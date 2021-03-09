College/Prep Sports Reporter

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

TEAM REC. PTS PREV.

1. Gonzaga (61) 24-0 1,573 1

2. Baylor (2) 21-1 1,510 3

3. Illinois 20-6 1,483 4

4. Michigan 19-3 1,382 2

5. Iowa 20-7 1,314 5

6. Alabama 21-6 1,239 8

7. Houston 21-3 1,173 9

8. Arkansas 21-5 1,046 12

9. Ohio State 18-8 1,032 7

10. West Virginia 18-8 919 6

11. Kansas 19-8 873 13

12. Oklahoma State 18-7 851 17

13. Texas 17-7 802 15

14. Villanova 16-5 729 10

15. Florida State 15-5 687 11

16. Virginia 17-6 531 21

17. Creighton 18-7 510 14

18. Loyola Chicago 24-4 488 20

19. San Diego State 20-4 462 19

20. Texas Tech 17-9 389 18

20. Purdue 18-8 389 23

22. Virginia Tech 15-5 266 22

23. Colorado 20-7 209 24

24. USC 21-6 175 NR

25. Oklahoma 14-9 172 16

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:

TEAM PREV

1. Gonzaga 1

2. Baylor 3

3. Illinois 4

4. Michigan 2

5. Iowa 5

6. Arkansas 8

7. Alabama 9

8. Oklahoma State 10

9. West Virginia 7

10. Ohio State 6

11. Kansas 12

12. Houston 13

13. Texas 15

14. San Diego State 19

15. Loyola Chicago 18

16. Florida State 11

17. Purdue NR

18. Colorado NR

19. USC 21

20. Oregon 22

21. Virginia 24

22. Villanova 17

23. Creighton 16

24. Texas Tech 14

25. Virginia Tech 23

Who’s up: Purdue won its last five regular season games to secure not only a top-four finish in the Big Ten and double bye in the Big Ten tournament, but also another upward move in the AP Top 25. The Boilermakers have an under-the-radar big man standout in Trevion Williams, who doesn’t get as much pub in the Big Ten because of guys like Luka Garza and Kofi Cockburn.

Who’s down: Oklahoma managed to barely hold on to a spot in the AP Top 25 when the official poll was released Monday. The Sooners were less fortunate on my ballot. Their two losses last week came against ranked Big 12 opponents, but it was still two more losses to cap a four-game losing streak to end the regular season. Not exactly ranking worthy.

Who to watch: Conference tournaments will be rife with juicy matchups come the end of the week. Like Thursday’s rematch between Oklahoma State and West Virginia in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals. First, it’s morning basketball — a 10:30 a.m. tip. Second, the Cowboys just ended the regular season with a road win against the Mountaineers.

