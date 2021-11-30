THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Georgia (62) 12-0 1,550 1
2. Michigan 11-1 1,449 6
3. Cincinnati 12-0 1,422 3
4. Alabama 11-1 1,388 3
5. Oklahoma State 11-1 1,291 7
6. Notre Dame 11-1 1,264 5
7. Ohio State 10-2 1,147 2
8. Mississippi 10-2 1,105 8
9. Baylor 10-2 1,066 9
10. Oregon 10-2 932 11
11. Michigan State 10-2 877 12
12. BYU 10-2 839 13
13. Oklahoma 10-2 837 10
14. Utah 9-3 667 16
15. Iowa 10-2 662 17
16. Houston 11-1 603 19
17. Pittsburgh 10-2 589 20
18. Wake Forest 10-2 485 21
19. San Diego State 11-1 416 22
20. Louisiana 11-1 317 23
21. N.C. State 9-3 310 24
22. Clemson 9-3 269 NR
23. Arkansas 8-4 214 25
24. Texas A&M 8-4 117 14
25. Kentucky 9-3 82 NR
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 68, Texas San Antonio 58, Appalachian State 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi State 7, Penn State 5, Army 5, Fresno State 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Georgia 1
2. Cincinnati 2
3. Alabama 3
4. Michigan 6
5. Notre Dame 5
6. Oklahoma State 7
7. Ohio State 4
8. Baylor 9
9. Mississippi 10
10. Oregon 11
11. BYU 13
12. Oklahoma 8
13. Michigan State 12
14. Houston 15
15. San Diego State 16
16. Wake Forest 17
17. Utah 18
18. Iowa 21
19. Pittsburgh 22
20. Louisiana 23
21. North Carolina State 24
22. Clemson 25
23. Texas San Antonio 14
24. Arkansas NR
25. Minnesota NR
WHO’S UP
Seems like the Big 12 is going to be fine even after Oklahoma and Texas bail for the SEC. Oklahoma State and Baylor as current top 10 teams. Not to mention future members like Cincinnati, who should be in the College Football Playoff, and BYU and Houston, who are also currently ranked.
WHO’S DOWN
Texas San Antonio just hung on to a spot on my ballot — they did win 11 games after all, and winning isn’t easy — but fell out of the final poll when it was released. Losing to a five-win North Texas team wasn’t great, but UTSA still had a rather notable season given its been an FBS program for just a decade. The future looks pretty bright, too. They locked up coach Jeff Traylor through 2031 and can recruit to the 24th largest metro area in the country.
WHO TO WATCH
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama for the SEC title is the most anticipated game on Saturday, but the games with more significant CFP implications will be for the Big Ten and Big 12 championships. Iowa could play spoiler for Michigan’s shot at a playoff berth, and Baylor could do the same for Oklahoma State.