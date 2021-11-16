THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Georgia (62) 10-0 1,550 1
2. Alabama 9-1 1,449 3
3. Cincinnati 10-0 1,420 2
4. Oregon 9-1 1,353 5
5. Ohio State 9-1 1,341 6
6. Notre Dame 9-1 1,175 7
7. Michigan State 9-1 1,161 8
8. Michigan 9-1 1,134 9
9. Oklahoma State 9-1 1,106 10
10. Mississippi 8-2 943 12
11. Baylor 8-2 882 18
12. Oklahoma 9-1 870 4
13. Wake Forest 9-1 851 13
14. BYU 8-2 671 14
15. Texas San Antonio 10-0 591 15
16. Texas A&M 7-3 583 11
17. Houston 9-1 509 17
18. Iowa 8-2 491 19
19. Wisconsin 7-3 467 20
20. Pittsburgh 8-2 358 25
21. Arkansas 7-3 277 NR
22. Louisiana 9-1 261 NR
23. San Diego State 9-1 239 NR
24. Utah 7-3 141 NR
25. N.C. State 7-3 95 21
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 52, Auburn 43, Appalachian State 32, Penn State 31, Coastal Carolina 28, Kansas State 12, Utah State 12, Kentucky 9, SMU 9, Purdue 4.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Georgia 1
2. Cincinnati 2
3. Alabama 4
4. Oregon 5
5. Ohio State 6
6. Notre Dame 8
7. Michigan State 9
8. Michigan 10
9. Oklahoma State 11
10. Oklahoma 3
11. Wake Forest 12
12. Baylor 18
13. Mississippi 13
14. BYU 14
15. Texas San Antonio 15
16. Houston 16
17. Texas A&M 7
18. San Diego State 19
19. Wisconsin 20
20. Iowa 22
21. Pittsburgh 23
22. SMU 25
23. Utah NR
24. Arkansas NR
25. Louisiana NR
WHO’S UP
A whole slew of teams that weren’t ranked last week jumped into the AP Top 25 on Sunday thanks to losses by Auburn, Penn State and Coastal Carolina. So the door was wide open for the likes of Arkansas, Louisiana, San Diego State and Utah. The Ragin’ Cajuns are ranked again for the first time since the preseason poll. While Louisiana’s Week 1 loss to Texas looks worse with each passing disappointment from the Longhorns, it’s been followed by nine consecutive victories.
WHO’S DOWN
Penn State hung on to its spot in the AP Top 25 through losses to Iowa (Sean Clifford got hurt), Illinois (the nine overtime wonder) and Ohio State (it was at least competitive). A fourth loss Saturday at home to Michigan was the final blow even though the Wolverines are a top 10 team. Five three-loss teams are still ranked, including the leader of that group, Texas A&M, at No. 16 in this week’s poll. Zero four-loss teams made the cut, with Penn State dropping out of the poll with fellow 6-4 squad Auburn.
WHO TO WATCH
A pair of ranked matchups got national broadcasts on ABC with No. 4 Ohio State hosting No. 7 Michigan State for an 11 a.m. kickoff at the Horsehoe and No. 24 Utah hosting No. 3 Oregon for a 6:30 p.m. kick in the nightcap. Odds are the first game draws more viewers. That it’s the Buckeyes and the game has College Football Playoff implications makes a difference. Not that the Ducks’ CFP fate also isn’t tied to beating the Utes, but, let’s be honest, the Pac-12 gets fewer eyeballs anyway.
