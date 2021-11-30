THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Duke (51) 7-0 1,513 5
2. Purdue (9) 6-0 1,442 3
3. Gonzaga (1) 6-1 1,428 1
4. Baylor 7-0 1,324 6
5. UCLA 6-1 1,253 2
6. Villanova 4-2 1,147 7
7. Texas 4-1 1,115 8
8. Kansas 5-1 1,027 4
9. Kentucky 5-1 1,002 10
10. Arkansas 6-0 960 13
11. Arizona 6-0 851 17
12. BYU 6-0 791 18
13. Tennessee 4-1 730 15
14. Florida 6-0 681 23
15. Houston 5-1 631 12
16. Alabama 6-1 456 10
17. Connecticut 6-1 437 22
18. Memphis 5-1 435 9
19. Iowa State 6-0 403 NR
20. Southern Cal 6-0 380 24
21. Auburn 5-1 325 19
22. Michigan State 5-2 295 NR
23. Wisconsin 5-1 224 NR
24. Michigan 4-2 177 20
25. Seton Hall 5-1 151 21
Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio State 75, Indiana 63, Colorado State 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Ohio 1, Iona 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Duke 6
2. Gonzaga 1
3. Purdue 3
4. Baylor 7
5. UCLA 2
6. Texas 5
7. Arizona 8
8. Kentucky 9
9. Kansas 4
10. Arkansas 13
11. Brigham Young 15
12. Villanova 12
13. Iowa State NR
14. Tennessee 20
15. Florida 24
16. Wisconsin NR
17. Seton Hall 14
18. Alabama 10
19. Memphis 11
20. Houston 18
21. Connecticut 25
22. Auburn 21
23. Indiana 22
24. Xavier 19
25. St. Bonaventure 17
WHO’S UP
Duke is back atop the college basketball world after beating Gonzaga on Friday in Las Vegas in the best game of the still young season. That No. 1 spot is familiar territory for the Blue Devils as a program. They’ve held it now in 145 weeks since 1949, with most of those coming during the Mike Krzyzewski era.
WHO’S DOWN
Illinois’ streak of 23 consecutive weeks as a ranked team, which dated back to the final poll of the 2019-20 season, ended Monday. A 20-point loss to Cincinnati and a rough outing in a win against UT Rio Grande Valley sent the Illini tumbling. But still within striking distance of being ranked as, nominally, the No. 26 team in the country.
WHO TO WATCH
Even after losing to Duke last week, Gonzaga remains one of the most talented, compelling teams in the country. Next up (not counting Monday’s game with Tarleton State) for No. 3 Gonzaga is a a 7 p.m. Saturday showdown with No. 16 Alabama.