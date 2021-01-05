College/Prep Sports Reporter

After Sunday’s home win against Northwestern, Michigan is now 9-0 on the season and ranked ninth in the country.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

TEAM REC. PTS PREV.

1. Gonzaga (63) 10-0 1,599 1

2. Baylor (1) 9-0 1,537 2

3. Villanova 8-1 1,453 4

4. Texas 8-1 1,415 8

5. Iowa 9-2 1,298 10

6. Kansas 8-2 1,224 3

7. Creighton 8-2 1,140 11

8. Wisconsin 9-2 1,085 6

9. Tennessee 7-1 1,076 7

10. Michigan 9-0 1,039 16

11. Houston 8-1 977 5

12. Illinois 8-3 878 15

13. Missouri 7-1 747 12

14. West Virginia 8-3 706 9

15. Rutgers 7-2 703 14

16. Minnesota 10-2 559 21

17. Oregon 8-1 545 21

18. Texas Tech 8-3 445 13

19. Clemson 8-1 411 NR

19. Virginia Tech 8-1 411 24

21. Duke 3-2 280 20

22. Virginia 5-2 258 23

23. Saint Louis 7-1 133 NR

23. Michigan State 7-3 133 17

25. Florida State 5-2 120 18

Others receiving votes: Florida 110, Louisville 103, Ohio State 96, Northwestern 86, Oklahoma State 68, Arizona 25, Colorado 19, BYU 18, Drake 17, North Carolina State 16, Oklahoma 15, Arkansas 14, Seton Hall 11, UCLA 6, Xavier 5, San Diego State 4, UConn 4, LSU 3, Boise State 3, Indiana 2, Alabama 2, Syracuse 1.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:

TEAM PREV.

1. Gonzaga 1

2. Baylor 2

3. Villanova 6

4. Texas 7

5. Kansas 3

6. Tennessee 5

7. Iowa 16

8. Creighton 11

9. Houston 4

10. Wisconsin 8

11. Missouri 10

12. Rutgers 13

13. Illinois 14

14. Minnesota 15

15. Michigan NR

16. Virginia Tech 21

17. West Virginia 9

18. Texas Tech 12

19. Oregon NR

20. Virginia 20

21. Clemson NR

22. Northwestern 17

23. Louisville NR

24. Duke 24

25. Saint Louis 25

Who’s up: Villanova moved up a spot by virtue of Kansas getting thumped — at Allen Fieldhouse, no less — by Texas and nothing the Wildcats actually did on the court. They haven’t played since Dec. 23 and won’t again until at least Jan. 15 after being forced into another COVID-19 pause.

Who’s down: Michigan State is holding on to its Top-25 ranking by a thread. The Spartans fell six more spots Monday after getting crushed at Minnesota and only winning by seven at Nebraska. Maybe stopping the “Rocket Watts is a point guard” experiment will pay dividends moving forward.

Who to watch: One of the hottest teams in the Big Ten (Minnesota) will play the only unbeaten team left in the Big Ten (Michigan) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on BTN. It will be the stiffest challenge to date for the Wolverines, who have played a single ranked team so far this season. The Gophers will be the second.

