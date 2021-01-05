Ballot breakdown | Big Ten shakeup likely to continue
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Gonzaga (63) 10-0 1,599 1
2. Baylor (1) 9-0 1,537 2
3. Villanova 8-1 1,453 4
4. Texas 8-1 1,415 8
5. Iowa 9-2 1,298 10
6. Kansas 8-2 1,224 3
7. Creighton 8-2 1,140 11
8. Wisconsin 9-2 1,085 6
9. Tennessee 7-1 1,076 7
10. Michigan 9-0 1,039 16
11. Houston 8-1 977 5
12. Illinois 8-3 878 15
13. Missouri 7-1 747 12
14. West Virginia 8-3 706 9
15. Rutgers 7-2 703 14
16. Minnesota 10-2 559 21
17. Oregon 8-1 545 21
18. Texas Tech 8-3 445 13
19. Clemson 8-1 411 NR
19. Virginia Tech 8-1 411 24
21. Duke 3-2 280 20
22. Virginia 5-2 258 23
23. Saint Louis 7-1 133 NR
23. Michigan State 7-3 133 17
25. Florida State 5-2 120 18
Others receiving votes: Florida 110, Louisville 103, Ohio State 96, Northwestern 86, Oklahoma State 68, Arizona 25, Colorado 19, BYU 18, Drake 17, North Carolina State 16, Oklahoma 15, Arkansas 14, Seton Hall 11, UCLA 6, Xavier 5, San Diego State 4, UConn 4, LSU 3, Boise State 3, Indiana 2, Alabama 2, Syracuse 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:
TEAM PREV.
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Baylor 2
3. Villanova 6
4. Texas 7
5. Kansas 3
6. Tennessee 5
7. Iowa 16
8. Creighton 11
9. Houston 4
10. Wisconsin 8
11. Missouri 10
12. Rutgers 13
13. Illinois 14
14. Minnesota 15
15. Michigan NR
16. Virginia Tech 21
17. West Virginia 9
18. Texas Tech 12
19. Oregon NR
20. Virginia 20
21. Clemson NR
22. Northwestern 17
23. Louisville NR
24. Duke 24
25. Saint Louis 25
➜ Who’s up: Villanova moved up a spot by virtue of Kansas getting thumped — at Allen Fieldhouse, no less — by Texas and nothing the Wildcats actually did on the court. They haven’t played since Dec. 23 and won’t again until at least Jan. 15 after being forced into another COVID-19 pause.
➜ Who’s down: Michigan State is holding on to its Top-25 ranking by a thread. The Spartans fell six more spots Monday after getting crushed at Minnesota and only winning by seven at Nebraska. Maybe stopping the “Rocket Watts is a point guard” experiment will pay dividends moving forward.
➜ Who to watch: One of the hottest teams in the Big Ten (Minnesota) will play the only unbeaten team left in the Big Ten (Michigan) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on BTN. It will be the stiffest challenge to date for the Wolverines, who have played a single ranked team so far this season. The Gophers will be the second.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).