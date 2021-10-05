Ballot breakdown | Big Blue (football) Nation
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Alabama (53) 5-0 1,541 1
2. Georgia (9) 5-0 1,497 2
3. Iowa 5-0 1,381 5
4. Penn State 5-0 1,360 4
5. Cincinnati 4-0 1,320 7
6. Oklahoma 5-0 1,248 6
7. Ohio State 4-1 1,094 11
8. Oregon 4-1 1,069 3
9. Michigan 5-0 1,053 14
10. BYU 5-0 990 13
11. Michigan State 5-0 852 17
12. Oklahoma State 5-0 749 19
13. Arkansas 4-1 745 8
14. Notre Dame 4-1 701 9
15. Coastal Carolina 5-0 694 16
16. Kentucky 5-0 662 NR
17. Mississippi 3-1 601 12
18. Auburn 4-1 448 22
19. Wake Forest 5-0 412 24
20. Florida 3-2 343 10
21. Texas 4-1 303 NR
22. Arizona State 4-1 297 NR
23. N.C. State 4-1 279 23
24. SMU 5-0 136 NR
25. San Diego State 4-0 111 NR
Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 21, Texas San Antonio 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno State 5, Texas Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Appalachian State 2, Kansas State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEA PREV.
1. Alabam 1
2. Georgia 2
3. Iowa 4
4. Penn State 6
5. Cincinnati 9
6. Oklahoma 8
7. Oregon 3
8. Ohio State 12
9. Notre Dame 7
10. Arkansas 5
11. BYU 13
12. Coastal Carolina 14
13. Michigan State 15
14. Michigan 17
15. Oklahoma State 19
16. Kentucky NR
17. Texas 18
18. Mississippi 16
19. Wake Forest NR
20. Auburn NR
21. SMU 21
22. San Diego State 22
23. Florida 10
24. Texas A&M 11
25. Arizona State NR
WHO’S UP
Kentucky’s upset of No. 10 Florida on Saturday in Lexington, Ky., proved to be a bit costly. Like $250,000 costly. That makes the Wildcats a three-peat offender of the SEC’s field storming rules. Totally worth it. The win against the Gators was historic. Kentucky hadn’t beaten Florida in Lexington since 1986, and Saturday’s victory marked just the second overall in the last 35 meetings. Big Blue Nation might put the shift to basketball on hold.
WHO’S DOWN
Texas A&M started the year as the No. 6 team in the country with, let’s be honest, an outside shot at the College Football Playoff given the presence of Alabama and Georgia in the SEC. But top 10 status is still worth a decent bowl game. Or it would have been. The Aggies’ loss to Arkansas started their plummet down the poll, and now they’re in free fall after losing to Mississippi State. Consecutive home losses do not an AP Top 25 team make, apparently.
WHO TO WATCH
ESPN’s “College Gameday” is headed to Dallas for the Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma. Both teams are ranked in this week’s poll, but ... whisper ... who cares? The best game of the week is in the Big Ten, with No. 3 Iowa hosting No. 4 Penn State in FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” game set for a 3 p.m. kick at Kinnick Stadium. It will be the first game between top five Big Ten teams not featuring either Ohio State or Michigan since 1962.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).