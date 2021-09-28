Ballot breakdown | Arkansas makes big move
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college football poll, with 2021 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Alabama (58) 4-0 1,546 1
2. Georgia (4) 4-0 1,492 2
3. Oregon 4-0 1,411 3
4. Penn State 4-0 1,283 6
5. Iowa 4-0 1,277 5
6. Oklahoma 4-0 1,212 4
7. Cincinnati 3-0 1,154 8
8. Arkansas 4-0 1,094 16
9. Notre Dame 4-0 1,076 12
10. Florida 3-1 1,019 11
11. Ohio State 3-1 1,005 10
12. Mississippi 3-0 852 13
13. BYU 4-0 748 15
14. Michigan 4-0 677 19
15. Texas A&M 3-1 651 7
16. Coastal Carolina 4-0 613 17
17. Michigan State 4-0 581 20
18. Fresno State 4-1 415 22
19. Oklahoma State 4-0 341 NR
20. UCLA 3-1 316 24
21. Baylor 4-0 233 NR
22. Auburn 3-1 197 23
23. North Carolina State 3-1 145 NR
24. Wake Forest 4-0 142 NR
25. Clemson 2-2 138 9
Others receiving votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego State 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa State 25, LSU 24, Arizona State 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas State 5, Oregon State 4, UTSA 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette college football writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:
TEAM PREV.
1. Alabama 1
2. Georgia 2
3. Oregon 4
4. Iowa 5
5. Arkansas 12
6. Penn State 8
7. Notre Dame 11
8. Oklahoma 3
9. Cincinnati 7
10. Florida 15
11. Texas A&M 6
12. Ohio State 9
13. BYU 13
14. Coastal Carolina 14
15. Michigan State 16
16. Mississippi 22
17. Michigan 23
18. Texas 20
19. Oklahoma State NR
20. Fresno State NR
21. SMU NR
22. San Diego State NR
23. UCLA 24
24. LSU 25
25. North Carolina State NR
WHO’S UPWoo, pig sooie! Arkansas has to recruit the state of Texas to stay competitive as a program. The Razorbacks’ job just got easier. A win against Texas earlier this season was one thing. Following it up with another against Texas A&M gave Arkansas a Lone Star sweep and a spot among the top-10 teams in the country. Success like that will only be more important moving forward, with the Longhorns set to join Texas A&M and Arkansas in the SEC — probably sooner than later if they have their way.
WHO’S DOWNClemson just held on to a spot in the AP Top 25 this week after Saturday’s loss to North Carolina State. It was a close thing, though, with the 2-2 Tigers checking in at No. 25 and landing on just 34 of 62 ballots. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is struggling — especially when compared to his predecessors — and the hits just kept coming in the aftermath of losing to the Wolfpack. Top running back Will Shipley is expected to miss 3-4 weeks, and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, a Freshman All-American in 2020, is out for the year with a torn ACL.
WHO TO WATCHWhat a week. The marquee game is the top-10 matchup in the SEC pitting No. 2 Georgia against No. 8 Arkansas. Tune in at 11 a.m. on ESPN after “College GameDay” from Athens, Ga. It’s not the only elite matchup in the SEC either, with No. 1 Alabama hosting No. 12 Mississippi for a 2:30 p.m. game on CBS. There’s something for the folks in the Midwest, too, with No. 9 Notre Dame hosting No. 7 Cincinnati at 1:30 p.m. on NBC. Better have your remote control skills on point to flip between all three.
