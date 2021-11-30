Listen to this article

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.

1. Duke (51) 7-0 1,513 5

2. Purdue (9) 6-0 1,442 3

3. Gonzaga (1) 6-1 1,428 1

4. Baylor 7-0 1,324 6

5. UCLA 6-1 1,253 2

6. Villanova 4-2 1,147 7

7. Texas 4-1 1,115 8

8. Kansas 5-1 1,027 4

9. Kentucky 5-1 1,002 10

10. Arkansas 6-0 960 13

11. Arizona 6-0 851 17

12. BYU 6-0 791 18

13. Tennessee 4-1 730 15

14. Florida 6-0 681 23

15. Houston 5-1 631 12

16. Alabama 6-1 456 10

17. Connecticut 6-1 437 22

18. Memphis 5-1 435 9

19. Iowa State 6-0 403 NR

20. Southern Cal 6-0 380 24

21. Auburn 5-1 325 19

22. Michigan State 5-2 295 NR

23. Wisconsin 5-1 224 NR

24. Michigan 4-2 177 20

25. Seton Hall 5-1 151 21

Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio State 75, Indiana 63, Colorado State 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Ohio 1, Iona 1.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Duke 6

2. Gonzaga 1

3. Purdue 3

4. Baylor 7

5. UCLA 2

6. Texas 5

7. Arizona 8

8. Kentucky 9

9. Kansas 4

10. Arkansas 13

11. Brigham Young 15

12. Villanova 12

13. Iowa State NR

14. Tennessee 20

15. Florida 24

16. Wisconsin NR

17. Seton Hall 14

18. Alabama 10

19. Memphis 11

20. Houston 18

21. Connecticut 25

22. Auburn 21

23. Indiana 22

24. Xavier 19

25. St. Bonaventure 17

WHO’S UP

Duke is back atop the college basketball world after beating Gonzaga on Friday in Las Vegas in the best game of the still young season. That No. 1 spot is familiar territory for the Blue Devils as a program. They’ve held it now in 145 weeks since 1949, with most of those coming during the Mike Krzyzewski era.

WHO’S DOWN

Illinois’ streak of 23 consecutive weeks as a ranked team, which dated back to the final poll of the 2019-20 season, ended Monday. A 20-point loss to Cincinnati and a rough outing in a win against UT Rio Grande Valley sent the Illini tumbling. But still within striking distance of being ranked as, nominally, the No. 26 team in the country.

WHO TO WATCH

Even after losing to Duke last week, Gonzaga remains one of the most talented, compelling teams in the country. Next up (not counting Monday’s game with Tarleton State) for No. 3 Gonzaga is a a 7 p.m. Saturday showdown with No. 16 Alabama.

