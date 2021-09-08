Ballot breakdown | Hello UCLA, so long Indiana
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Alabama (59) 1-0 1,571 1
2. Georgia (4) 1-0 1,507 5
3. Ohio State 1-0 1,437 4
4. Oklahoma 1-0 1,374 2
5. Texas A&M 1-0 1,288 6
6. Clemson 0-1 1,231 3
7. Cincinnati 1-0 1,136 8
8. Notre Dame 1-0 1,070 9
9. Iowa State 1-0 1,045 7
10. Iowa 1-0 942 18
11. Penn State 1-0 908 19
12. Oregon 1-0 883 11
13. Florida 1-0 842 13
14. Southern Cal 1-0 789 15
15. Texas 1-0 683 21
16. UCLA 2-0 668 NR
17. Coastal Carolina 1-0 384 17
18. Wisconsin 0-1 376 12
19. Virginia Tech 1-0 359 NR
20. Mississippi 1-0 335 NR
21. Utah 1-0 334 24
22. Miami 0-1 229 14
23. Arizona State 1-0 222 25
24. North Carolina 0-1 198 10
25. Auburn 1-0 83 NR
Others receiving votes: TCU 80, North Carolina State 69, UCF 61, LSU 57, Liberty 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma State 39, Indiana 37, Michigan State 28, Nevada 23, Kansas State 13, Louisiana 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Boise State 7, Ball State 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida State 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian State 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Alabama 1
2. Georgia 5
3. Oklahoma 2
4. Ohio State 4
5. Clemson 3
6. Texas A&M 6
7. Cincinnati 8
8. Oregon 10
9. Notre Dame 11
10. Iowa State 9
11. Southern Cal 12
12. Florida 13
13. Texas 15
14. Iowa 18
15. Penn State 20
16. UCLA NR
17. Wisconsin 17
18. North Carolina 7
19. Miami 19
20. LSU 16
21. Arizona State 22
22. Coastal Carolina 24
23. Utah 25
24. Indiana 14
25. Louisiana 23
➜ Who’s up: Welcome to the Top 25, UCLA. Undefeated through two games — the Bruins got that Week 0 start — Chip Kelly’s offense has looked like, well, a Chip Kelly offense. Michigan transfer running back Zach Charbonnet has been a welcome addition in Westwood and has 17 carries for 223 yards and four touchdowns already as the big-play half of a productive backfield that also includes Brittain Brown. With part of the Pac-12 apparently no better than the Big Sky, UCLA slots in as a potential early conference champion favorite.
➜ Who’s down: It’s too easy to pile on after Washington lost to Montana out of said FCS Big Sky Conference. The stuff of nightmares if you’re coach Jimmy Lake. Also not faring well a little closer to home was Indiana. Michael Penix Jr. had a pair of interception returned for touchdowns by Iowa’s Riley Moss, threw another just for kicks and was only part of the Hoosiers’ offensive issues. Indiana fans were apparently feeling a little disrespected after starting the season ranked No. 17 in the country. It’s a ranking the Hoosiers faithful would be thrilled to have now.
➜ Who to watch: The Cy-Hawk Trophy is up for grabs in a Top-10 matchup after Iowa rocketed up the poll this week following its blowout win against Indiana. Iowa State was already there and managed to just hang on after narrowly beating Northern Iowa last week. And all eyes can be on Ames, Iowa, with the Ohio State-Oregon matchup an 11 a.m. Saturday kick in Columbus, Ohio, on FOX leading into the rivalry game between the Hawkeyes and Cyclones at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).