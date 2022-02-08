Listen to this article

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.

1. Auburn (48) 22-1 1,506 1

2. Gonzaga (13) 19-2 1,477 2

3. Purdue 20-3 1,329 4

4. Arizona 20-2 1,300 7

5. Kentucky 19-4 1,288 5

6. Houston 20-2 1,205 6

7. Duke 19-4 1,179 9

8. Kansas 19-4 1,173 10

9. Texas Tech 18-5 947 14

10. Baylor 19-4 921 8

11. Providence 20-2 899 15

12. UCLA 16-4 881 3

13. Illinois 17-5 818 18

14. Wisconsin 18-4 706 11

15. Villanova 17-6 634 12

16. Ohio State 14-5 628 16

17. Michigan State 17-5 536 13

18. Marquette 16-7 522 24

19. Tennessee 16-6 377 22

20. Texas 18-6 294 23

21. Southern Cal 19-4 278 19

22. Saint Mary’s 19-4 185 NR

23. Murray State 22-2 178 NR

24. Connecticut 15-6 118 17

25. Xavier 16-6 91 21

Others receiving votes: Wyoming 82, Arkansas 74, Iowa State 48, Davidson 35, Boise State 22, Wake Forest 21, Alabama 18, Loyola Chicago 13, LSU 11, Indiana 11, Iowa 7, Oregon 5, San Francisco 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio 2.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Auburn 1

2. Gonzaga 2

3. Purdue 3

4. Arizona 6

5. Houston 5

6. Kentucky 8

7. Kansas 9

8. Duke 10

9. Baylor 7

10. Providence 12

11. Texas Tech 14

12. Marquette 17

13. Illinois 20

14. UCLA 4

15. Wisconsin 11

16. Michigan State 13

17. Ohio State 21

18. Villanova 18

19. Connecticut 15

20. Boise State 22

21. Texas 23

22. Xavier 19

23. Murray State 25

24. Southern Cal 24

25. Tennessee NR

WHO’S UP

Illinois and Texas Tech made the biggest moves of the week — at least among teams now ranked in the Top 15 — after climbing five spots apiece from last week’s poll to Nos. 13 and 9, respectively. The Red Raiders’ rise is a bit more notable, though, considering Mark Adams, at 65 years old, because the oldest coach to reach the Top 10 for the first time in his career.

WHO’S DOWN

Iowa State stormed through the first half of its season. The Cyclones, fresh off a 2-22 record last season, notched notable wins against Xavier, Memphis (at least it was at the time), Creighton and Iowa. First-year coach T.J. Otzelberger and his Cyclones regressed to the mean in the Big 12, though. Iowa State is 3-7 in league play and has lost four of its last six games to fall completely out of the AP Top 25.

WHO TO WATCH

There’s really only one noteworthy game to watch Tuesday and it’s not Wisconsin-Michigan State or Marquette-Connecticut. While those are also Top 25 matchups, they pale in comparison to No. 3 Purdue hosting No. 13 Illinois at 8 p.m. and broadcast nationally on ESPN. A Saturday showdown between No. 20 Texas and No. 10 Baylor (11 a.m., ESPN) in Waco, Texas, has similar appeal.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

