Illinois basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey weighs in on his latest ballot

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Baylor (60) 10-0 1,524 1

2. Duke 10-1 1,445 2

3. Purdue 10-1 1,360 3

4. Gonzaga 9-2 1,313 5

5. UCLA 9-1 1,294 4

6. Arizona (1) 11-0 1,230 8

7. Kansas 9-1 1,210 7

8. Southern Cal 12-0 937 10

9. Iowa State 11-0 926 11

10. Alabama 9-2 897 6

11. Michigan State 9-2 822 12

12. Auburn 10-1 782 13

13. Houston 10-2 780 14

14. Ohio State 8-2 744 15

15. Seton Hall 9-2 693 16

16. Texas 8-2 569 17

17. LSU 11-0 542 19

18. Xavier 11-1 469 22

19. Tennessee 8-2 447 18

20. Kentucky 8-2 428 21

21. Colorado State 10-0 328 23

22. Providence 11-1 266 NR

23. Villanova 7-4 222 9

24. Wisconsin 9-2 182 NR

25. Texas Tech 8-2 86 25

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Michigan 9, Arkansas 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 4, Oklahoma State 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Baylor 1

2. Purdue 3

3. Arizona 4

4. Duke 5

5. Gonzaga 6

6. UCLA 7

7. Kansas 8

8. Iowa State 9

9. Xavier 10

10. Ohio State 11

11. Seton Hall 12

12. Alabama 2

13. Southern Cal 13

14. LSU 17

15. Auburn 14

16. Colorado State 16

17. Michigan State 18

18. Texas 19

19. Kentucky 20

20. Providence NR

21. Wisconsin NR

22. Houston 22

23. San Francisco 15

24. Minnesota NR

25. Illinois NR

WHO’S UP

Arizona is one of six undefeated teams left out of the 358 that play Division I basketball, and the unbeaten Wildcats also picked up their first (and only) first-place vote and moved up two spots in this week’s poll. Arizona doesn’t have an equal number of top-level wins as say, the Baylor team that got the other 60 first-place votes, but the Wildcats did get one of the better true road wins of the year at Illinois and boast a top-10 defense and top-15 offense through their first 11 games.

WHO’S DOWN

Villanova fell 14 spots this week and all the way out of my ballot after picking up its fourth loss of the season. The advanced metrics still favor the Wildcats, and that’s likely the only reason they’re still ranked because two top-100 wins — Tennessee and Syracuse — doesn’t match up with most of the other top teams in the country. None of Villanova’s four losses could be deemed “bad” given two of them came against teams now ranked No. 1 and No. 5 in the latest poll, but losses are piling up.

WHO TO WATCH

I’m higher on Xavier than my AP Top 25 voting compatriots even though the Musketeers have five top-100 wins. A win at Villanova (6 p.m. Tuesday on FS1) would be a serious boost for Xavier. And Arizona can reaffirm just how legit of a contender it is with a win at Tennessee (6 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN2). That’s assuming these games will actually be played, which is no guarantee now that COVID-19 postponements/cancellations are ripping through college basketball again.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

