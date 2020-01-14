Ballot Breakdown: Gonzaga still on top
News-Gazette college basketball writer Scott Richey is an Associated Press Top 25 voter for both men’s basketball and women’s basketball.
Here’s how his latest polls compare with the real ones released Monday:
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Gonzaga (30) 18-1 1574 1
2. Baylor (31) 13-1 1567 4
3. Duke (4) 15-1 1529 2
4. Auburn 15-0 1359 5
5. Butler 15-1 1299 6
6. Kansas 12-3 1286 3
7. San Diego State 17-0 1266 7
8. Oregon 14-3 1163 9
9. Florida State 14-2 1093 10
10. Kentucky 12-3 960 14
11. Louisville 13-3 943 13
12. West Virginia 13-2 911 17
13. Dayton 14-2 842 15
14. Villanova 12-3 822 16
15. Michigan State 13-4 735 8
16. Wichita State 15-1 629 23
17. Maryland 13-3 616 12
18. Seton Hall 12-4 496 NR
19. Michigan 11-5 358 19
20. Colorado 13-3 345 25
21. Ohio State 11-5 270 11
22. Memphis 13-3 232 21
23. Texas Tech 10-5 111 22
24. Illinois 12-5 109 NR
25. Creighton 13-4 97 NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa 88, Stanford 77, Arkansas 65, Indiana 50, Virginia 41, Penn State 36, LSU 30, Arizona 20, Wisconsin 19, Liberty 11, Northern Iowa 10, Purdue 10, Duquense 9, Washington 9, TCU 8, Rutgers 8, Virginia Tech 5, Oregon State 4, Houston 4, BYU 3, East Tennessee State 2, Saint Mary’s 1, Harvard 1, Akron 1, Southern Cal 1.
Scott’s AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME
1. Gonzaga 1 Thurs., vs. Santa Clara
2. Baylor 4 Wed., vs. Iowa State
3. Duke 3 Tues., at Clemson
4. Auburn 5 Wed., at Alabama
5. San Diego State 6 Tues., at Fresno State
6. Butler 7 Wed., vs. Seton Hall
7. Kansas 2 Tues., at Oklahoma
8. Oregon 10 Thurs., at Washington State
9. Florida State 15 Wed., vs. Virginia
10. Kentucky 14 Wed., at South Carolina
11. Louisville 11 Tues., at Pittsburgh
12. Villanova 13 Tues., vs. DePaul
13. West Virginia 19 Tues., vs. TCU
14. Wichita State 24 Wed., at Temple
15. Dayton 23 Tues., vs. VCU
16. Seton Hall NR Wed., at Butler
17. Maryland 17 Tues., at Wisconsin
18. Colorado 22 Thurs., at Arizona State
19. Michigan State 8 Fri., vs. Wisconsin
20. Michigan 18 Fri., at Iowa
21. Ohio State 9 Tues., vs. Nebraska
22. Creighton NR Wed., at Georgetown
23. Memphis 12 Thurs., vs. Cincinnati
24. Iowa NR Tues., at Northwestern
25. Illinois NR Sat., vs. Northwestern
Scott’s breakdown: Fairly serious shakeup on the ballot this week, as I reevaluated how I considered some teams and wound up with some big moves to make. The one move I didn’t make was dropping Gonzaga out of the top spot in favor of Baylor. The Bulldogs handled themselves in nonconference play. Punishing them for playing in the WCC isn’t right.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
The AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. South Carolina (20) 16-1 737 4
2. Baylor (7) 13-1 724 6
3. Stanford (1) 15-1 663 5
4. UConn 13-1 651 1
5. Louisville (2) 16-1 605 7
6. Oregon 13-2 601 2
7. UCLA 16-0 588 8
8. Oregon State 15-1 585 3
9. N.C. State 15-1 459 9
10. Mississippi State 15-2 448 13
11. Kentucky 14-2 429 14
12. Texas A&M 14-2 394 10
13. Florida State 15-2 369 11
14. DePaul 15-2 366 15
15. Indiana 14-3 333 12
16. Gonzaga 16-1 327 16
17. West Virginia 13-1 289 19
18. Arizona State 13-4 200 NR
19. Missouri State 14-2 186 20
20. Maryland 12-4 159 17
21. Arizona 13-3 157 18
22. Iowa 13-3 109 NR
23. Arkansas 14-3 108 21
24. Tennessee 13-3 102 23
25. South Dakota 16-2 86 22
Others receiving votes: Princeton 30, Northwestern 23, Rutgers 15, Georgia Tech 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2.
Scott’s AP Top 25 poll
RK. TEAM PREV. NEXT GAME
1. South Carolina 3 Thurs., at Missouri
2. Baylor 5 Wed., at Kansas
3. UCLA 6 Fri., at USC
4. Oregon 1 Thurs., vs. Stanford
5. Oregon State 2 Fri., vs. California
6. Stanford 4 Thurs., at Oregon
7. Louisville 8 Thurs., at Boston College
8. UConn 9 Tues., at Memphis
9. Florida State 7 Thurs., at N.C. State
10. N.C. State 10 Thurs., vs. Florida State
11. Kentucky 13 Thurs., vs. Texas A&M
12. West Virginia 15 Wed., vs. Oklahoma
13. Mississippi State 16 Thurs., vs. LSU
14. Texas A&M 11 Thurs., at Kentucky
15. DePaul 17 Fri., at Xavier
16. Gonzaga 18 Thurs., at Santa Clara
17. Missouri State 21 Fri., at Southern Illinois
18. Iowa NR Thurs., at Minnesota
19. Indiana 12 Thurs., vs. Northwestern
20. Arizona 14 Fri., at Washington State
21. Arizona State NR Fri., at Washington
22. South Dakota 22 Thurs., at North Dakota St.
23. Tennessee 23 Thurs., at Florida
24. Maryland 19 Thurs., vs. Nebraska
25. Arkansas 20
Scott’s breakdown: South Carolina coach Dawn Staley didn’t exactly start from scratch this season, but it was a close thing with three true freshmen in the starting lineup, including two-time N-G All-State Player of the Year Brea Beal. Another, Aliyah Boston, put up 19 points and 25 rebounds in the Gamecocks’ Sunday win at Vanderbilt.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).