Ballot breakdown | Big Ten making moves
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Georgia (62) 6-0 1,550 2
2. Iowa 6-0 1,476 3
3. Cincinnati 5-0 1,407 5
4. Oklahoma 6-0 1,336 6
5. Alabama 5-1 1,286 1
6. Ohio State 5-1 1,157 7
7. Penn State 5-1 1,147 4
8. Michigan 6-0 1,139 9
9. Oregon 4-1 1,057 8
10. Michigan State 6-0 992 11
11. Kentucky 6-0 918 16
12. Oklahoma State 5-0 830 12
13. Mississippi 4-1 779 17
14. Notre Dame 5-1 732 14
15. Coastal Carolina 6-0 712 15
16. Wake Forest 6-0 526 19
17. Arkansas 4-2 470 13
18. Arizona State 5-1 428 22
19. BYU 5-1 421 10
20. Florida 4-2 397 20
21. Texas A&M 4-2 348 NR
22. N.C. State 4-1 265 23
23. SMU 6-0 225 24
24. San Diego State 5-0 176 25
25. Texas 4-2 108 21
Others receiving votes: Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, Texas San Antonio 29, Mississippi State 7, Kansas State 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian State 2, Pittsburgh 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
TEAM PREV.
1. Georgia 2
2. Iowa 3
3. Cincinnati 5
4. Alabama 1
5. Oklahoma 6
6. Penn State 4
7. Oregon 7
8. Ohio State 8
9. Michigan State 13
10. Michigan 14
11. Kentucky 16
12. Mississippi 18
13. Notre Dame 9
14. Coastal Carolina 12
15. Oklahoma State 15
16. Wake Forest 19
17. Arkansas 10
18. Texas A&M 24
19. SMU 21
20. San Diego State 22
21. BYU 11
22. Texas 17
23. Auburn 20
24. Florida 23
25. Arizona State 25
WHO’S UP
The Big Ten is rolling. Iowa, Michigan State and Michigan are all still undefeated. Ohio State and Penn State have one loss apiece. And all five are ranked in the top 10 of this week’s poll. That doesn’t change the fact the Big Ten will still probably only get one team in the College Football Playoff — there’s obvious SEC bias, of course — but the journey to discover which Big Ten team will be CFP bound should be a fun one the next eight weeks.
WHO’S DOWN
Turns out Alabama isn’t just going to march its way unscathed to another national championship. Saturday’s game in College Station, Texas, certainly had its twists and turns, but the Crimson Tide overcame a 14-point deficit midway through the third quarter to take a late lead. Then they just folded, as Texas A&M backup quarterback Zach Calzada led the Aggies on two scoring drives in the final five minutes for the win.
WHO TO WATCH
Georgia is the newly-minted national championship favorite following Alabama’s loss — and the new No. 1 team in the country. The challenge in holding on to that spot comes with a third straight game against a ranked opponent, with No. 11 Kentucky heading to Athens, Ga., for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS. The Wildcats already have a win against a top 10 team this season. Taking down Georgia at Sanford Stadium would be a first since 2009.
