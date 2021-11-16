College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.

1. Georgia (62) 10-0 1,550 1

2. Alabama 9-1 1,449 3

3. Cincinnati 10-0 1,420 2

4. Oregon 9-1 1,353 5

5. Ohio State 9-1 1,341 6

6. Notre Dame 9-1 1,175 7

7. Michigan State 9-1 1,161 8

8. Michigan 9-1 1,134 9

9. Oklahoma State 9-1 1,106 10

10. Mississippi 8-2 943 12

11. Baylor 8-2 882 18

12. Oklahoma 9-1 870 4

13. Wake Forest 9-1 851 13

14. BYU 8-2 671 14

15. Texas San Antonio 10-0 591 15

16. Texas A&M 7-3 583 11

17. Houston 9-1 509 17

18. Iowa 8-2 491 19

19. Wisconsin 7-3 467 20

20. Pittsburgh 8-2 358 25

21. Arkansas 7-3 277 NR

22. Louisiana 9-1 261 NR

23. San Diego State 9-1 239 NR

24. Utah 7-3 141 NR

25. N.C. State 7-3 95 21

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 52, Auburn 43, Appalachian State 32, Penn State 31, Coastal Carolina 28, Kansas State 12, Utah State 12, Kentucky 9, SMU 9, Purdue 4.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Georgia 1

2. Cincinnati 2

3. Alabama 4

4. Oregon 5

5. Ohio State 6

6. Notre Dame 8

7. Michigan State 9

8. Michigan 10

9. Oklahoma State 11

10. Oklahoma 3

11. Wake Forest 12

12. Baylor 18

13. Mississippi 13

14. BYU 14

15. Texas San Antonio 15

16. Houston 16

17. Texas A&M 7

18. San Diego State 19

19. Wisconsin 20

20. Iowa 22

21. Pittsburgh 23

22. SMU 25

23. Utah NR

24. Arkansas NR

25. Louisiana NR

WHO’S UP

A whole slew of teams that weren’t ranked last week jumped into the AP Top 25 on Sunday thanks to losses by Auburn, Penn State and Coastal Carolina. So the door was wide open for the likes of Arkansas, Louisiana, San Diego State and Utah. The Ragin’ Cajuns are ranked again for the first time since the preseason poll. While Louisiana’s Week 1 loss to Texas looks worse with each passing disappointment from the Longhorns, it’s been followed by nine consecutive victories.

WHO’S DOWN

Penn State hung on to its spot in the AP Top 25 through losses to Iowa (Sean Clifford got hurt), Illinois (the nine overtime wonder) and Ohio State (it was at least competitive). A fourth loss Saturday at home to Michigan was the final blow even though the Wolverines are a top 10 team. Five three-loss teams are still ranked, including the leader of that group, Texas A&M, at No. 16 in this week’s poll. Zero four-loss teams made the cut, with Penn State dropping out of the poll with fellow 6-4 squad Auburn.

WHO TO WATCH

A pair of ranked matchups got national broadcasts on ABC with No. 4 Ohio State hosting No. 7 Michigan State for an 11 a.m. kickoff at the Horsehoe and No. 24 Utah hosting No. 3 Oregon for a 6:30 p.m. kick in the nightcap. Odds are the first game draws more viewers. That it’s the Buckeyes and the game has College Football Playoff implications makes a difference. Not that the Ducks’ CFP fate also isn’t tied to beating the Utes, but, let’s be honest, the Pac-12 gets fewer eyeballs anyway.

