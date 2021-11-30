Listen to this article

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.

1. Georgia (62) 12-0 1,550 1

2. Michigan 11-1 1,449 6

3. Cincinnati 12-0 1,422 3

4. Alabama 11-1 1,388 3

5. Oklahoma State 11-1 1,291 7

6. Notre Dame 11-1 1,264 5

7. Ohio State 10-2 1,147 2

8. Mississippi 10-2 1,105 8

9. Baylor 10-2 1,066 9

10. Oregon 10-2 932 11

11. Michigan State 10-2 877 12

12. BYU 10-2 839 13

13. Oklahoma 10-2 837 10

14. Utah 9-3 667 16

15. Iowa 10-2 662 17

16. Houston 11-1 603 19

17. Pittsburgh 10-2 589 20

18. Wake Forest 10-2 485 21

19. San Diego State 11-1 416 22

20. Louisiana 11-1 317 23

21. N.C. State 9-3 310 24

22. Clemson 9-3 269 NR

23. Arkansas 8-4 214 25

24. Texas A&M 8-4 117 14

25. Kentucky 9-3 82 NR

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 68, Texas San Antonio 58, Appalachian State 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi State 7, Penn State 5, Army 5, Fresno State 1.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Georgia 1

2. Cincinnati 2

3. Alabama 3

4. Michigan 6

5. Notre Dame 5

6. Oklahoma State 7

7. Ohio State 4

8. Baylor 9

9. Mississippi 10

10. Oregon 11

11. BYU 13

12. Oklahoma 8

13. Michigan State 12

14. Houston 15

15. San Diego State 16

16. Wake Forest 17

17. Utah 18

18. Iowa 21

19. Pittsburgh 22

20. Louisiana 23

21. North Carolina State 24

22. Clemson 25

23. Texas San Antonio 14

24. Arkansas NR

25. Minnesota NR

WHO’S UP

Seems like the Big 12 is going to be fine even after Oklahoma and Texas bail for the SEC. Oklahoma State and Baylor as current top 10 teams. Not to mention future members like Cincinnati, who should be in the College Football Playoff, and BYU and Houston, who are also currently ranked.

WHO’S DOWN

Texas San Antonio just hung on to a spot on my ballot — they did win 11 games after all, and winning isn’t easy — but fell out of the final poll when it was released. Losing to a five-win North Texas team wasn’t great, but UTSA still had a rather notable season given its been an FBS program for just a decade. The future looks pretty bright, too. They locked up coach Jeff Traylor through 2031 and can recruit to the 24th largest metro area in the country.

WHO TO WATCH

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama for the SEC title is the most anticipated game on Saturday, but the games with more significant CFP implications will be for the Big Ten and Big 12 championships. Iowa could play spoiler for Michigan’s shot at a playoff berth, and Baylor could do the same for Oklahoma State.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Trending Videos