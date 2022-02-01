Illinois women's basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr. weighs in on his latest ballot
The Associated Press Top 25
Rk., Team Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. South Carolina (29) 20-1 748 1
2. Stanford 16-3 713 2
3. N.C. State (1) 19-2 698 3
4. Louisville 18-2 657 5
5. Indiana 14-3 613 6
6. Michigan 19-2 606 7
7. Tennessee 19-2 564 4
8. Arizona 15-3 540 8
9. Baylor 15-4 466 11
10. Connecticut 13-4 449 10
11. Iowa State 18-3 396 13
12. Georgia Tech 17-4 381 14
13. Texas 15-4 367 9
14. Georgia 16-4 352 15
15. LSU 18-4 322 12
16. BYU 18-1 313 16
17. Maryland 15-6 288 17
18. Oklahoma 18-3 287 18
19. Oregon 14-5 226 19
20. Notre Dame 16-4 195 20
21. Iowa 14-5 132 23
22. Florida Gulf Coast 19-1 105 NR
23. Ohio State 16-4 85 22
24. North Carolina 16-4 66 NR
25. Kansas State 16-5 60 25
Others receiving votes: Duke 39, Ole Miss 23, Virginia Tech 22, DePaul 14, Florida 9, Nebraska 8, Arkansas 3, Gonzaga 1, Dayton 1, Creighton 1.
Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s Top 25
Rk., Team Prev.
1. South Carolina 1
2. North Carolina State 2
3. Stanford 4
4. Louisville 5
5. Indiana 6
6. Michigan 7
7. Arizona 8
8. Tennessee 3
9. Baylor 9
10. Connecticut 11
11. Iowa State 14
12. Oklahoma 19
13. Texas 10
14. Georgia Tech 16
15. BYU 15
16. LSU 12
17. Georgia 13
18. Ohio State 17
19. Maryland 18
20. Oregon NR
21. Notre Dame 22
22. North Carolina 23
23. Iowa 24
24. Florida Gulf Coast 21
25. Virginia Tech NR
Who’s up
Florida Gulf Coast has bounced in and out of the AP Top 25 rankings all season, with Monday’s poll the fourth time the Eagles have been ranked. It also marked the highest FGCU has been in the Top 25, matching the Eagles’ ranking of No. 22 in the Nov. 29 poll after they started off the season 7-0. Karl Smesko — now in his 20th season at the school in Fort Myers, Fla. — has FGCU at 19-1 on the season, thanks to a top-five offense as the Eagles are averaging 83.5 points per game.
Who’s down
The Big 12 regular-season title race picture seems to change on a weekly basis with five teams — Iowa State, Oklahoma, Baylor, Kansas State and Texas — still in the hunt. The Longhorns have some work to do, however, after a 65-63 loss at Oklahoma on Saturday dropped their conference record to 5-3. Vic Schaefer’s team fell four spots in Monday’s ranking to No. 13 as a result. Texas has a big week ahead with a rare scheduling quirk seeing the Longhorns and Baylor play each other on Friday in Austin and on Sunday in Waco.
Who to watch
Michigan took charge in the Big Ten regular-season title race with an impressive 65-50 victory against No. 5 Indiana on Monday night in Ann Arbor, Mich. Monday started off with the Wolverines achieving their highest-ever ranking in the AP poll at No. 6. Naz Hillmon and Co. will continue a busy week with a visit to Champaign on Thursday night to play Illinois, which will be coming off its second COVID-19 pause of the season, before hosting No. 21 Iowa at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday on BTN.