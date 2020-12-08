Illini beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter JOE VOZZELLI JR. weighs in on the latest AP Top 25 poll:
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
TEAM Record Pts Prev.
1. Stanford (24) 3-0 740 2
2. Louisville (2) 4-0 689 5
3. Connecticut (2) 0-0 675 3
4. N.C. State (2) 4-0 670 8
5. South Carolina 4-1 647 1
6. Arizona 3-0 605 7
7. Baylor 2-1 552 4
8. Oregon 4-0 525 10
9. Kentucky 4-0 504 11
10. Texas A&M 4-0 463 12
11. UCLA 2-1 452 9
12. Mississippi State 2-1 413 6
13. Arkansas 5-1 409 16
14. Maryland 3-1 342 14
15. Indiana 2-1 304 13
15. Oregon State 3-0 304 17
17. Northwestern 0-0 271 15
18. Ohio State 3-0 191 19
19. Michigan 3-0 170 24
20. Syracuse 3-0 169 22
21. Missouri State 2-1 162 21
22. South Dakota State 3-0 104 —
23. Texas 3-1 69 25
24. DePaul 1-2 63 20
25. Gonzaga 1-2 62 18
Others receiving votes: South Florida 59, Iowa State 54, North Carolina 38, Arizona State 12, Notre Dame 8, West Virginia 6, Wake Forest 5, Boston College 4, Ohio 4, Georgia 3, Virginia Tech 2.
JOE VOZZELLI JR.’S TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette Illinois women’s basketball beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:
TEAM PREV.
1. Stanford 2
2. Louisville 4
3. North Carolina State 6
4. South Carolina 1
5. Connecticut 5
6. Arizona 8
7. Oregon 10
8. Kentucky 11
9. Baylor 3
10. Mississippi State 7
11. Texas A&M 12
12. UCLA 9
13. Arkansas 14
14. Oregon State 18
15. Indiana 15
16. Maryland 13
17. Northwestern 16
18. Ohio State 17
19. Michigan 20
20. Syracuse 23
21. Missouri State 19
22. Texas 25
23. Iowa State 24
24. South Dakota State NR
25. North Carolina NR
➜ Who’s up: North Carolina State. A win against the top-ranked team in the country on its home floor is by far the most impressive victory of the young season as the Wolf Pack snapped South Carolina’s 29-game winning streak with a 54-46 triumph this past Thursday night in Columbia, S.C.
➜ Who’s down: Mississippi State. Many wondered how the Bulldogs would cope after longtime coach Vic Schaefer abruptly left the program to take the Texas job. Mississippi State was hardly tested against Jackson State and New Orleans, but a 21-turnover game in a overtime loss to unranked South Florida is at least somewhat concerning.
➜ Who to watch: Tennessee at Texas, 4 p.m. Sunday (ESPN). Longhorns forward Charli Collier is averaging a double-double of 26.3 points and 12 rebounds, and could be the top pick in next year’s WNBA draft.