquette and No. 14 Connecticut made. The Aztecs have a top-10 defense and have been particularly adept at shutting down their opponents from three-point range. San Diego State has ridden that defense to six straight wins and 10 in its last 11 games. Only Houston has had better efficiency numbers this month than the Aztecs, who have already secured a share of the Mountain West Conference title and can make it an outright title with a Tuesday win at Boise State. Nine players averaging between 4.5 and 13 points has helped make it happen.
WHO’S DOWNCreighton, Northwestern and Iowa State all dropped out of the Top 25 this week after combining for six losses. The Bluejays’ two-point loss to Marquette probably wouldn’t have sent them tumbling out of the poll. Losing by 12 at Villanova did it mainly because this is not the same Villanova team you remember from the Jay Wright era. Northwestern lost to a pair of unranked teams in Illinois and Maryland. And Iowa State added a fairly bad loss to Oklahoma to a résumé that still boasts eight Quad I wins, which is the seventh-most in the country.
WHO TO WATCHTexas’ path to a share of the Big 12 regular season title is considerably more difficult than the other three teams that are still in contention. Kansas State, Kansas and Baylor have the 10th, ninth and eighth easiest remaining Big 12 schedules, respectively. The Longhorns’ final two games amount to the league’s toughest pair in the final week. So to set up a “championship” showdown against the No. 3 Jayhawks at 3 p.m. Saturday (ESPN) in Austin, Texas, the No. 9 Longhorns will have to beat No. 22 TCU at 8 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN2). Less drama exists in the Pac-12 since UCLA has the regular season title all wrapped up, but the No. 4 Bruins do round out their final week before tournament action hosting No. 8 Arizona at 9 p.m. Saturday (ESPN).