Illinois basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey weighs in on his latest ballot
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Baylor (60) 10-0 1,524 1
2. Duke 10-1 1,445 2
3. Purdue 10-1 1,360 3
4. Gonzaga 9-2 1,313 5
5. UCLA 9-1 1,294 4
6. Arizona (1) 11-0 1,230 8
7. Kansas 9-1 1,210 7
8. Southern Cal 12-0 937 10
9. Iowa State 11-0 926 11
10. Alabama 9-2 897 6
11. Michigan State 9-2 822 12
12. Auburn 10-1 782 13
13. Houston 10-2 780 14
14. Ohio State 8-2 744 15
15. Seton Hall 9-2 693 16
16. Texas 8-2 569 17
17. LSU 11-0 542 19
18. Xavier 11-1 469 22
19. Tennessee 8-2 447 18
20. Kentucky 8-2 428 21
21. Colorado State 10-0 328 23
22. Providence 11-1 266 NR
23. Villanova 7-4 222 9
24. Wisconsin 9-2 182 NR
25. Texas Tech 8-2 86 25
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Michigan 9, Arkansas 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 4, Oklahoma State 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Baylor 1
2. Purdue 3
3. Arizona 4
4. Duke 5
5. Gonzaga 6
6. UCLA 7
7. Kansas 8
8. Iowa State 9
9. Xavier 10
10. Ohio State 11
11. Seton Hall 12
12. Alabama 2
13. Southern Cal 13
14. LSU 17
15. Auburn 14
16. Colorado State 16
17. Michigan State 18
18. Texas 19
19. Kentucky 20
20. Providence NR
21. Wisconsin NR
22. Houston 22
23. San Francisco 15
24. Minnesota NR
25. Illinois NR
WHO’S UP
Arizona is one of six undefeated teams left out of the 358 that play Division I basketball, and the unbeaten Wildcats also picked up their first (and only) first-place vote and moved up two spots in this week’s poll. Arizona doesn’t have an equal number of top-level wins as say, the Baylor team that got the other 60 first-place votes, but the Wildcats did get one of the better true road wins of the year at Illinois and boast a top-10 defense and top-15 offense through their first 11 games.
WHO’S DOWN
Villanova fell 14 spots this week and all the way out of my ballot after picking up its fourth loss of the season. The advanced metrics still favor the Wildcats, and that’s likely the only reason they’re still ranked because two top-100 wins — Tennessee and Syracuse — doesn’t match up with most of the other top teams in the country. None of Villanova’s four losses could be deemed “bad” given two of them came against teams now ranked No. 1 and No. 5 in the latest poll, but losses are piling up.
WHO TO WATCH
I’m higher on Xavier than my AP Top 25 voting compatriots even though the Musketeers have five top-100 wins. A win at Villanova (6 p.m. Tuesday on FS1) would be a serious boost for Xavier. And Arizona can reaffirm just how legit of a contender it is with a win at Tennessee (6 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN2). That’s assuming these games will actually be played, which is no guarantee now that COVID-19 postponements/cancellations are ripping through college basketball again.