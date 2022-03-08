Listen to this article

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.

1. Gonzaga (52) 25-3 1,514 1

2. Arizona (6) 28-3 1,435 2

3. Baylor (3) 26-5 1,402 3

4. Auburn 27-4 1,331 5

5. Kentucky 25-6 1,306 7

6. Kansas 25-6 1,170 6

7. Duke 26-5 1,100 4

8.. Villanova 23-7 1,096 11

9. Purdue 25-6 967 8

9. Tennessee 23-7 967 13

11. Providence 24-4 951 9

12. Wisconsin 24-6 857 10

13. UCLA 23-6 737 17

14. Texas Tech 23-8 730 12

15. Arkansas 24-7 687 14

16. Illinois 22-8 612 20

17. Saint Mary’s 24-6 506 19

18. Houston 26-5 502 14

19. Murray State 30-2 424 22

20. Connecticut 22-8 370 18

21. Southern Cal 25-6 279 16

22. Texas 21-10 216 21

23. Colorado State 24-4 194 NR

24. Iowa 22-9 189 24

25. North Carolina 23-8 56 NR

Others receiving votes: Boise State 49, South Dakota State 32, Memphis 26, San Diego State 24, LSU 22, Loyola Chicago 16, Ohio State 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 1, Longwood 1.

SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Gonzaga 1

2. Arizona 2

3. Auburn 3

4. Baylor 5

5. Kentucky 6

6. Villanova 15

7. Tennessee 16

8. Kansas 7

9. Duke 8

10. Providence 9

11. Purdue 4

12. Illinois 19

13. Wisconsin 12

14. UCLA 20

15. Murray State 22

16. Texas Tech 11

17. Arkansas 13

18. Connecticut 14

19. Colorado State 24

20. Saint Mary’s 21

21. Memphis NR

22. Houston 10

23. Iowa NR

24. Boise State NR

25. Southern Cal 17

WHO’S UP

A combined 18 losses last week by ranked teams generated plenty of movement when the latest AP Top 25 poll was released Monday. Three teams made the biggest jump, with Illinois, UCLA and Tennessee all climbing four places. All three did so on the strength of winning at least one top-25 matchup. The Illini beat Iowa to claim a share of the Big Ten title, the Bruins took down rival Southern Cal and the Volunteers beat white-hot Arkansas.

WHO’S DOWN

Duke fell just a single spot in this week’s poll after losing its regular-season finale on Saturday night. It wasn’t some run-of-the-mill loss, though. It was a loss to North Carolina. At Cameron Indoor Stadium. In Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. By 13 points. Just some terrific drama, which was only amplified Monday with reports that the Blue Devils were unhappy the Tar Heels didn’t honor Krzyzewski in the game in Chapel Hill, N.C.

WHO TO WATCH

The end of the week could generate some terrific matchups in conference tournament semifinals and championship games. Almost all of this week’s ranked teams don’t even have a matchup set yet. Makes sense. Good enough to get ranked means good enough to get at least a single bye come tournament time. There is a little Thursday intrigue in the Big 12, though, with No. 14 Texas Tech playing Iowa State and No. 3 Baylor playing Oklahoma.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

