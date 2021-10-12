College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.

1. Georgia (62) 6-0 1,550 2

2. Iowa 6-0 1,476 3

3. Cincinnati 5-0 1,407 5

4. Oklahoma 6-0 1,336 6

5. Alabama 5-1 1,286 1

6. Ohio State 5-1 1,157 7

7. Penn State 5-1 1,147 4

8. Michigan 6-0 1,139 9

9. Oregon 4-1 1,057 8

10. Michigan State 6-0 992 11

11. Kentucky 6-0 918 16

12. Oklahoma State 5-0 830 12

13. Mississippi 4-1 779 17

14. Notre Dame 5-1 732 14

15. Coastal Carolina 6-0 712 15

16. Wake Forest 6-0 526 19

17. Arkansas 4-2 470 13

18. Arizona State 5-1 428 22

19. BYU 5-1 421 10

20. Florida 4-2 397 20

21. Texas A&M 4-2 348 NR

22. N.C. State 4-1 265 23

23. SMU 6-0 225 24

24. San Diego State 5-0 176 25

25. Texas 4-2 108 21

Others receiving votes: Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, Texas San Antonio 29, Mississippi State 7, Kansas State 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian State 2, Pittsburgh 1.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

TEAM PREV.

1. Georgia 2

2. Iowa 3

3. Cincinnati 5

4. Alabama 1

5. Oklahoma 6

6. Penn State 4

7. Oregon 7

8. Ohio State 8

9. Michigan State 13

10. Michigan 14

11. Kentucky 16

12. Mississippi 18

13. Notre Dame 9

14. Coastal Carolina 12

15. Oklahoma State 15

16. Wake Forest 19

17. Arkansas 10

18. Texas A&M 24

19. SMU 21

20. San Diego State 22

21. BYU 11

22. Texas 17

23. Auburn 20

24. Florida 23

25. Arizona State 25

WHO’S UP

The Big Ten is rolling. Iowa, Michigan State and Michigan are all still undefeated. Ohio State and Penn State have one loss apiece. And all five are ranked in the top 10 of this week’s poll. That doesn’t change the fact the Big Ten will still probably only get one team in the College Football Playoff — there’s obvious SEC bias, of course — but the journey to discover which Big Ten team will be CFP bound should be a fun one the next eight weeks.

WHO’S DOWN

Turns out Alabama isn’t just going to march its way unscathed to another national championship. Saturday’s game in College Station, Texas, certainly had its twists and turns, but the Crimson Tide overcame a 14-point deficit midway through the third quarter to take a late lead. Then they just folded, as Texas A&M backup quarterback Zach Calzada led the Aggies on two scoring drives in the final five minutes for the win.

WHO TO WATCH

Georgia is the newly-minted national championship favorite following Alabama’s loss — and the new No. 1 team in the country. The challenge in holding on to that spot comes with a third straight game against a ranked opponent, with No. 11 Kentucky heading to Athens, Ga., for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS. The Wildcats already have a win against a top 10 team this season. Taking down Georgia at Sanford Stadium would be a first since 2009.

