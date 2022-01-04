Illinois women’s basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr. weighs in on his latest ballot:
The Associated Press Top 25
Rk., Team Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. South Carolina (22) 13-1 737 1
2. Stanford 9-3 694 2
3. Louisville (5) 12-1 691 3
4. Arizona (3) 10-0 660 4
5. North Carolina State 12-2 636 5
6. Indiana 11-2 578 8
7. Tennessee 13-1 571 7
8. Michigan 12-1 540 9
9. Texas 10-1 483 12
10. Maryland 10-4 478 6
11. Connecticut 6-3 462 11
12. Iowa State 12-1 429 14
13. LSU 14-1 365 19
14. Baylor 10-3 355 10
15. Georgia 12-2 318 13
16. Georgia Tech 10-3 287 16
17. Duke 10-2 232 15
18. BYU 10-1 183 18
19. North Carolina 13-0 162 24
20. Notre Dame 11-3 130 17
21. Kentucky 7-3 122 20
22. Iowa 7-3 119 21
23. Oklahoma 12-1 118 NR
24. South Florida 10-4 92 22
25. Texas A&M 10-3 58 23
Others receiving votes: Missouri 53, Colorado 53, Florida Gulf Coast 46, Kansas State 27, Ohio State 24, DePaul 19, Missouri State 10, Mississippi 7, Virginia Tech 6, Nebraska 5.
Joe Vozzelli Jr’s Top 25
Rk., Team Prev.
1. South Carolina 1
2. Stanford 2
3. Arizona 3
4. Louisville 4
5. North Carolina State 5
6. Michigan 6
7. Tennessee 8
8. Indiana 10
9. Maryland 9
10. Iowa State 13
11. Texas 14
12. Baylor 7
13. Connecticut 11
14. LSU 23
15. Georgia 12
16. Missouri NR
17. Georgia Tech 16
18. North Carolina 24
19. Duke 15
20. Notre Dame 19
21. Kentucky 17
22. BYU 22
23. South Florida 21
24. Texas A&M 20
25. Ohio State 18
Who’s up
LSU. It was a huge surprise not to see the SEC add a seventh team to Monday’s AP Poll (referring to Missouri, of course). Somehow a 70-69 home overtime victory against still-top-ranked South Carolina last Thursday night wasn’t enough for the Tigers to move into this week’s Top 25. Given that, let’s talk some about another Tigers-nicknamed SEC team. LSU — which is now on a 13-game winning streak after a pair of top-25 wins against Georgia and Texas A&M this past week — surged up six spots in Monday’s poll to No. 13.
Who’s down
Maryland. There’s still plenty of time for the Terrapins to meet preseason expectations as Brenda Frese’s team was picked to win the Big Ten. Still, there’s no denying Maryland’s 70-63 overtime loss at Indiana on Sunday — which resulted in a four-place drop in Monday’s poll — made that task tougher. The Terrapins look to have not just one, but two main challengers for the Big Ten title with Naz Hillmon and Michigan the current favorite to claim the league’s regular-season title ahead of Indiana and Maryland. The Terps have two meetings with the Wolverines (Jan. 16 at home and Feb. 20 in Ann Arbor, Mich.) and conclude the regular season with a home game against the Hoosiers on Feb. 25.
Who to watch
A battle for Lone Star State supremacy. And the Big 12 for that matter. A 74-68 loss to Michigan was understandable, but Baylor’s 68-59 loss at unranked Kansas State on Sunday casts some doubt on the Bears. Insert a 2 p.m. showdown against Texas next Sunday in Waco, and it’s a big opportunity for both teams. Especially with the game on ESPN. The Longhorns are 10-1 under second-year coach Vic Schaefer, with their lone loss a 74-70 overtime defeat at Tennessee on Nov. 21.