THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Gonzaga (61) 24-0 1,573 1
2. Baylor (2) 21-1 1,510 3
3. Illinois 20-6 1,483 4
4. Michigan 19-3 1,382 2
5. Iowa 20-7 1,314 5
6. Alabama 21-6 1,239 8
7. Houston 21-3 1,173 9
8. Arkansas 21-5 1,046 12
9. Ohio State 18-8 1,032 7
10. West Virginia 18-8 919 6
11. Kansas 19-8 873 13
12. Oklahoma State 18-7 851 17
13. Texas 17-7 802 15
14. Villanova 16-5 729 10
15. Florida State 15-5 687 11
16. Virginia 17-6 531 21
17. Creighton 18-7 510 14
18. Loyola Chicago 24-4 488 20
19. San Diego State 20-4 462 19
20. Texas Tech 17-9 389 18
20. Purdue 18-8 389 23
22. Virginia Tech 15-5 266 22
23. Colorado 20-7 209 24
24. USC 21-6 175 NR
25. Oklahoma 14-9 172 16
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:
TEAM PREV
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Baylor 3
3. Illinois 4
4. Michigan 2
5. Iowa 5
6. Arkansas 8
7. Alabama 9
8. Oklahoma State 10
9. West Virginia 7
10. Ohio State 6
11. Kansas 12
12. Houston 13
13. Texas 15
14. San Diego State 19
15. Loyola Chicago 18
16. Florida State 11
17. Purdue NR
18. Colorado NR
19. USC 21
20. Oregon 22
21. Virginia 24
22. Villanova 17
23. Creighton 16
24. Texas Tech 14
25. Virginia Tech 23
➜ Who’s up: Purdue won its last five regular season games to secure not only a top-four finish in the Big Ten and double bye in the Big Ten tournament, but also another upward move in the AP Top 25. The Boilermakers have an under-the-radar big man standout in Trevion Williams, who doesn’t get as much pub in the Big Ten because of guys like Luka Garza and Kofi Cockburn.
➜ Who’s down: Oklahoma managed to barely hold on to a spot in the AP Top 25 when the official poll was released Monday. The Sooners were less fortunate on my ballot. Their two losses last week came against ranked Big 12 opponents, but it was still two more losses to cap a four-game losing streak to end the regular season. Not exactly ranking worthy.
➜ Who to watch: Conference tournaments will be rife with juicy matchups come the end of the week. Like Thursday’s rematch between Oklahoma State and West Virginia in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals. First, it’s morning basketball — a 10:30 a.m. tip. Second, the Cowboys just ended the regular season with a road win against the Mountaineers.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).