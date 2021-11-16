THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.

1. Gonzaga (55) 3-0 1,517 1

2. UCLA (6) 2-0 1,450 2

3. Kansas 2-0 1,400 3

4. Michigan 2-0 1,252 6

5. Villanova 1-1 1,232 4

6. Purdue 2-0 1,223 7

7. Duke 3-0 1,143 9

8. Texas 1-1 1,058 5

9. Baylor 2-0 1,010 8

10. Illinois 2-1 920 11

11. Memphis 2-0 886 12

12. Oregon 2-0 802 13

13. Kentucky 1-1 773 10

14. Alabama 2-0 743 14

15. Houston 2-0 655 15

16. Arkansas 2-0 646 16

17. Tennessee 2-0 575 18

18. North Carolina 2-0 506 19

19. Ohio State 3-0 438 17

20. Maryland 3-0 306 21

21. Auburn 2-0 286 22

22. St. Bonaventure 2-0 280 23

23. Connecticut 2-0 236 24

24. Florida 2-0 141 NR

25. Southern Cal 2-0 63 NR

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, Brigham Young 26, Michigan State 18, Arizona 15, Colorado State 15, Florida State 15, Iowa 13, Syracuse 12, Xavier 12, Oklahoma State 10, Rutgers 7, Seton Hall 7, Mississippi State 6, St. John’s 4, Drake 3, LSU 3, Furman 2, Virginia 2, Loyola Chicago 1, Ohio 1.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. UCLA 1

2. Gonzaga 2

3. Kansas 4

4. Texas 3

5. Illinois 5

6. Duke 11

7. Purdue 7

8. Michigan 8

9. Baylor 9

10. Villanova 10

11. Kentucky 6

12. Alabama 12

13. Memphis 13

14. Arkansas 14

15. North Carolina 15

16. Tennessee 18

17. Oregon 19

18. Ohio State 16

19. Houston 17

20. St. Bonaventure 20

21. Auburn 21

22. Indiana 22

23. Texas Tech 23

24. Florida NR

25. Connecticut 25

WHO’S UP

There was really only one necessary recalibration on my ballot after the first week of the season. I started the year with Kentucky ranked ahead of Duke. That had to be rectified, of course, after the Blue Devils handed the Wildcats a 79-71 loss in the Champions Classic. So the two teams flip-flopped on my ballot this week. The only logical thing to do given the way the head-to-head matchup played out and what happened with the other teams in my top 11 the first week. The Coach K Retirement Tour is off to an impressive start.

WHO’S DOWN

Let’s start with the fact I didn’t vote for Virginia in the preseason poll, and likely the only reason the Cavaliers eked in at No. 25 to start the 2021-22 season was the Tony Bennett factor. Even that wasn’t enough to stop Virginia from losing to Navy on the opening night of the year. At least the Cavaliers had company with some brutal losses in the ACC. Pittsburgh lost at home to The Citadel. So did Georgia Tech in a home game against Miami (Ohio) and Louisville at home to Furman.

WHO TO WATCH

The second week of the college basketball season doesn’t have quite as many notable matchups as the first. Particularly early in the week. Thank goodness for the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The opening round Saturday will feature a pair of top 25 matchups with No. 4 Villanova playing No. 18 Tennessee at noon and No. 7 Purdue facing No. 19 North Carolina at 3 p.m. Both games are on ESPNews, which is less than ideal but what college basketball gets on a college football Saturday.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

