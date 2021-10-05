College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Bet Wan'dale Robinson, left, is happy he left Nebraska for Kentucky. The Wildcats wide receiver and his teamamtes are still unbeaten at 5-0 and entered this week's Associated Press Top 25 after beating Florida on Saturday night.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.

1. Alabama (53) 5-0 1,541 1

2. Georgia (9) 5-0 1,497 2

3. Iowa 5-0 1,381 5

4. Penn State 5-0 1,360 4

5. Cincinnati 4-0 1,320 7

6. Oklahoma 5-0 1,248 6

7. Ohio State 4-1 1,094 11

8. Oregon 4-1 1,069 3

9. Michigan 5-0 1,053 14

10. BYU 5-0 990 13

11. Michigan State 5-0 852 17

12. Oklahoma State 5-0 749 19

13. Arkansas 4-1 745 8

14. Notre Dame 4-1 701 9

15. Coastal Carolina 5-0 694 16

16. Kentucky 5-0 662 NR

17. Mississippi 3-1 601 12

18. Auburn 4-1 448 22

19. Wake Forest 5-0 412 24

20. Florida 3-2 343 10

21. Texas 4-1 303 NR

22. Arizona State 4-1 297 NR

23. N.C. State 4-1 279 23

24. SMU 5-0 136 NR

25. San Diego State 4-0 111 NR

Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 21, Texas San Antonio 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno State 5, Texas Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Appalachian State 2, Kansas State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

RK., TEA PREV.

1. Alabam 1

2. Georgia 2

3. Iowa 4

4. Penn State 6

5. Cincinnati 9

6. Oklahoma 8

7. Oregon 3

8. Ohio State 12

9. Notre Dame 7

10. Arkansas 5

11. BYU 13

12. Coastal Carolina 14

13. Michigan State 15

14. Michigan 17

15. Oklahoma State 19

16. Kentucky NR

17. Texas 18

18. Mississippi 16

19. Wake Forest NR

20. Auburn NR

21. SMU 21

22. San Diego State 22

23. Florida 10

24. Texas A&M 11

25. Arizona State NR

WHO’S UP

Kentucky’s upset of No. 10 Florida on Saturday in Lexington, Ky., proved to be a bit costly. Like $250,000 costly. That makes the Wildcats a three-peat offender of the SEC’s field storming rules. Totally worth it. The win against the Gators was historic. Kentucky hadn’t beaten Florida in Lexington since 1986, and Saturday’s victory marked just the second overall in the last 35 meetings. Big Blue Nation might put the shift to basketball on hold.

WHO’S DOWN

Texas A&M started the year as the No. 6 team in the country with, let’s be honest, an outside shot at the College Football Playoff given the presence of Alabama and Georgia in the SEC. But top 10 status is still worth a decent bowl game. Or it would have been. The Aggies’ loss to Arkansas started their plummet down the poll, and now they’re in free fall after losing to Mississippi State. Consecutive home losses do not an AP Top 25 team make, apparently.

WHO TO WATCH

ESPN’s “College Gameday” is headed to Dallas for the Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma. Both teams are ranked in this week’s poll, but ... whisper ... who cares? The best game of the week is in the Big Ten, with No. 3 Iowa hosting No. 4 Penn State in FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” game set for a 3 p.m. kick at Kinnick Stadium. It will be the first game between top five Big Ten teams not featuring either Ohio State or Michigan since 1962.

