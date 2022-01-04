THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
Rk., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Baylor (61) 13-0 1,525 1
2. Duke 11-1 1,447 2
3. Purdue 12-1 1,376 3
4. Gonzaga 11-2 1,314 4
5. UCLA 8-1 1,287 5
6. Kansas 11-1 1,237 6
7. Southern Cal 12-0 1,015 7
8. Arizona 11-1 1,013 9
9. Auburn 12-1 976 11
10. Michigan State 12-2 934 10
11. Iowa State 12-1 896 8
12. Houston 12-2 849 12
13. Ohio State 9-2 819 13
14. Texas 11-2 640 17
15. Alabama 10-3 589 19
16. Providence 13-1 560 21
16. Kentucky 11-2 560 18
18. Tennessee 9-3 519 14
19. Villanova 9-4 437 22
20. Colorado State 10-0 386 20
21. LSU 12-1 371 16
22. Xavier 11-2 270 23
23. Wisconsin 10-2 221 24
24. Seton Hall 9-3 174 15
25. Texas Tech 10-2 142 25
Others receiving votes: Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, UConn 39, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, San Francisco 3, Davidson 3, Creighton 2.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Baylor 1
2. Purdue 2
3. Duke 3
4. Gonzaga 4
5. UCLA 5
6. Kansas 6
7. Iowa State 7
8. Arizona 8
9. Southern Cal 9
10. Auburn 11
11. Michigan State 12
12. Providence 19
13. Xavier 13
14. Ohio State 14
15. LSU 10
16. Colorado State 16
17. Texas 17
18. Kentucky 18
19. Wisconsin 20
20. Houston 21
21. Alabama 22
22. Villanova 23
23. Seton Hall 15
24. Illinois 25
25. Tennessee 24
WHO’S UPDid Providence take advantage of both Seton Hall and DePaul teams fresh off their respective COVID-19 pauses last week for a pair of wins? Sure. But that doesn’t change the fact the Friars won them both and ran their winning streak to eight. Ed Cooley’s bunch is one of the surprise teams of the season with eight top-100 wins and just a single loss on a neutral site to Virginia. Providence’s computer numbers aren’t there, but the wins certainly are.
WHO’S DOWNIowa State dropped three spots when this week’s poll was published, but the Cyclones held steady on my ballot. Losing to the No. 1 team in the county shouldn’t necessitate an automatic drop — especially since it was a five-point game. A single loss combined with four legitimate wins against Iowa, Xavier, Memphis and Creighton and a top-10 defense is enough, in my book, to keep Iowa State ranked in the top seven.
WHO TO WATCHLast week was a little thin on AP Top 25 matchups given the time of year and the number of teams not playing because of COVID-19 issues within their program. Conference play happening across the country should change that as long as the pandemic doesn’t interfere. Like in the SEC. Fresh off its first loss of the season, No. 21 LSU gets a crack at No. 16 Kentucky (6 p.m. Tuesday, ESPN) and No. 18 Tennessee (5 p.m. Saturday) at home.