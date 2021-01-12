THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Gonzaga (63) 12-0 1,599 1
2. Baylor (1) 11-0 1,536 2
3. Villanova 8-1 1,436 3
4. Texas 10-1 1,422 4
5. Iowa 11-2 1,322 5
6. Kansas 10-2 1,220 6
7. Michigan 10-0 1,161 10
8. Creighton 10-2 1,151 7
9. Wisconsin 10-2 1,110 8
10. Tennessee 9-1 1,093 9
11. Houston 10-1 993 11
12. Clemson 9-1 747 19
13. West Virginia 9-4 699 14
14. Illinois 9-4 694 12
15. Texas Tech 10-3 689 18
16. Louisville 8-1 464 NR
17. Missouri 7-2 436 13
18. Virginia 7-2 403 22
19. Duke 5-2 397 21
20. Virginia Tech 9-2 286 19
21. Ohio State 9-3 281 28
22. Oregon 9-2 264 17
23. Minnesota 10-4 234 16
24. Saint Louis 7-1 220 23
25. UConn 6-1 181 NR
Others receiving votes: Alabama 173, UCLA 137, Colorado 96, Florida State 74, Southern Cal 48, Rutgers 46, Drake 42, Michigan State 34, Oklahoma State 28, Arkansas 24, San Diego State 10, Boise State 8, Florida 7, Xavier 7, LSU 7, Northwestern 6, Tulsa 5, North Carolina State 5, Indiana 2, Winthrop 2, Belmont 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:
TEAM PREV.
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Baylor 2
3. Villanova 3
4. Texas 4
5. Kansas 5
6. Iowa 7
7. Tennessee 6
8. Creighton 8
9. Houston 9
10. Michigan 15
11. Wisconsin 10
12. Louisville 23
13. Virginia Tech 16
14. Clemson 21
15. Missouri 11
16. Illinois 13
17. Texas Tech 18
18. West Virginia 17
19. Colorado NR
20. Ohio State NR
21. UConn NR
22. Virginia 20
23. Rutgers 12
24. Minnesota 14
25. Saint Louis 25
➜ Who’s up: Who would have thought Clemson would have better wins and rank higher in the AP Top 25 than ACC counterparts Duke, North Carolina and Virginia? The Tigers aren’t flashy, but they already have seven Top 100 wins (five in the Top 50) behind senior forward and leading scorer and rebounder Aamir Sims.
➜ Who’s down: Minnesota took the biggest tumble of the teams that at least stayed in the AP Top 25 this week. Rutgers played its way all the way out of the poll. The Gophers have lost three of their last four games and apparently will only go as far as Marcus Carr (13 points per game on 26.7 percent shooting in that stretch) takes them.
➜ Who to watch: The balance of power has shifted in the Lone Star State. Texas Tech had is run after Chris Beard was hired, but Texas is the state power this season with a top four defense complementing a seriously-improved offense that’s 12th nationally after falling outside the Top 100 a year ago. The two teams will meet at 8 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN2.
