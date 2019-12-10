News-Gazette staff writers BOB ASMUSSEN (football) and SCOTT RICHEY (men’s basketball, women’s basketball) are Associated Press Top 25 voters. Here’s how their latest polls compare with the real ones:
FOOTBALL
The AP Top 25 poll
RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. LSU (47) 13-0 1
2. Ohio State (12) 13-0 2
3. Clemson (3) 13-0 3
4. Oklahoma 12-1 6
5. Georgia 11-2 4
6. Florida 10-2 7
7. Oregon 11-2 13
8. Baylor 11-2 8
T-9. Auburn 9-3 11
T-9. Alabama 10-2 9
11. Wisconsin 10-3 10
12. Utah 11-2 5
13. Penn State 10-2 12
14. Notre Dame 10-2 14
15. Memphis 12-1 16
16. Minnesota 10-2 15
17. Michigan 9-3 17
18. Boise State 12-1 19
19. Iowa 9-3 18
20. Appalachian State 12-1 20
21. Navy 9-2 23
22. Southern Cal 8-4 24
23. Cincinnati 10-3 21
24. Air Force 10-2 25
25. Oklahoma State 8-4 NROthers receiving votes: SMU 63, Virginia 55, Kansas State 50, Florida Atlantic 7, Texas A&M 7, Iowa State 5, Arizona State 5, UCF 5, California 4, Washington 3, North Dakota State 1.
Bob’s AP Top 25 poll
RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. LSU 13-0 1
2. Ohio State 13-0 2
3. Clemson 13-0 3
4. Oklahoma 12-1 5
5. Oregon 11-2 12
6. Georgia 11-2 4
7. Baylor 11-2 8
8. Florida 10-2 7
9. Alabama 10-2 9
10. Penn State 10-2 10
11. Wisconsin 10-3 13
12. Utah 11-2 6
13. Notre Dame 10-2 11
14. Auburn 10-2 14
15. Minnesota 10-2 15
16. Michigan 9-3 16
17. Boise State 12-1 17
18. Iowa 9-3 18
19. Memphis 12-1 19
20. Appalachian State 12-1 20
21. Navy 9-2 23
22. Air Force 10-2 24
23. Kansas State 8-4 25
24. Virginia 9-4 20
25. Cincinnati 10-3 22
Bob’s breakdown: If only Oregon had taken care of business at Arizona State, they would be the fourth team in the College Football Playoff instead of Oklahoma. The Ducks’ blowout win against Utah in the Pac-12 title game was a bad sign for Wisconsin.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The AP Top 25 poll
RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Louisville (55) 9-0 1
2. Kansas (4) 7-1 2
3. Ohio State (5) 9-0 6
4. Maryland 10-0 3
5. Michigan 8-1 4
6. Gonzaga 10-1 9
7. Duke 9-1 10
8. Kentucky 7-1 8
9. Virginia 8-1 5
10. Oregon 7-2 13
11. Baylor 7-1 18
12. Auburn 8-0 14
13. Memphis 8-1 15
14. Dayton 7-1 19
15. Arizona 9-1 12
16. Michigan State 6-3 11
17. North Carolina 6-3 7
18. Butler 9-0 24
19. Tennessee 7-1 21
20. Villanova 7-2 23
21. Florida State 8-2 17
22. Seton Hall 6-3 16
23. Xavier 9-1 NR
24. Colorado 7-1 20
25. San Diego State 10-0 NR
Others receiving votes: Utah State 160, Washington 144, Purdue 130, Indiana 13, Marquette 11, Liberty 9, St. Mary’s 8, Texas 6, Florida 5, Penn State 5, Georgetown 4, Richmond 3, West Virginia 3, LSU 2, DePaul 1, Duquesne 1, VCU 1.
Scott’s AP Top 25 poll
RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Louisville 9-0 2
2. Ohio State 9-0 6
3. Kansas 7-1 3
4. Michigan 8-1 1
5. Maryland 10-0 4
6. Gonzaga 10-1 8
7. Virginia 8-1 5
8. Duke 9-1 9
9. Kentucky 7-1 10
10. Auburn 8-0 13
11. Oregon 7-2 16
12. Memphis 8-1 14
13. Xavier 9-1 18
14. Baylor 7-1 20
15. Arizona 9-1 11
16. San Diego State 10-0 21
17. Butler 9-0 22
18. Colorado 7-1 12
19. Tennessee 7-1 24
20. Dayton 7-1 25
21. North Carolina 6-3 7
22. Michigan State 6-3 15
23. Washington 7-2 19
24. Seton Hall 6-3 17
25. Florida State 8-2 23
Scott’s breakdown: A slimmed-down Kaleb Wesson. An emerging Duane Washington Jr. Two steady point guards in D.J. Carton and CJ Walker. Ohio State is balanced — and dangerous — and the Buckeyes are equally as good at either end of the floor.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The AP Top 25 poll
RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Stanford (27) 8-0 1
2. UConn (1) 8-0 4
3. Oregon (1) 7-1 3
4. Oregon State (1) 8-0 5
5. South Carolina 9-1 6
6. Baylor 8-1 7
7. Louisville 9-1 2
8. Florida State 9-0 8
9. N.C. State 9-0 13
10. UCLA 8-0 11
11. Texas A&M 7-1 12
12. Indiana 8-1 14
13. Maryland 8-2 9
14. Kentucky 9-0 15
15. Mississippi State 8-2 10
16. DePaul 7-1 16
17. Gonzaga 8-1 18
18. Arizona 9-0 20
19. Michigan State 6-2 19
20. Missouri State 8-1 22
21. Arkansas 8-1 23
22. West Virginia 6-1 NR
23. Tennessee 7-1 17
24. Michigan 8-1 24
25. Miami 5-3 21
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 46, Florida Gulf Coast 39, Minnesota 19, North Carolina 10, Ohio State 6, Rutgers 5, Colorado 3, Arizona State 1, Texas 1, TCU 1.
Scott’s AP Top 25 poll
RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Stanford 8-0 1
2. Oregon 7-1 3
3. Florida State 9-0 4
4. Oregon State 8-0 5
5. South Carolina 9-1 6
6. Baylor 8-1 7
7. Indiana 8-1 8
8. Louisville 9-1 2
9. N.C. State 9-0 14
10. UCLA 8-0 10
11. UConn 8-0 11
12. Kentucky 9-0 15
13. Texas A&M 7-1 13
14. Arizona 9-0 17
15. Maryland 8-2 9
16. DePaul 7-1 18
17. West Virginia 6-1 20
18. Mississippi State 8-2 12
19. Tennessee 7-1 16
20. Arkansas 8-1 21
21. Gonzaga 8-1 22
22. Missouri State 8-1 23
23. South Dakota 9-1 24
24. Michigan State 6-2 19
25. North Carolina 8-0 NR
Scott’s breakdown: Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies moved up in this week’s poll. Again. Name recognition is certainly helping their cause because they have good, not great, wins as compared to teams currently ranked behind them.