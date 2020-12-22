Ballot Breakdown | Big 12 > Big Ten?
College basketball writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey weighs in on Monday’s latest poll:
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Gonzaga (61) 4-0 1,597 1
2. Baylor (3) 5-0 1,538 2
3. Kansas 7-1 1,426 5
4. Iowa 6-1 1,365 3
5. Villanova 7-1 1,304 7
6. Houston 5-0 1,272 6
7. West Virginia 7-1 1,225 8
8. Tennessee 4-0 1,109 10
9. Wisconsin 6-1 1,051 12
10. Texas 7-1 1,035 11
11. Rutgers 6-0 878 19
12. Michigan State 6-1 839 4
13. Creighton 6-2 773 9
14. Missouri 5-0 768 16
15. Texas Tech 6-2 661 14
16. Virginia 3-1 510 17
17. North Carolina 5-2 492 22
18. Illinois 5-3 468 13
19. Michigan 6-0 367 25
20. Duke 3-2 352 21
21. Florida State 4-1 335 15
22. Xavier 8-0 249 NR
23. Ohio State 6-1 245 20
24. Virginia Tech 6-1 181 NR
25. Oregon 6-1 167 NR
Others receiving votes: San Diego Stat 146, Richmond 142, Saint Louis 64, Arkansas 54, Indiana 53, Clemson 28, Florida 20, Georgia 19, Colorado 13, BYU 9, Purdue 9, Louisville 8, Northwestern 7, UCF 6, Minnesota 4, UCLA 3, Oklahoma State 3, LSU 2, Western Kentucky 2, SMU 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:
TEAM PREV.
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Baylor 2
3. Kansas 6
4. Houston 4
5. Iowa 5
6. Tennessee 7
7. West Virginia 8
8. Villanova 10
9. Texas 11
10. Wisconsin 13
11. Missouri 14
12. Rutgers 19
13. Michigan State 3
14. Virginia 18
15. Creighton 9
16. Florida State 12
17. Texas Tech 17
18. Richmond 20
19. Virginia Tech 23
20. Illinois 15
21. Xavier NR
22. San Diego State 16
23. Duke 21
24. North Carolina 22
25. Saint Louis 24
Who’s up: The Big Ten might have seven teams ranked in the top 25, but the Big 12 is starting to put a stranglehold at the top of the poll with two of the top three teams and two more in the top 10. Texas finding its footing in year six for Shaka Smart makes the Big 12 more dangerous.
Who’s down: Northwestern’s best win before Sunday’s beatdown of Michigan State was Arkansas-Pine Bluff. So the Spartans took a (deserved) tumble after losing by 14 in Evanston. Michigan State couldn’t stop Wildcats point guard Boo Buie (30 points on 15 shots).
Who to watch: Christmas Day doesn’t solely belong to the NBA this year. Celebrate the holiday with some Big Ten basketball, including a top-25 matchup between No. 9 Wisconsin and No. 12 Michigan State as games run from 11:30 a.m. to approximately 9:30 p.m.
