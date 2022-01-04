Listen to this article

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

Rk., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Baylor (61) 13-0 1,525 1

2. Duke 11-1 1,447 2

3. Purdue 12-1 1,376 3

4. Gonzaga 11-2 1,314 4

5. UCLA 8-1 1,287 5

6. Kansas 11-1 1,237 6

7. Southern Cal 12-0 1,015 7

8. Arizona 11-1 1,013 9

9. Auburn 12-1 976 11

10. Michigan State 12-2 934 10

11. Iowa State 12-1 896 8

12. Houston 12-2 849 12

13. Ohio State 9-2 819 13

14. Texas 11-2 640 17

15. Alabama 10-3 589 19

16. Providence 13-1 560 21

16. Kentucky 11-2 560 18

18. Tennessee 9-3 519 14

19. Villanova 9-4 437 22

20. Colorado State 10-0 386 20

21. LSU 12-1 371 16

22. Xavier 11-2 270 23

23. Wisconsin 10-2 221 24

24. Seton Hall 9-3 174 15

25. Texas Tech 10-2 142 25

Others receiving votes: Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, UConn 39, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, San Francisco 3, Davidson 3, Creighton 2.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Baylor 1

2. Purdue 2

3. Duke 3

4. Gonzaga 4

5. UCLA 5

6. Kansas 6

7. Iowa State 7

8. Arizona 8

9. Southern Cal 9

10. Auburn 11

11. Michigan State 12

12. Providence 19

13. Xavier 13

14. Ohio State 14

15. LSU 10

16. Colorado State 16

17. Texas 17

18. Kentucky 18

19. Wisconsin 20

20. Houston 21

21. Alabama 22

22. Villanova 23

23. Seton Hall 15

24. Illinois 25

25. Tennessee 24

WHO’S UPDid Providence take advantage of both Seton Hall and DePaul teams fresh off their respective COVID-19 pauses last week for a pair of wins? Sure. But that doesn’t change the fact the Friars won them both and ran their winning streak to eight. Ed Cooley’s bunch is one of the surprise teams of the season with eight top-100 wins and just a single loss on a neutral site to Virginia. Providence’s computer numbers aren’t there, but the wins certainly are.

WHO’S DOWNIowa State dropped three spots when this week’s poll was published, but the Cyclones held steady on my ballot. Losing to the No. 1 team in the county shouldn’t necessitate an automatic drop — especially since it was a five-point game. A single loss combined with four legitimate wins against Iowa, Xavier, Memphis and Creighton and a top-10 defense is enough, in my book, to keep Iowa State ranked in the top seven.

WHO TO WATCHLast week was a little thin on AP Top 25 matchups given the time of year and the number of teams not playing because of COVID-19 issues within their program. Conference play happening across the country should change that as long as the pandemic doesn’t interfere. Like in the SEC. Fresh off its first loss of the season, No. 21 LSU gets a crack at No. 16 Kentucky (6 p.m. Tuesday, ESPN) and No. 18 Tennessee (5 p.m. Saturday) at home.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

