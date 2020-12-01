Ballot breakdown
Illini beat writer and Associated Press
Top 25 voter SCOTT RICHEY weighs
in on the latest AP Top 25 poll:
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Gonzaga (57) 2-0 1,569 1
2. Baylor (6) 2-0 1,513 2
3. Iowa 2-0 1,410 5
4. Wisconsin 2-0 1,287 7
5. Illinois 3-0 1,281 8
6. Duke 1-0 1,1185 9
7. Kansas 1-1 1,169 6
8. Michigan State 2-0 1,028 13
9. Creighton 1-0 981 11
10. Houston 3-0 949 17
11. West Virginia 3-0 943 15
12. Villanova 2-1 939 3
13. Tennessee 0-0 878 12
14. North Carolina 1-0 591 16
15. Virginia 1-1 581 4
16. Virginia Tech 3-0 570 NR
17. Texas 1-0 478 19
17. Texas Tech 2-1 478 14
19. Richmond 2-0 382 NR
20. Kentucky 1-1 363 10
21. Oregon 0-0 338 20
22. Florida State 0-0 304 21
23. Ohio State 2-0 282 23
24. Rutgers 3-0 252 24
25. Arizona State 2-1 233 18
Others receiving votes: Michigan 90, San Diego State 86, Saint Louis 69, Louisville 55, Alabama 52, Florida 45, Indiana 38, UCLA 14, Maryland 9, Providence 7, Stanford 7, UConn 6, Clemson 4, LSU 3, Arkansas 2, BYU 1, Colorado 1, Loyola Chicago 1, TCU 1.
Scott Richey’s Top 25
TEAM PREV.
1. Gonzaga 3
2. Baylor 2
3. Illinois 5
4. Duke 6
5. Creighton 8
6. Iowa 9
7. Houston 16
8. Kansas 7
9. Michigan State 14
10. Wisconsin 13
11. Tennessee 11
12. West Virginia 15
13. Virginia Tech NR
14. Villanova 1
15. Virginia 4
16. Richmond NR
17. Kentucky 10
18. Texas Tech 12
19. North Carolina 17
20. Alabama 18
21. Texas 20
22. Florida State 22
23. San Diego State NR
24. Rutgers 25
25. Saint Louis NR
➜ Who’s up: The Atlantic-10 Conference got two teams on my ballot and one into the final poll following the first week of the season. Richmond had the splashier upset by thoroughly handling Kentucky, but Saint Louis, without two of its top players, still beat LSU.
➜ Who’s down: Virginia looked like a national-title contender in its season-opening win against Towson. The Cavaliers even made 15 three-pointers. Fifteen! Two days later, Virginia lost to a San Francisco team that dropped its opener to UMass-Lowell.
➜ Who to watch: The Jimmy V Classic has the better lineup this year than the Champions Classic. Before the top-five matchup between Illinois and Baylor in Indianapolis, No. 1 Gonzaga will take on No. 11 West Virginia. It’s a 6 p.m./9 p.m. doubleheader on ESPN. Tune in.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).