THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS PREV.
1. Gonzaga (52) 25-3 1,514 1
2. Arizona (6) 28-3 1,435 2
3. Baylor (3) 26-5 1,402 3
4. Auburn 27-4 1,331 5
5. Kentucky 25-6 1,306 7
6. Kansas 25-6 1,170 6
7. Duke 26-5 1,100 4
8.. Villanova 23-7 1,096 11
9. Purdue 25-6 967 8
9. Tennessee 23-7 967 13
11. Providence 24-4 951 9
12. Wisconsin 24-6 857 10
13. UCLA 23-6 737 17
14. Texas Tech 23-8 730 12
15. Arkansas 24-7 687 14
16. Illinois 22-8 612 20
17. Saint Mary’s 24-6 506 19
18. Houston 26-5 502 14
19. Murray State 30-2 424 22
20. Connecticut 22-8 370 18
21. Southern Cal 25-6 279 16
22. Texas 21-10 216 21
23. Colorado State 24-4 194 NR
24. Iowa 22-9 189 24
25. North Carolina 23-8 56 NR
Others receiving votes: Boise State 49, South Dakota State 32, Memphis 26, San Diego State 24, LSU 22, Loyola Chicago 16, Ohio State 16, Seton Hall 9, San Francisco 9, Rutgers 8, Alabama 7, Notre Dame 4, Vermont 3, Davidson 1, Longwood 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Arizona 2
3. Auburn 3
4. Baylor 5
5. Kentucky 6
6. Villanova 15
7. Tennessee 16
8. Kansas 7
9. Duke 8
10. Providence 9
11. Purdue 4
12. Illinois 19
13. Wisconsin 12
14. UCLA 20
15. Murray State 22
16. Texas Tech 11
17. Arkansas 13
18. Connecticut 14
19. Colorado State 24
20. Saint Mary’s 21
21. Memphis NR
22. Houston 10
23. Iowa NR
24. Boise State NR
25. Southern Cal 17
WHO’S UP
A combined 18 losses last week by ranked teams generated plenty of movement when the latest AP Top 25 poll was released Monday. Three teams made the biggest jump, with Illinois, UCLA and Tennessee all climbing four places. All three did so on the strength of winning at least one top-25 matchup. The Illini beat Iowa to claim a share of the Big Ten title, the Bruins took down rival Southern Cal and the Volunteers beat white-hot Arkansas.
WHO’S DOWN
Duke fell just a single spot in this week’s poll after losing its regular-season finale on Saturday night. It wasn’t some run-of-the-mill loss, though. It was a loss to North Carolina. At Cameron Indoor Stadium. In Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. By 13 points. Just some terrific drama, which was only amplified Monday with reports that the Blue Devils were unhappy the Tar Heels didn’t honor Krzyzewski in the game in Chapel Hill, N.C.
WHO TO WATCH
The end of the week could generate some terrific matchups in conference tournament semifinals and championship games. Almost all of this week’s ranked teams don’t even have a matchup set yet. Makes sense. Good enough to get ranked means good enough to get at least a single bye come tournament time. There is a little Thursday intrigue in the Big 12, though, with No. 14 Texas Tech playing Iowa State and No. 3 Baylor playing Oklahoma.