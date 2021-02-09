The ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Gonzaga (55) 18-0 1,567 1
2. Baylor (8) 17-0 1,520 2
3. Michigan 13-1 1,430 4
4. Ohio State 15-4 1,365 7
5. Villanova 12-2 1,281 3
6. Illinois 13-5 1,239 12
7. Texas Tech 14-5 1,102 13
8. Houston 16-2 1,060 5
9. Virginia 13-3 969 14
10. Missouri 13-3 966 18
11. Alabama 15-5 911 10
12. Oklahoma 12-5 863 9
13. Texas 11-5 841 6
14. West Virginia 13-5 824 17
15. Iowa 13-6 757 8
16. Tennessee 13-4 690 11
17. Florida State 10-3 514 20
18. Virginia Tech 14-4 486 16
19. Creighton 14-5 465 15
20. Southern Cal 15-3 411 NR
21. Wisconsin 14-6 358 19
22. Loyola Chicago 17-3 200 NR
23. Oklahoma State 12-5 181 NR
24. Purdue 13-7 85 24
25. Rutgers 11-6 65 NR
Others receiving votes: Colorado 41, San Diego State 38, Xavier 37, UCLA 35, Florida 29, Louisville 28, Belmont 25, Kansas 18, Drake 16, Minnesota 12, North Carolina 8, St. John’s 7, Toledo 6, Clemson 6, Arkansas 3, Boise State 3, Saint Louis 2, UAB 1, VCU 1, BYU 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:
TEAM PREV.
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Baylor 2
3. Ohio State 7
4. Villanova 3
5. Michigan 5
6. Illinois 10
7. Texas Tech 18
8. Missouri 20
9. Virginia 13
10. Houston 4
11. Oklahoma 6
12. Texas 9
13. West Virginia 17
14. Alabama 14
15. USC NR
16. Tennessee 16
17. Creighton 8
18. Iowa 11
19. Virginia Tech 12
20. Wisconsin 21
21. Oklahoma State NR
22. Florida 15
23. Florida State 23
24. Rutgers NR
25. Xavier 24
➜ Who’s up: Southern Cal made its AP Top 25 debut (and on my ballot) Monday. The Trojans won the battle for Los Angeles on Saturday against UCLA to extend their winning streak to four despite a ho-hum performance from star center Evan Mobley. The 7-foot freshman leads USC in scoring (16.3 points), rebounds (9.0) and blocks (2.9).
➜ Who’s down: It’s the annual February fade for Iowa. The Hawkeyes have lost four of their last five games to further the narrative that even Fran McCaffery’s best teams can fall apart in the second half of the season. Pairing its top-ranked offense with a defense that can’t even crack the top 100 is both par for the course and holding Iowa back.
➜ Who to watch: Weird stretch for the Big 12. Kansas is unranked for the first time in 12 years. Baylor’s next five games have all been postponed. So, your options are limited if you’re a Big 12 basketball fan. There’s still a Top-25 matchup on the docket, though, with No. 7 Texas Tech hosting No. 14 West Virginia in an 8 p.m. Tuesday game on ESPN.
