Ballot breakdown | Big Ten has dominating presence
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Gonzaga (62) 8-0 1,598 1
2. Baylor (2) 6-0 1,537 2
3. Kansas 8-1 1,458 3
4. Villanova 8-1 1,370 5
5. Houston 7-0 1,313 6
6. Wisconsin 8-2 1,249 9
7. Tennessee 6-0 1,217 8
8. Texas 7-1 1,109 10
9. West Virginia 7-2 1,080 7
10. Iowa 7-2 1,008 4
11. Creighton 7-2 926 13
12. Missouri 6-0 888 14
13. Texas Tech 7-2 821 15
14. Rutgers 6-1 658 11
15. Illinois 7-3 648 18
16. Michigan 7-0 580 19
17. Michigan State 6-3 440 12
18. Florida State 5-1 376 21
19. Northwestern 6-1 348 NR
20. Duke 3-2 294 20
21. Oregon 6-1 250 25
21. Minnesota 9-1 250 NR
23. Virginia 4-2 238 16
24. Virginia Tech 7-1 230 24
25. Ohio State 7-2 215 23
Others receiving votes: Xavier 177, San Diego State 172, North Carolina 57, Arkansas 56, Clemson 50, Colorado 50, Saint Louis 49, Florida 20, Louisville 18, BYU 12, Georgia 10, North Carolina State 8, UCLA 4, Indiana 4, Richmond 3, UCF 2, Western Kentucky 2, Boise State 2, SMU 1, Chattanooga 1, Drake 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:
TEAM PREV.
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Baylor 2
3. Kansas 3
4. Houston 4
5. Tennessee 6
6. Villanova 8
7. Texas 9
8. Wisconsin 10
9. West Virginia 7
10. Missouri 11
11. Creighton 15
12. Texas Tech 17
13. Rutgers 12
14. Illinois 20
15. Minnesota NR
16. Iowa 5
17. Northwestern NR
18. Florida State 16
19. Michigan State 13
20. Virginia 14
21. Virginia Tech 19
22. Xavier 21
23. San Diego State 22
24. Duke 23
25. Saint Louis 25
➜ Who’s up: A welcome to the new Big Ten overlords Northwestern. Before the Wildcats’ 3-0 start to conference play — including two top 25 victories — their best win was against an an Arkansas-Pine Bluff squad ranked among the bottom seven teams in the country.
➜ Who’s down: Iowa’s loss to Minnesota shined a spotlight on what is and will likely remain the Hawkeyes’ most glaring issue. Iowa’s got a hyper efficient and productive offense, but it’s been paired with a defense that barely cracks the top 100.
➜ Who to watch: Who had Tennessee and Missouri as the SEC favorites? The unbeaten Vols and unbeaten Tigers will square off in a matchup of top 12 teams at 8 p.m. Wednesday on SEC Network. Time to find out if Tennessee’s freshmen or Missouri’s veterans are for real.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).