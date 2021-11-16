THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Gonzaga (55) 3-0 1,517 1
2. UCLA (6) 2-0 1,450 2
3. Kansas 2-0 1,400 3
4. Michigan 2-0 1,252 6
5. Villanova 1-1 1,232 4
6. Purdue 2-0 1,223 7
7. Duke 3-0 1,143 9
8. Texas 1-1 1,058 5
9. Baylor 2-0 1,010 8
10. Illinois 2-1 920 11
11. Memphis 2-0 886 12
12. Oregon 2-0 802 13
13. Kentucky 1-1 773 10
14. Alabama 2-0 743 14
15. Houston 2-0 655 15
16. Arkansas 2-0 646 16
17. Tennessee 2-0 575 18
18. North Carolina 2-0 506 19
19. Ohio State 3-0 438 17
20. Maryland 3-0 306 21
21. Auburn 2-0 286 22
22. St. Bonaventure 2-0 280 23
23. Connecticut 2-0 236 24
24. Florida 2-0 141 NR
25. Southern Cal 2-0 63 NR
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, Brigham Young 26, Michigan State 18, Arizona 15, Colorado State 15, Florida State 15, Iowa 13, Syracuse 12, Xavier 12, Oklahoma State 10, Rutgers 7, Seton Hall 7, Mississippi State 6, St. John’s 4, Drake 3, LSU 3, Furman 2, Virginia 2, Loyola Chicago 1, Ohio 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. UCLA 1
2. Gonzaga 2
3. Kansas 4
4. Texas 3
5. Illinois 5
6. Duke 11
7. Purdue 7
8. Michigan 8
9. Baylor 9
10. Villanova 10
11. Kentucky 6
12. Alabama 12
13. Memphis 13
14. Arkansas 14
15. North Carolina 15
16. Tennessee 18
17. Oregon 19
18. Ohio State 16
19. Houston 17
20. St. Bonaventure 20
21. Auburn 21
22. Indiana 22
23. Texas Tech 23
24. Florida NR
25. Connecticut 25
WHO’S UP
There was really only one necessary recalibration on my ballot after the first week of the season. I started the year with Kentucky ranked ahead of Duke. That had to be rectified, of course, after the Blue Devils handed the Wildcats a 79-71 loss in the Champions Classic. So the two teams flip-flopped on my ballot this week. The only logical thing to do given the way the head-to-head matchup played out and what happened with the other teams in my top 11 the first week. The Coach K Retirement Tour is off to an impressive start.
WHO’S DOWN
Let’s start with the fact I didn’t vote for Virginia in the preseason poll, and likely the only reason the Cavaliers eked in at No. 25 to start the 2021-22 season was the Tony Bennett factor. Even that wasn’t enough to stop Virginia from losing to Navy on the opening night of the year. At least the Cavaliers had company with some brutal losses in the ACC. Pittsburgh lost at home to The Citadel. So did Georgia Tech in a home game against Miami (Ohio) and Louisville at home to Furman.
WHO TO WATCH
The second week of the college basketball season doesn’t have quite as many notable matchups as the first. Particularly early in the week. Thank goodness for the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The opening round Saturday will feature a pair of top 25 matchups with No. 4 Villanova playing No. 18 Tennessee at noon and No. 7 Purdue facing No. 19 North Carolina at 3 p.m. Both games are on ESPNews, which is less than ideal but what college basketball gets on a college football Saturday.