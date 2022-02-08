THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Auburn (48) 22-1 1,506 1
2. Gonzaga (13) 19-2 1,477 2
3. Purdue 20-3 1,329 4
4. Arizona 20-2 1,300 7
5. Kentucky 19-4 1,288 5
6. Houston 20-2 1,205 6
7. Duke 19-4 1,179 9
8. Kansas 19-4 1,173 10
9. Texas Tech 18-5 947 14
10. Baylor 19-4 921 8
11. Providence 20-2 899 15
12. UCLA 16-4 881 3
13. Illinois 17-5 818 18
14. Wisconsin 18-4 706 11
15. Villanova 17-6 634 12
16. Ohio State 14-5 628 16
17. Michigan State 17-5 536 13
18. Marquette 16-7 522 24
19. Tennessee 16-6 377 22
20. Texas 18-6 294 23
21. Southern Cal 19-4 278 19
22. Saint Mary’s 19-4 185 NR
23. Murray State 22-2 178 NR
24. Connecticut 15-6 118 17
25. Xavier 16-6 91 21
Others receiving votes: Wyoming 82, Arkansas 74, Iowa State 48, Davidson 35, Boise State 22, Wake Forest 21, Alabama 18, Loyola Chicago 13, LSU 11, Indiana 11, Iowa 7, Oregon 5, San Francisco 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio 2.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Auburn 1
2. Gonzaga 2
3. Purdue 3
4. Arizona 6
5. Houston 5
6. Kentucky 8
7. Kansas 9
8. Duke 10
9. Baylor 7
10. Providence 12
11. Texas Tech 14
12. Marquette 17
13. Illinois 20
14. UCLA 4
15. Wisconsin 11
16. Michigan State 13
17. Ohio State 21
18. Villanova 18
19. Connecticut 15
20. Boise State 22
21. Texas 23
22. Xavier 19
23. Murray State 25
24. Southern Cal 24
25. Tennessee NR
WHO’S UP
Illinois and Texas Tech made the biggest moves of the week — at least among teams now ranked in the Top 15 — after climbing five spots apiece from last week’s poll to Nos. 13 and 9, respectively. The Red Raiders’ rise is a bit more notable, though, considering Mark Adams, at 65 years old, because the oldest coach to reach the Top 10 for the first time in his career.
WHO’S DOWN
Iowa State stormed through the first half of its season. The Cyclones, fresh off a 2-22 record last season, notched notable wins against Xavier, Memphis (at least it was at the time), Creighton and Iowa. First-year coach T.J. Otzelberger and his Cyclones regressed to the mean in the Big 12, though. Iowa State is 3-7 in league play and has lost four of its last six games to fall completely out of the AP Top 25.
WHO TO WATCH
There’s really only one noteworthy game to watch Tuesday and it’s not Wisconsin-Michigan State or Marquette-Connecticut. While those are also Top 25 matchups, they pale in comparison to No. 3 Purdue hosting No. 13 Illinois at 8 p.m. and broadcast nationally on ESPN. A Saturday showdown between No. 20 Texas and No. 10 Baylor (11 a.m., ESPN) in Waco, Texas, has similar appeal.