Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College basketball writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey weighs in on Monday’s latest poll:

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Gonzaga (61) 4-0 1,597 1

2. Baylor (3) 5-0 1,538 2

3. Kansas 7-1 1,426 5

4. Iowa 6-1 1,365 3

5. Villanova 7-1 1,304 7

6. Houston 5-0 1,272 6

7. West Virginia 7-1 1,225 8

8. Tennessee 4-0 1,109 10

9. Wisconsin 6-1 1,051 12

10. Texas 7-1 1,035 11

11. Rutgers 6-0 878 19

12. Michigan State 6-1 839 4

13. Creighton 6-2 773 9

14. Missouri 5-0 768 16

15. Texas Tech 6-2 661 14

16. Virginia 3-1 510 17

17. North Carolina 5-2 492 22

18. Illinois 5-3 468 13

19. Michigan 6-0 367 25

20. Duke 3-2 352 21

21. Florida State 4-1 335 15

22. Xavier 8-0 249 NR

23. Ohio State 6-1 245 20

24. Virginia Tech 6-1 181 NR

25. Oregon 6-1 167 NR

Others receiving votes: San Diego Stat 146, Richmond 142, Saint Louis 64, Arkansas 54, Indiana 53, Clemson 28, Florida 20, Georgia 19, Colorado 13, BYU 9, Purdue 9, Louisville 8, Northwestern 7, UCF 6, Minnesota 4, UCLA 3, Oklahoma State 3, LSU 2, Western Kentucky 2, SMU 1.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:

TEAM PREV.

1. Gonzaga 1

2. Baylor 2

3. Kansas 6

4. Houston 4

5. Iowa 5

6. Tennessee 7

7. West Virginia 8

8. Villanova 10

9. Texas 11

10. Wisconsin 13

11. Missouri 14

12. Rutgers 19

13. Michigan State 3

14. Virginia 18

15. Creighton 9

16. Florida State 12

17. Texas Tech 17

18. Richmond 20

19. Virginia Tech 23

20. Illinois 15

21. Xavier NR

22. San Diego State 16

23. Duke 21

24. North Carolina 22

25. Saint Louis 24

Who’s up: The Big Ten might have seven teams ranked in the top 25, but the Big 12 is starting to put a stranglehold at the top of the poll with two of the top three teams and two more in the top 10. Texas finding its footing in year six for Shaka Smart makes the Big 12 more dangerous.

Who’s down: Northwestern’s best win before Sunday’s beatdown of Michigan State was Arkansas-Pine Bluff. So the Spartans took a (deserved) tumble after losing by 14 in Evanston. Michigan State couldn’t stop Wildcats point guard Boo Buie (30 points on 15 shots).

Who to watch: Christmas Day doesn’t solely belong to the NBA this year. Celebrate the holiday with some Big Ten basketball, including a top-25 matchup between No. 9 Wisconsin and No. 12 Michigan State as games run from 11:30 a.m. to approximately 9:30 p.m.

