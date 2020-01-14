College/Prep Sports Reporter



Here’s how his latest polls compare with the real ones released Monday:

MEN’S BASKETBALL

The AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. Gonzaga (30) 18-1 1574 1

2. Baylor (31) 13-1 1567 4

3. Duke (4) 15-1 1529 2

4. Auburn 15-0 1359 5

5. Butler 15-1 1299 6

6. Kansas 12-3 1286 3

7. San Diego State 17-0 1266 7

8. Oregon 14-3 1163 9

9. Florida State 14-2 1093 10

10. Kentucky 12-3 960 14

11. Louisville 13-3 943 13

12. West Virginia 13-2 911 17

13. Dayton 14-2 842 15

14. Villanova 12-3 822 16

15. Michigan State 13-4 735 8

16. Wichita State 15-1 629 23

17. Maryland 13-3 616 12

18. Seton Hall 12-4 496 NR

19. Michigan 11-5 358 19

20. Colorado 13-3 345 25

21. Ohio State 11-5 270 11

22. Memphis 13-3 232 21

23. Texas Tech 10-5 111 22

24. Illinois 12-5 109 NR

25. Creighton 13-4 97 NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa 88, Stanford 77, Arkansas 65, Indiana 50, Virginia 41, Penn State 36, LSU 30, Arizona 20, Wisconsin 19, Liberty 11, Northern Iowa 10, Purdue 10, Duquense 9, Washington 9, TCU 8, Rutgers 8, Virginia Tech 5, Oregon State 4, Houston 4, BYU 3, East Tennessee State 2, Saint Mary’s 1, Harvard 1, Akron 1, Southern Cal 1.

Scott’s AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME

1. Gonzaga 1 Thurs., vs. Santa Clara

2. Baylor 4 Wed., vs. Iowa State

3. Duke 3 Tues., at Clemson

4. Auburn 5 Wed., at Alabama

5. San Diego State 6 Tues., at Fresno State

6. Butler 7 Wed., vs. Seton Hall

7. Kansas 2 Tues., at Oklahoma

8. Oregon 10 Thurs., at Washington State

9. Florida State 15 Wed., vs. Virginia

10. Kentucky 14 Wed., at South Carolina

11. Louisville 11 Tues., at Pittsburgh

12. Villanova 13 Tues., vs. DePaul

13. West Virginia 19 Tues., vs. TCU

14. Wichita State 24 Wed., at Temple

15. Dayton 23 Tues., vs. VCU

16. Seton Hall NR Wed., at Butler

17. Maryland 17 Tues., at Wisconsin

18. Colorado 22 Thurs., at Arizona State

19. Michigan State 8 Fri., vs. Wisconsin

20. Michigan 18 Fri., at Iowa

21. Ohio State 9 Tues., vs. Nebraska

22. Creighton NR Wed., at Georgetown

23. Memphis 12 Thurs., vs. Cincinnati

24. Iowa NR Tues., at Northwestern

25. Illinois NR Sat., vs. Northwestern

Scott’s breakdown: Fairly serious shakeup on the ballot this week, as I reevaluated how I considered some teams and wound up with some big moves to make. The one move I didn’t make was dropping Gonzaga out of the top spot in favor of Baylor. The Bulldogs handled themselves in nonconference play. Punishing them for playing in the WCC isn’t right.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

The AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.

1. South Carolina (20) 16-1 737 4

2. Baylor (7) 13-1 724 6

3. Stanford (1) 15-1 663 5

4. UConn 13-1 651 1

5. Louisville (2) 16-1 605 7

6. Oregon 13-2 601 2

7. UCLA 16-0 588 8

8. Oregon State 15-1 585 3

9. N.C. State 15-1 459 9

10. Mississippi State 15-2 448 13

11. Kentucky 14-2 429 14

12. Texas A&M 14-2 394 10

13. Florida State 15-2 369 11

14. DePaul 15-2 366 15

15. Indiana 14-3 333 12

16. Gonzaga 16-1 327 16

17. West Virginia 13-1 289 19

18. Arizona State 13-4 200 NR

19. Missouri State 14-2 186 20

20. Maryland 12-4 159 17

21. Arizona 13-3 157 18

22. Iowa 13-3 109 NR

23. Arkansas 14-3 108 21

24. Tennessee 13-3 102 23

25. South Dakota 16-2 86 22

Others receiving votes: Princeton 30, Northwestern 23, Rutgers 15, Georgia Tech 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2.

Scott’s AP Top 25 poll

RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME

1. South Carolina 3 Thurs., at Missouri

2. Baylor 5 Wed., at Kansas

3. UCLA 6 Fri., at USC

4. Oregon 1 Thurs., vs. Stanford

5. Oregon State 2 Fri., vs. California

6. Stanford 4 Thurs., at Oregon

7. Louisville 8 Thurs., at Boston College

8. UConn 9 Tues., at Memphis

9. Florida State 7 Thurs., at N.C. State

10. N.C. State 10 Thurs., vs. Florida State

11. Kentucky 13 Thurs., vs. Texas A&M

12. West Virginia 15 Wed., vs. Oklahoma

13. Mississippi State 16 Thurs., vs. LSU

14. Texas A&M 11 Thurs., at Kentucky

15. DePaul 17 Fri., at Xavier

16. Gonzaga 18 Thurs., at Santa Clara

17. Missouri State 21 Fri., at Southern Illinois

18. Iowa NR Thurs., at Minnesota

19. Indiana 12 Thurs., vs. Northwestern

20. Arizona 14 Fri., at Washington State

21. Arizona State NR Fri., at Washington

22. South Dakota 22 Thurs., at North Dakota St.

23. Tennessee 23 Thurs., at Florida

24. Maryland 19 Thurs., vs. Nebraska

25. Arkansas 20

Scott’s breakdown: South Carolina coach Dawn Staley didn’t exactly start from scratch this season, but it was a close thing with three true freshmen in the starting lineup, including two-time N-G All-State Player of the Year Brea Beal. Another, Aliyah Boston, put up 19 points and 25 rebounds in the Gamecocks’ Sunday win at Vanderbilt.

