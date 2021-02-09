College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Listen to this article

The ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Gonzaga (55) 18-0 1,567 1

2. Baylor (8) 17-0 1,520 2

3. Michigan 13-1 1,430 4

4. Ohio State 15-4 1,365 7

5. Villanova 12-2 1,281 3

6. Illinois 13-5 1,239 12

7. Texas Tech 14-5 1,102 13

8. Houston 16-2 1,060 5

9. Virginia 13-3 969 14

10. Missouri 13-3 966 18

11. Alabama 15-5 911 10

12. Oklahoma 12-5 863 9

13. Texas 11-5 841 6

14. West Virginia 13-5 824 17

15. Iowa 13-6 757 8

16. Tennessee 13-4 690 11

17. Florida State 10-3 514 20

18. Virginia Tech 14-4 486 16

19. Creighton 14-5 465 15

20. Southern Cal 15-3 411 NR

21. Wisconsin 14-6 358 19

22. Loyola Chicago 17-3 200 NR

23. Oklahoma State 12-5 181 NR

24. Purdue 13-7 85 24

25. Rutgers 11-6 65 NR

Others receiving votes: Colorado 41, San Diego State 38, Xavier 37, UCLA 35, Florida 29, Louisville 28, Belmont 25, Kansas 18, Drake 16, Minnesota 12, North Carolina 8, St. John’s 7, Toledo 6, Clemson 6, Arkansas 3, Boise State 3, Saint Louis 2, UAB 1, VCU 1, BYU 1.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Scott Richey’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:

TEAM PREV.

1. Gonzaga 1

2. Baylor 2

3. Ohio State 7

4. Villanova 3

5. Michigan 5

6. Illinois 10

7. Texas Tech 18

8. Missouri 20

9. Virginia 13

10. Houston 4

11. Oklahoma 6

12. Texas 9

13. West Virginia 17

14. Alabama 14

15. USC NR

16. Tennessee 16

17. Creighton 8

18. Iowa 11

19. Virginia Tech 12

20. Wisconsin 21

21. Oklahoma State NR

22. Florida 15

23. Florida State 23

24. Rutgers NR

25. Xavier 24

Who’s up: Southern Cal made its AP Top 25 debut (and on my ballot) Monday. The Trojans won the battle for Los Angeles on Saturday against UCLA to extend their winning streak to four despite a ho-hum performance from star center Evan Mobley. The 7-foot freshman leads USC in scoring (16.3 points), rebounds (9.0) and blocks (2.9).

Who’s down: It’s the annual February fade for Iowa. The Hawkeyes have lost four of their last five games to further the narrative that even Fran McCaffery’s best teams can fall apart in the second half of the season. Pairing its top-ranked offense with a defense that can’t even crack the top 100 is both par for the course and holding Iowa back.

Who to watch: Weird stretch for the Big 12. Kansas is unranked for the first time in 12 years. Baylor’s next five games have all been postponed. So, your options are limited if you’re a Big 12 basketball fan. There’s still a Top-25 matchup on the docket, though, with No. 7 Texas Tech hosting No. 14 West Virginia in an 8 p.m. Tuesday game on ESPN.

