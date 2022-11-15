Ballot breakdown | Illini basketball jumps slightly in AP Top 25
Illinois basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey weighs in on his latest ballot:
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. North Carolina (44) 2-0 1,543 1
2. Gonzaga (14) 2-0 1,497 2
3. Houston (2) 2-0 1,439 3
4. Kentucky (3) 2-0 1,394 4
5. Baylor 2-0 1,253 5
6. Kansas 2-0 1,218 5
7. Duke 2-0 1,216 7
8. UCLA 2-0 1,138 8
9. Arkansas 2-0 1,059 10
10. Creighton 2-0 1,036 9
11. Texas 2-0 932 12
12. Indiana 2-0 867 13
13. Auburn 2-0 72 15
14. Arizona 2-0 694 17
15. TCU 2-0 630 14
16. Virginia 2-0 590 18
17. San Diego State 2-0 524 19
18. Alabama 2-0 436 20
19. Illinois 2-0 316 23
20. Michigan 2-0 308 22
21. Dayton 2-0 280 24
22. Tennessee 1-1 264 11
23. Texas Tech 2-0 190 25
24. Texas A&M 2-0 131 NR
25. Connecticut 2-0 124 NR
Others receiving votes: Michigan State 119, Purdue 104, Villanova 96, Miami 61, Saint Louis 47, Xavier 44, Ohio State 36, Oregon 36, Iowa 36, Memphis 20, Virginia Tech 13, Colorado 11, Arizona State 9, Toledo 8, Rutgers 8, Saint Mary's 7, Florida 5, UC Irvine 4, Grambling State 4, Seton Hall 3, Penn State 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Houston 1
2. North Carolina 2
3. Gonzaga 3
4. Baylor 4
5. Kentucky 5
6. UCLA 6
7. Kansas 7
8. Creighton 8
9. Duke 10
10. Arkansas 11
11. Texas 13
12. San Diego State 14
13. Arizona 15
14. Indiana 16
15. Auburn 17
16. TCU 12
17. Virginia 18
18. Illinois 19
19. Xavier 21
20. Saint Mary’s NR
21. Tennessee 9
22. Texas A&M 22
23. Alabama 23
24. Texas Tech 24
25. Dayton 25
Who's up
Most of the movement in this week's poll came because of teams like Villanova and Oregon dropping out. Minor adjustments. Then there's Saint Mary's. The Gaels didn't wind up ranked, but did get votes for the first time this season. During a rather ho hum first week of the regular season, it was Saint Mary's that might have wound up with three of the better wins. Oral Roberts, Vermont and North Texas are solid mid-major programs. There's an argument to be made, even, that those are the favorites in the Summit League, American East and Conference USA, respectively. Saint Mary's still has to contend with Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference, of course, but wins like that could be important on the NCAA tournament résumé-building front.
Who's down
Tennessee managed to stay in this week's AP Top 25 (unlike Villanova and Oregon), but it was a close thing for the Volunteers. It's not just that they lost by double digits to Colorado on a neutral court. For one, playing in Nashville isn't exactly neutral. For another, that same Colorado team lost to Grambling State by nine a few days earlier. The Buffaloes are a bottom-of-the-middle-of-the-pack Pac-12 team. It was the definition of a bad loss for a top 10 team like Tennessee. The Vols shot 25 percent from the field, committed 15 turnovers and just got outplayed in the second half. The result is Tennessee coach Rick Barnes already scrapping his starting lineup to bring Zakai Zeigler off the bench. All is not well in Knoxville, Tenn.
Who to watch
Rejoice! There are actually games this week that pit top 25 teams against one another. At least starting Tuesday. Election Day pushed back the Champions Classic, but that premier event leads the college basketball schedule this week. No. 4 Kentucky and unranked Michigan State start things off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, with a top 10 matchup between No.7 Duke and No. 6 Kansas at 8:30 p.m. on the worldwide leader. Then attention shifts to Austin, Texas, on Wednesday with No. 2 Gonzaga playing at No. 11 Texas (8:30 p.m, ESPN). The ranked quartet of No. 5 Baylor, No. 8 UCLA, No. 16 Virginia and No. 19 Illinois cap a better week of games at the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas on Friday and Sunday.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).