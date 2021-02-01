The Associated Press Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Gonzaga (61) 17-0 1,597 1
2. Baylor (3) 16-0 1,539 2
3. Villanova 11-1 1,458 3
4. Michigan 13-1 1,402 4
5. Houston 15-1 1,348 6
6. Texas 11-3 1,228 5
7. Ohio State 14-4 1,133 13
8. Iowa 12-4 1,079 7
9. Oklahoma 11-4 966 24
10. Alabama 14-4 958 9
11. Tennessee 12-3 869 18
12. Illinois 11-5 850 19
13. Texas Tech 12-5 797 10
14. Virginia 11-3 752 8
15. Creighton 13-4 732 17
16. Virginia Tech 13-3 718 20
17. West Virginia 11-5 669 11
18. Missouri 11-3 589 12
19. Wisconsin 13-5 452 14
20. Florida State 10-3 393 16
21. UCLA 13-3 260 23
22. Florida 10-4 196 NR
23. Kansas 11-6 172 15
24. Purdue 12-6 130 NR
25. Drake 17-0 116 NR
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 111, USC 57, Loyola Chicago 52, Minnesota 42, Xavier 25, Boise State 23, St. Bonaventure 19, Saint Louis 11, Belmont 11, Toledo 9, Oregon 8, Colorado 8, San Diego State 6, UConn 5, Louisville 4, North Carolina 3, Georgia Tech 2, Rutgers 1.
Scott Richey’s Top 25The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:
TEAM PREV.
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Baylor 2
3. Villanova 3
4. Houston 4
5. Michigan 5
6. Oklahoma 21
7. Ohio State 13
8. Creighton 16
9. Texas 7
10. Illinois 17
11. Iowa 8
12. Virginia Tech 20
13. Virginia 9
14. Alabama 10
15. Florida NR
16. Tennessee 19
17. West Virginia 12
18. Texas Tech 6
19. Purdue NR
20. Missouri 11
21. Wisconsin 14
22. UCLA 23
23. Florida State 18
24. Xavier NR
25. St. Bonaventure 25
Who’s up: No team had a better week than Oklahoma. The Sooners picked off a pair of top-10 teams in Texas and Alabama, the latter without leading scorer Austin Reaves in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, and soared to No. 9. Former Illinois coach Lon Kruger
- has Oklahoma rolling, as the Sooners have won five of their past six.
Who’s down:
- Saint Louis went more than a month — 34 days to be exact — between games because of COVID-19 issues within the program. The Billikens returned to action with a home loss to Dayton and then hit the stop button again before Friday’s game at Richmond after more concerns were raised by SLU medical staff.
Who to watch: Baylor has a rather firm grasp on the Big 12 title at the moment. Texas can potentially narrow its 21/2
- -game gap on Tuesday with its home game against the Bears set for a 6 p.m. tip on ESPN. The Longhorns, of course, are coming off a Red River rivalry loss to Oklahoma, but should be back to full strength against Baylor.
