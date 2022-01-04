Listen to this article

Illinois women’s basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr. weighs in on his latest ballot:

The Associated Press Top 25

Rk., Team Rec. Pts. Prev.

1. South Carolina (22) 13-1 737 1

2. Stanford 9-3 694 2

3. Louisville (5) 12-1 691 3

4. Arizona (3) 10-0 660 4

5. North Carolina State 12-2 636 5

6. Indiana 11-2 578 8

7. Tennessee 13-1 571 7

8. Michigan 12-1 540 9

9. Texas 10-1 483 12

10. Maryland 10-4 478 6

11. Connecticut 6-3 462 11

12. Iowa State 12-1 429 14

13. LSU 14-1 365 19

14. Baylor 10-3 355 10

15. Georgia 12-2 318 13

16. Georgia Tech 10-3 287 16

17. Duke 10-2 232 15

18. BYU 10-1 183 18

19. North Carolina 13-0 162 24

20. Notre Dame 11-3 130 17

21. Kentucky 7-3 122 20

22. Iowa 7-3 119 21

23. Oklahoma 12-1 118 NR

24. South Florida 10-4 92 22

25. Texas A&M 10-3 58 23

Others receiving votes: Missouri 53, Colorado 53, Florida Gulf Coast 46, Kansas State 27, Ohio State 24, DePaul 19, Missouri State 10, Mississippi 7, Virginia Tech 6, Nebraska 5.

Joe Vozzelli Jr’s Top 25

Rk., Team Prev.

1. South Carolina 1

2. Stanford 2

3. Arizona 3

4. Louisville 4

5. North Carolina State 5

6. Michigan 6

7. Tennessee 8

8. Indiana 10

9. Maryland 9

10. Iowa State 13

11. Texas 14

12. Baylor 7

13. Connecticut 11

14. LSU 23

15. Georgia 12

16. Missouri NR

17. Georgia Tech 16

18. North Carolina 24

19. Duke 15

20. Notre Dame 19

21. Kentucky 17

22. BYU 22

23. South Florida 21

24. Texas A&M 20

25. Ohio State 18

Who’s up

LSU. It was a huge surprise not to see the SEC add a seventh team to Monday’s AP Poll (referring to Missouri, of course). Somehow a 70-69 home overtime victory against still-top-ranked South Carolina last Thursday night wasn’t enough for the Tigers to move into this week’s Top 25. Given that, let’s talk some about another Tigers-nicknamed SEC team. LSU — which is now on a 13-game winning streak after a pair of top-25 wins against Georgia and Texas A&M this past week — surged up six spots in Monday’s poll to No. 13.

Who’s down

Maryland. There’s still plenty of time for the Terrapins to meet preseason expectations as Brenda Frese’s team was picked to win the Big Ten. Still, there’s no denying Maryland’s 70-63 overtime loss at Indiana on Sunday — which resulted in a four-place drop in Monday’s poll — made that task tougher. The Terrapins look to have not just one, but two main challengers for the Big Ten title with Naz Hillmon and Michigan the current favorite to claim the league’s regular-season title ahead of Indiana and Maryland. The Terps have two meetings with the Wolverines (Jan. 16 at home and Feb. 20 in Ann Arbor, Mich.) and conclude the regular season with a home game against the Hoosiers on Feb. 25.

Who to watch

A battle for Lone Star State supremacy. And the Big 12 for that matter. A 74-68 loss to Michigan was understandable, but Baylor’s 68-59 loss at unranked Kansas State on Sunday casts some doubt on the Bears. Insert a 2 p.m. showdown against Texas next Sunday in Waco, and it’s a big opportunity for both teams. Especially with the game on ESPN. The Longhorns are 10-1 under second-year coach Vic Schaefer, with their lone loss a 74-70 overtime defeat at Tennessee on Nov. 21.

Joe Vozzelli

Sports Copy Editor

Joe Vozzelli Jr. is a sports copy editor at The News-Gazette. His email is jvozzelli@news-gazette.com.

