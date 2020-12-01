College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Ballot breakdown

Illini beat writer and Associated Press

Top 25 voter SCOTT RICHEY weighs

in on the latest AP Top 25 poll:

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

TEAM REC. PTS PREV.

1. Gonzaga (57) 2-0 1,569 1

2. Baylor (6) 2-0 1,513 2

3. Iowa 2-0 1,410 5

4. Wisconsin 2-0 1,287 7

5. Illinois 3-0 1,281 8

6. Duke 1-0 1,1185 9

7. Kansas 1-1 1,169 6

8. Michigan State 2-0 1,028 13

9. Creighton 1-0 981 11

10. Houston 3-0 949 17

11. West Virginia 3-0 943 15

12. Villanova 2-1 939 3

13. Tennessee 0-0 878 12

14. North Carolina 1-0 591 16

15. Virginia 1-1 581 4

16. Virginia Tech 3-0 570 NR

17. Texas 1-0 478 19

17. Texas Tech 2-1 478 14

19. Richmond 2-0 382 NR

20. Kentucky 1-1 363 10

21. Oregon 0-0 338 20

22. Florida State 0-0 304 21

23. Ohio State 2-0 282 23

24. Rutgers 3-0 252 24

25. Arizona State 2-1 233 18

Others receiving votes: Michigan 90, San Diego State 86, Saint Louis 69, Louisville 55, Alabama 52, Florida 45, Indiana 38, UCLA 14, Maryland 9, Providence 7, Stanford 7, UConn 6, Clemson 4, LSU 3, Arkansas 2, BYU 1, Colorado 1, Loyola Chicago 1, TCU 1.

Scott Richey’s Top 25

TEAM PREV.

1. Gonzaga 3

2. Baylor 2

3. Illinois 5

4. Duke 6

5. Creighton 8

6. Iowa 9

7. Houston 16

8. Kansas 7

9. Michigan State 14

10. Wisconsin 13

11. Tennessee 11

12. West Virginia 15

13. Virginia Tech NR

14. Villanova 1

15. Virginia 4

16. Richmond NR

17. Kentucky 10

18. Texas Tech 12

19. North Carolina 17

20. Alabama 18

21. Texas 20

22. Florida State 22

23. San Diego State NR

24. Rutgers 25

25. Saint Louis NR

➜ Who’s up: The Atlantic-10 Conference got two teams on my ballot and one into the final poll following the first week of the season. Richmond had the splashier upset by thoroughly handling Kentucky, but Saint Louis, without two of its top players, still beat LSU.

➜ Who’s down: Virginia looked like a national-title contender in its season-opening win against Towson. The Cavaliers even made 15 three-pointers. Fifteen! Two days later, Virginia lost to a San Francisco team that dropped its opener to UMass-Lowell.

➜ Who to watch: The Jimmy V Classic has the better lineup this year than the Champions Classic. Before the top-five matchup between Illinois and Baylor in Indianapolis, No. 1 Gonzaga will take on No. 11 West Virginia. It’s a 6 p.m./9 p.m. doubleheader on ESPN. Tune in.

