Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.

1. Baylor (61) 11-0 1,525 1

2. Duke 11-1 1,448 2

3. Purdue 11-1 1,371 3

4. Gonzaga 10-2 1,335 4

5. UCLA 8-1 1,296 6

6. Kansas 9-1 1,233 7

7. Southern Cal 12-0 994 8

8. Iowa State 12-0 985 9

9. Arizona 11-1 973 6

10. Michigan State 10-2 9-1 11

11. Auburn 11-1 826 12

12. Houston 11-3 801 13

13. Ohio State 8-2 787 14

14. Tennessee 9-2 729 19

15. Seton Hall 9-1 716 15

16. LSU 12-0 609 17

17. Texas 9-2 567 16

18. Kentucky 9-2 469 20

19. Alabama 9-3 426 10

20. Colorado State 10-0 366 21

21. Providence 11-1 315 22

22. Villanova 8-4 312 23

23. Xavier 11-2 237 18

24. Wisconsin 9-2 207 24

25. Texas Tech 9-2 121 25

Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, UConn 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Iowa 2, Davidson 2, Minnesota 1, Creighton 1, Memphis 1.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Baylor 1

2. Purdue 2

3. Duke 4

4. Gonzaga 5

5. UCLA 6

6. Kansas 7

7. Iowa State 8

8. Arizona 3

9. Southern Cal 13

10. LSU 14

11. Auburn 15

12. Michigan State 17

13. Xavier 9

14. Ohio State 10

15. Seton Hall 11

16. Colorado State 16

17. Texas 18

18. Kentucky 19

19. Providence 20

20. Wisconsin 21

21. Houston 22

22. Alabama 12

23. Villanova NR

24. Tennessee NR

25. Illinois 25

WHO’S UP

What T.J. Otzelberger has done at Iowa State is nothing short of miraculous. The Cyclones jumped into the AP Top 25 in late November after wins against Xavier and Memphis and have continued their climb — now all the way to No. 7 on my ballot and No. 8 in the poll — thanks to wins against Creighton and Iowa. That’s a quartet of top-50 wins for an undefeated team that went 2-22 last season in Steve Prohm’s final year in Ames, Iowa. Several transfers and one important freshman have made a difference.

WHO’S DOWN

How the mighty Crimson Tide have fallen. Alabama was on a rocket to the top of the poll after beating Gonzaga and Houston on consecutive Saturdays earlier this month. Now, the Tide have lost two of their last three games to a Memphis team that had itself imploded in the first month of the season and to Davidson on a neutral site. Neither is a terrible loss, and Alabama showed some chutzpah by scheduling Davidson — a regular A-10 title contender — when its game against Colorado State was canceled. But still. Not ideal.

WHO TO WATCH

That the caveat of “if these games actually happen because of the pandemic” again has to be included in another college basketball season is the worst. But it’s also the reality of the situation with multiple teams on COVID-19 pauses. So, fingers and toes crossed for good measure, Wednesday will provide a pair of intriguing conference matchups between ranked teams, with No. 21 Providence hosting No. 15 Seton Hall (6 p.m., FS1) and No. 19 Alabama hosting No. 14 Tennessee (8 p.m., ESPN2).

