Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Gonzaga (62) 8-0 1,598 1

2. Baylor (2) 6-0 1,537 2

3. Kansas 8-1 1,458 3

4. Villanova 8-1 1,370 5

5. Houston 7-0 1,313 6

6. Wisconsin 8-2 1,249 9

7. Tennessee 6-0 1,217 8

8. Texas 7-1 1,109 10

9. West Virginia 7-2 1,080 7

10. Iowa 7-2 1,008 4

11. Creighton 7-2 926 13

12. Missouri 6-0 888 14

13. Texas Tech 7-2 821 15

14. Rutgers 6-1 658 11

15. Illinois 7-3 648 18

16. Michigan 7-0 580 19

17. Michigan State 6-3 440 12

18. Florida State 5-1 376 21

19. Northwestern 6-1 348 NR

20. Duke 3-2 294 20

21. Oregon 6-1 250 25

21. Minnesota 9-1 250 NR

23. Virginia 4-2 238 16

24. Virginia Tech 7-1 230 24

25. Ohio State 7-2 215 23

Others receiving votes: Xavier 177, San Diego State 172, North Carolina 57, Arkansas 56, Clemson 50, Colorado 50, Saint Louis 49, Florida 20, Louisville 18, BYU 12, Georgia 10, North Carolina State 8, UCLA 4, Indiana 4, Richmond 3, UCF 2, Western Kentucky 2, Boise State 2, SMU 1, Chattanooga 1, Drake 1.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:

TEAM PREV.

1. Gonzaga 1

2. Baylor 2

3. Kansas 3

4. Houston 4

5. Tennessee 6

6. Villanova 8

7. Texas 9

8. Wisconsin 10

9. West Virginia 7

10. Missouri 11

11. Creighton 15

12. Texas Tech 17

13. Rutgers 12

14. Illinois 20

15. Minnesota NR

16. Iowa 5

17. Northwestern NR

18. Florida State 16

19. Michigan State 13

20. Virginia 14

21. Virginia Tech 19

22. Xavier 21

23. San Diego State 22

24. Duke 23

25. Saint Louis 25

➜ Who’s up: A welcome to the new Big Ten overlords Northwestern. Before the Wildcats’ 3-0 start to conference play — including two top 25 victories — their best win was against an an Arkansas-Pine Bluff squad ranked among the bottom seven teams in the country.

➜ Who’s down: Iowa’s loss to Minnesota shined a spotlight on what is and will likely remain the Hawkeyes’ most glaring issue. Iowa’s got a hyper efficient and productive offense, but it’s been paired with a defense that barely cracks the top 100.

➜ Who to watch: Who had Tennessee and Missouri as the SEC favorites? The unbeaten Vols and unbeaten Tigers will square off in a matchup of top 12 teams at 8 p.m. Wednesday on SEC Network. Time to find out if Tennessee’s freshmen or Missouri’s veterans are for real.

