Ballot breakdown | Cyclones rising, Crimson Tide ebbing
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Baylor (61) 11-0 1,525 1
2. Duke 11-1 1,448 2
3. Purdue 11-1 1,371 3
4. Gonzaga 10-2 1,335 4
5. UCLA 8-1 1,296 6
6. Kansas 9-1 1,233 7
7. Southern Cal 12-0 994 8
8. Iowa State 12-0 985 9
9. Arizona 11-1 973 6
10. Michigan State 10-2 9-1 11
11. Auburn 11-1 826 12
12. Houston 11-3 801 13
13. Ohio State 8-2 787 14
14. Tennessee 9-2 729 19
15. Seton Hall 9-1 716 15
16. LSU 12-0 609 17
17. Texas 9-2 567 16
18. Kentucky 9-2 469 20
19. Alabama 9-3 426 10
20. Colorado State 10-0 366 21
21. Providence 11-1 315 22
22. Villanova 8-4 312 23
23. Xavier 11-2 237 18
24. Wisconsin 9-2 207 24
25. Texas Tech 9-2 121 25
Others receiving votes: Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, UConn 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Iowa 2, Davidson 2, Minnesota 1, Creighton 1, Memphis 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Baylor 1
2. Purdue 2
3. Duke 4
4. Gonzaga 5
5. UCLA 6
6. Kansas 7
7. Iowa State 8
8. Arizona 3
9. Southern Cal 13
10. LSU 14
11. Auburn 15
12. Michigan State 17
13. Xavier 9
14. Ohio State 10
15. Seton Hall 11
16. Colorado State 16
17. Texas 18
18. Kentucky 19
19. Providence 20
20. Wisconsin 21
21. Houston 22
22. Alabama 12
23. Villanova NR
24. Tennessee NR
25. Illinois 25
WHO’S UP
What T.J. Otzelberger has done at Iowa State is nothing short of miraculous. The Cyclones jumped into the AP Top 25 in late November after wins against Xavier and Memphis and have continued their climb — now all the way to No. 7 on my ballot and No. 8 in the poll — thanks to wins against Creighton and Iowa. That’s a quartet of top-50 wins for an undefeated team that went 2-22 last season in Steve Prohm’s final year in Ames, Iowa. Several transfers and one important freshman have made a difference.
WHO’S DOWN
How the mighty Crimson Tide have fallen. Alabama was on a rocket to the top of the poll after beating Gonzaga and Houston on consecutive Saturdays earlier this month. Now, the Tide have lost two of their last three games to a Memphis team that had itself imploded in the first month of the season and to Davidson on a neutral site. Neither is a terrible loss, and Alabama showed some chutzpah by scheduling Davidson — a regular A-10 title contender — when its game against Colorado State was canceled. But still. Not ideal.
WHO TO WATCH
That the caveat of “if these games actually happen because of the pandemic” again has to be included in another college basketball season is the worst. But it’s also the reality of the situation with multiple teams on COVID-19 pauses. So, fingers and toes crossed for good measure, Wednesday will provide a pair of intriguing conference matchups between ranked teams, with No. 21 Providence hosting No. 15 Seton Hall (6 p.m., FS1) and No. 19 Alabama hosting No. 14 Tennessee (8 p.m., ESPN2).
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).