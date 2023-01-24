Ballot breakdown | Big Ten sliding, Owls soaring
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Purdue (39) 19-1 1,527 3
2. Alabama (23) 17-2 1,511 4
3. Houston 18-2 1,333 1
4. Tennessee 16-3 1,298 9
5. Kansas State 17-2 1,254 13
6. Arizona 17-3 1,195 11
7. Virginia 15-3 1,160 10
8. UCLA 17-3 1,155 5
9. Kansas 16-4 1,117 2
10. Texas 16-3 980 7
11. TCU 15-4 875 14
12. Iowa State 14-4 817 12
13. Xavier 16-4 807 8
14. Gonzaga 17-4 784 6
15. Auburn 16-3 699 16
16. Marquette 16-5 600 20
17. Baylor 15-5 497 21
18. Charleston 21-1 445 18
19. Connecticut 16-5 372 15
20. Miami 15-4 328 17
21. Florida Atlantic 19-1 271 24
22. Saint Mary’s 18-4 254 NR
23. Providence 15-5 194 22
24. Clemson 16-4 169 19
25. New Mexico 18-2 156 NR
Others receiving votes: Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego State 57, Rutgers 31, Kent State 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan State 10, Creighton 9, Illinois 9, Arkansas 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, North Carolina State 4, Kentucky 3, VCU 2, Boise State 2, Memphis 1, Wake Forest 1, Oral Roberts 1.
THE NEWS-GAZETTE’S TOP 25
Rankings from The News-Gazette’s Scott Richey, with previous rankings listed:
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Purdue 3
2. Alabama 4
3. Houston 1
4. Arizona 14
5. Kansas State 12
6. Kansas 2
7. UCLA 5
8. Tennessee 8
9. Virginia 9
10. Iowa State 13
11. Texas 10
12. TCU 11
13. Gonzaga 6
14. Xavier 7
15. Auburn 17
16. Marquette 21
17. Charleston 18
18. New Mexico 24
19. Saint Mary’s NR
20. Florida Atlantic NR
21. Connecticut 15
22. Clemson 16
23. Duke NR
24. Miami 19
25. San Diego State 25
Who’s up
Florida Atlantic debuted in the AP Top 25 last week. As in first ever debut. The Owls had never been ranked in program history. All they did after securing their spot among the Top 25 teams in the country? Win three more times to further solidify their place at the top of the Conference USA standings. The Owls have some soft spots on their résumé, including a pair of games against non-Division I opponents (wins, of course), but they also won at Florida early in the season and picked up another Quad I victory with a late December win at North Texas. Florida Atlantic beat the Mean Green again earlier this month, further validating what’s shaping up as a special season.
Who’s downThe Big Ten was down to a single ranked team Monday when the latest AP Top 25 dropped. A strong single team with Purdue reclaiming the No. 1 spot, but still just a single team from what was considered the strongest conference in the country the last few years. It’s a first this season for the Big Ten to have just one ranked team. The league had as many as six in the top 25 three times, with the last the week of Dec. 12 when Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Wisconsin and Ohio State joined the Boilermakers. Since that poll came out, the five non-Purdue teams have combined to go 23-21. The Terrapins and Buckeyes are both sub-.500 teams in that stretch, but they all have eye-opening losses. Illinois getting run in Braggin’ Rights. Indiana having the same happen at Kansas. Maryland getting crushed by Michigan. The crowded middle of the Big Ten might stay that way.
Who to watchThe Big 12 is still top conference in the country and has another must-see Tuesday night game with No. 5 Kansas State visiting No. 12 Iowa State (8 p.m., ESPNU). The Wildcats pulled off a major upset last Tuesday with an 83-82 home win against Kansas. Now, the Cyclones are banking on some “Hilton Magic” to do the same. Wednesday will bring a Big East matchup where both teams could stand to win with No. 13 Xavier playing at No. 19 Connecticut (5:30 p.m., FS1).
